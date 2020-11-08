As if you haven’t noticed, what with an early October snow Frosted-Flaking leaves and land, and a cold wind howling so much some thought supernatural wolves had descended upon us from the hinterland, it has become quite apparent this fall has essentially been a dilemma-creating clash of seasons. To top it all off, now it’s summer again! So much so, in fact, “what to do?” has become the question of choice. For this column, we too were in a quandary. Should we do the “how-to” or the “me ‘n Joe/Josephine” “digging up old bones” tale. We chose the story route. So…here is a mostly true (Mark Twain) account of two young hunters facing the dreaded age-old question of “What to do?” The story is told in first person so you will be able to either re-live a similar experience or live vicariously through the narrative…
Back in the day when the world was less crowded and complexities were as lacking as people, there were splendid occasions when the only dilemmas we had were in the province of choosing between snowy-backed northern bluebills and venison.
That’s how it was that November weekend years ago when a salt fine snow sifted out of a gray Friday sky and my buddy Mac and I were on a ducking point near the Big Swamp Camp. It was a duck hunter’s day. There was a sea of gray above a blue-black lake, quick little waves bobbed our blocks and, oh my, how the ‘bills did fly. They came steadily from the snowy blur in white-winged flashes. They circled, they swept, they came spang in. But, what a quandary, what to do? The long-awaited visit of chunky northern “Bobby Bluebills” had begun and we were mesmerized by the sear of stiffly set wings and the poom of shotguns getting after those treasured snowy-backed bluebills in the snow.
Mac and I agreed duck hunting such as this was pretty much unmatchable. We also noted, however, that “Houston, we had a problem.” Not with the flight, mind you, but with the date. Tomorrow was the most sacred of all days for the Big Swamp Camp—deer opener! Therein was the problem. Our Friday marching orders had been to ready the camp, to tidy the already meticulous manor and tote more wood to the already crammed wood cache. Disobeying orders? You bet! But your dedicated denizens of the marsh and canvas coats listen to a higher power when the flight comes south; their dictum is ducks over decoys. Their injunction, “In the blind, dogface!” So, we went, we shot, we enjoyed.
Before I go on, allow me to illuminate how we came to this fork in the proverbial road and got into this quagmire of conscience. We were your basic young adults, in college and had short hair like our mothers wanted (or ordered). We even worked during the summers, although we never got the jobs we advertised for, “College guys want work—little work, big pay.”
Together, however, especially in the cases of fishing avidity and duck delirium, we created a composite that stayed too late, got up too early, avoided household chores and raised enough havoc to have our fathers exclaim, “You try to raise ‘em right, if you can’t, you can’t!” As a side note, Mac was the kind of guy all mothers liked. He was polite, but not to excess like Eddie Haskell in “Leave it to Beaver.” The Big Swampers, however, were horses of different colors likening Mac to Eddie and might see through our ruse of trying to go bluebill hunting on the opening day of deer hunting. We had to be careful.
We were not going to completely ditch the deer hunting, however, the plan was to split the hunting day. Here is how it played out. Back at the shack that afternoon, deer hunting wares and strategies were everywhere. We were in the clear. The camp was tidy. The woodpile, full. The tricky part was, of course, there was no way, no how, we were going to get “swamper-sanctioned” to go sit in a duck blind when the higher badges of office had venison visions. So, Mac set to “Tom Sawyering” them.
“You know,” Mac began, “Things change, like getting new dogs, guns, rods. In that vein of change, yon bluebill slayer (me) and I have, as per your training in the deer-scouting realm, just recently found a new ‘Buckville’ of the highest order.” Mac glittered as he pleaded our case. “The crux of the matter is, we found a location that beckoned the ‘go to it’ in us,” he said in earnest. Then he cleared his throat and added plaintively, “I hate to do this, but my venison- searching buddy and I humbly request, beg permission, if you will, to probe said premises in search of the wily whitetail.”
The veterans then harrumphed something like, “They’ve earned it,” or maybe it was, “Enough already, let’s get the cards out.” Anyhow, the verdict was we would be allowed a one-half day “spontaneous hunt,” which meant we could hunt there even though no stands had been built there—a rare allowance.
