As many of you well know, our title comes from William Shakespeare’s renown and much referenced romantic tragedy (if there is such a thing) “Romeo and Juliet.” Presented around 1595-1597, in it the “Great Bard” wrote, “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” To which Canadian author L.M. Montgomery (Lucy Maud Montgomery) addressed in her 1908 for all ages classic children’s novel, “Anne of Green Gables,” “I read once that a rose by any other name would smell as sweet, but I’ve never been able to believe it. I don’t believe a rose WOULD be as nice if it was called a thistle or a skunk cabbage.”
Names, for sure, are important for varying reasons. Without them we would have no labels, no identifying monikers and limited communication. Names, of course, have many functions. Foremost among these would be “proper nouns” that as we learned in our elementary school years are defined as “nouns used for specific people, places and things and are usually capitalized.”
To get a sense of name importance, let’s quickly glance at our recently celebrated national holiday, “The Fourth of July.” More accurately titled, “Independence Day,” “The Fourth” commemorates when our 13 colonies claimed their independence from England, eventually leading to the formation of the United States. Yet, even though July 4th is generally considered our nation’s day of independence and celebrated thusly, the actual date the Continental Congress voted for independence was July 2, 1776. We honor July 4th because the Continental Congress did not officially “declare” this liberation until July 4th.
Interestingly enough, if we were to do a “Family Feud” type of survey for “name” phrases, most likely besides Shakespeare’s “rose” quote, a majority of us would probably go with the phrases we used to ward off the ubiquitous mean kids and verbal bullies of “sticks and stones will break my bones but names (words) will never hurt me” or the more whimsical, “call me anything you want, just don’t call me late for dinner.”
At this point, some of you who are predisposed to do the “pebble in the pond” thing, where when something is mentioned you immediately think in a correlated fashion like the rings that emanate from that initial splash and flash back to the boss of quotable movies, the trailblazing 1980 slap-stick disaster movie parody “Airplane!” where one of the movie’s most enduring lines is when Dr. Rumack (Leslie Nielsen) asks reluctant traumatized ex-war fighter pilot Ted Striker (Robert Hays) if he can fly the plane. Shocked, Ted says, “Surely you can’t be serious,” whereupon a stone-face Rumack responds with the legendary, “I am serious, and don’t call me Shirley.”
Needless to say, many longtime Itasca County residents will also remember how in the movie television’s “Beaver” Cleaver’s mom, June Cleaver (Barbara Billingsley), had an unforgettable cameo “talking jive.” They might even reminisce about how “Wally” and “The Beav’s” dad, Ward Cleaver (Hugh Beaumont), for many years owned a Wabana Lake island and cabin. Add in the urban legends about Julia Roberts and Richard Dean Anderson (“MacGyver”) having northern Minnesota cabins and watch the ripples grow into very real back in the day celebrity associations like when “Gunsmoke’s” “Doc Adams” (Milburn Stone) and “Deputy Festus Haggen” (Ken Curtis) fished and vacationed up here. Then, mix in the sinister, but strangely alluring, tales of Chicago gangsters being “on the lamb” or “vacaying” up North and you will have more than enough verbal kindling for campfire storytelling.
Although you might not hear these covered in northern Minnesota’s public radio stations KAXE (91.7) and KBXE 90.5’s incredibly popular “Green Cheese” trivia program, here are some word/name “angling” tid-bits that just might enhance your time around the campfire or on the water in the sweltering heat.
To begin, because the labels “fishers” or “fishing people” just don’t seem to roll off the tongue that easily or sound forced as we strive to be rightfully inclusive, the term used today by those “whose passion is the water” (Ray’s Sport & Marine’s motto) is the age-old descriptor, “angler.” To answer why it is “age-old,” consider that the designated word for those who fish, “angler,” comes from the verb “angle” and has meant “one who fishes with a hook and line” since the late 15th century as “ank” is the base of the Greek “ankos” (a bend) and when combined with the English words “ankle” and “anchor” becomes, survey says, “angler!”
