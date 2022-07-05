g

Pictured are the first place winners in their flights at the annual invitational of the Women/s Morning Golf League at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids. From left are First Flight - Olivia Nelson & Deb Showalter, Enger Park; Second Flight – Stacy Lambert & Mary Illetschko, Oak Marsh/The Preserve; Third Flight – Darlene Simonson & Jean Rindfuss, Virginia; Fourth Flight – Marilynn Hrouda & Max Moe, Pokegama; Fifth Flight – Paula Mackey & KC Neustrom, Pokegama; Sixth Flight – Linda Larson & Sara Lagergren, Pokegama; Seventh Flight – Chrissy Gamst & Leah Gerard, Moose Lake.

 Photo submitted

GRAND RAPIDS — The Women’s Morning Golf League at Pokegama Golf Course held its annual invitational on Tuesday, June 28.

A field of 84 women competed in the 18-hole, two-person scramble tournament. Golfers from 22 different courses in Minnesota and Wisconsin joined 23 players from Pokegama to make up the field of competitors.

Area sponsors were Grand Rapids State Bank, First National Bank of Coleraine, Paul Bunyan Communications, Members Cooperative Credit Union and Acheson Tire and they helped support the annual tournament, whose theme this year was “Swing Into Summer”.

The Pokegama Grill at the golf course provided a yogurt and fruit bar breakfast prior to the tournament as well as a delicious luncheon following play. The day was completed with drawings for raffle prizes and golf packages for area golf courses, and the awarding of proximity prizes and flight winners.