As the evening rambled on, I ruminated about our plan. Mac was not what our camp veterans would call a “partisan of the popple.” He was more hip boot than pac. Had I forsaken the deer camp venison-pact to go duck hunting? Had I given up a tradition that in my family had only been abdicated by an edict of war, state law or funerals? When I stepped out to check the wind just before lights out, I decided I had not. I would still be on stand, although only half the time, as our plan called for one of us on the hogsback hunting deer, one in the blind, alternating every couple of hours.
I awoke before the first alarm. Deer camp bustle followed quickly. At the breakfast table Mac gave me the wink that signaled everything was okay. I smiled, knowing somewhere out there a red November dawn was waiting for us. When Mac and I got to the “hide,” we quickly pulled out our stashed canoe and began setting the spread. There was no talking; we each knew what to do.
Let me tell you, it was as awesome of a morning as any good son of the North could ask for. The pre-dawn black sky was studded with glitter. One for every good person who ever lived, I thought, remembering what my grandpa always said. And the Big Dipper, why, it seemed so close I felt inclined to put on rain gear, lest it pour its contents on me.
In the canoe bow, quietly dipping his paddle and softly plopping the blocks, not throwing them, so as not to scare any feathers or fur, was the best friend a guy could have. Once we got back to the blind and pulled the canoe up, we shook hands and whispered “good lucks.” Mac had the first blind shift. I then made my way from the point through the lowland tag alders and up to the hogsback. It was a perfect spot, far enough from the hide so the sounds of his shotgun would be a “poom” instead of a “kaboom” and spot-on for deer traffic.
At first light, wind-cutting wings whistled over me. I waited for Mac’s “pooms.” Nothing. Maybe too dark. Then the wind came up and I had a hard time telling the difference between duck wings and wind wings. Anyhow, my deer hunting instincts took over. The trail below me was a good trail. Deep and worn, it paralleled the swamp. Where the swamp reached into the highland, several fresh rubs glowed like foxfire in the early morning light.
As the morning established itself, the woods came alive. Chickadees flitted, red squirrels chattered and moles shuffled. There were still no shots from the blind, however. I couldn’t believe it. I had even seen several flocks dip in from the early ivory sky, but, no pooms. Maybe the wind was just too strong and was muffling the shots—suddenly, however, duck hunting became a distant thought.
Along the dark swamp’s edge trail, ears perked, head bobbing, came a “hen,” a sleek doe. I assumed the position, raised my carbine and centered my peep sight on the front shoulders. Half the dream was about to come true, venison! I eased the hammer back…closer, closer…now! But, what the…wait a minute! Behind it! Coming out of the same shadowy tunnel…the rooster! Nose to the ground, antlers wobbling, old mossy was swaggering through the brush like “Liberty Valance” through saloon doors.
Without deliberation, I swung the peep over, centered the dot and “kaboom!” Down the buck went and the early morning hills rumbled with the sound. In a split second all that remained was the faint hint of gunpowder and the whoosh of wind in trees. I held on the buck for what seemed to be minutes, not wanting a lengthy tracking job or to suffer the heart-wrench of losing a deer.
But, he did not move and the world spun around me. I waited another five minutes before going down. When I did, the ground seemed unstable, like walking on a bog. I can’t really explain it, but the feelings I experienced after shooting that buck ran the gamut of human emotions—all jumbled together like a stew. When I reached him, the first thing I saw was the rack. It was not tall, but it had thick, heavy antlers that were polished white on top and dark walnut below. I was awestruck. Then I kneeled to give thanks for the life of this given creature and the good life I had.
“If only Mac was here,” I thought to myself, “what a time to share.” Then…there he was, hustling along the same route as the hen and rooster. Now I knew why there had been no shooting. Mac had not even hunted. He had taken off at first legal light, cut back into the woods, made a push into the wind and moved the deer to me. I shook my head in disbelief. When he reached me and our smiles met, I really didn’t know what to say. But, I didn’t have to say anything as Mac pumped my hand he whisper-warbled, “Roooooosteeerrrr!”
Then he added, “You gut, drag and hang old ‘Cultivator Horns’ at the shack. I’m going back to the hide.” After three steps, however, he stopped and added with a smile, “When you’re done with those deer chores, don’t forget to come back for the canoe and blocks. I’ll tote the bills…”
Nik and Rod Dimich are northern Minnesota fishing guides and outdoor communicators who are on Ray’s Sport & Marine’s pro staff. Rod is also a pro-staffer for L&M Supply. To contact Dimich Outdoors, please email Rod at rdimich@msn.com. Kristin Dimich contributes to this column.