Continuing in this “angling world word wonderland” vein, because loads of us “cut our fishing eye-teeth” (to gain experience with something, especially at a young age, a reference to a child’s first teeth coming in) on Zebco reels, most notably the celebrated Zebco 33. Called by some “the reel that taught America how to fish,” according to the Oklahoma Historical Society, the company was founded at Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1949 based on a fishing reel invented by a Rotan, Texas watchmaker and itinerant inventor named Jasper R. Dell Hull, who after struggling to find a company to manufacture and market his invention, finally approached the Zero Hour Bomb Company of Tulsa for assistance.
In business since 1932 manufacturing electric time bombs used in fracturing oil-well formations with electrically-timed explosions, not WWII bombs, the Zero Hour Bomb Company was experiencing the difficulties common to a single-product company in a shrinking market when they partnered with Hull and produced their first reel called the “Standard,” in May 1949. Soon after, the product became so popular that in January 1956 the company changed its name to Zebco and ceased to produce oil-field related materials. Although that might be fascinating for some, for most who used them the fond memories of not having the infuriating bird’s-nest backlash due to the “backlash-free” covered design will reign supreme.
Because of social media and the current trend to upgrade fishing jargon (special words or expressions used by a particular group that are difficult for others to understand), as of late the fishing industry and its pundits have buoyed the art of fishing lingo to lofty heights. By this, we are not talking of relabeling spinners as blades or bobbers as floats. Nor are we highlighting how SONAR evolved into “fish finders” or how jigging has been refined into dragging, swimming, popping, hard-snapping, skipping, etc. As quick backdrop, by the way, SONAR is a WWII military acronym for “sound navigation ranging” and jigging gets its name from the animated Irish dance of the same name. As for origins, the first recorded use of the sonar technique was by Leonardo da Vinci in 1490 when he used a tube inserted into the water to detect vessels by ear and although named for the Irish, the art of jig fishing originated with indigenous peoples fishing by lifting and lowering hooks made from bone and garnished with varying fleshy or shiny enticements.
Just so you know, the fishing world is probably number one on the survey says list of “which outdoor activity sports the most jargon.” While walleye, northern, perch and panfish fishing have a modicum cadre of specialized words, including water column, boat control, trolling and anchoring up, this smidgeon pales in comparison to the NASCAR-like patched-up and logo-laden pro-wannabees of the bass world where to fit in you must reference various and sundry idioms such as: the back cast, blade, buzz, clatter and prop baits, deep-dropping and drop-shots, fang and circle hooks, free spooling, hard baits (plastics), meat and plastic jigging, yaking (fishing from a kayak), lipless crankbaits and lipping fish (grabbing by the lips, pretty much panfish and bass oriented), paddle-tail plastics, skirt baits (plastic hula-like skirt draped on the lure) and “walking the dog” (meandering about in fishy areas, not the actual yo-yo trick).
As for non-industry terms, from the streets of northern Minnesota comes “cormorants” for fishing guides and via the wide world of national fishing, especially in the realm of higher leveled, professional and commercial fishing comes “googans,” a term derogatorily applied to less than reputable anglers.
Finally, if you were wondering what the difference is between slang and jargon, some who look at it from a sociological standpoint, how it concerns the development, structure and functioning of human society, point out that while slang is generally a welcoming umbrella under which all who use it can gather and feel a closeness, jargon has the capability to be used in a secretive manner, thus carrying with it the negative of exclusivity, especially when employed intentionally.
Regarding names, we will leave you with a quote from American comedian William Claude Dukenfield (aka W.C. Fields, 1880-1946), “It ain’t what they call you, it’s what you answer to.” Be safe on the water.
Nik and Rod Dimich of Dimich Outdoors are on Mercury Marine’s and Ray’s Sport & Marine’s pro staffs; Rod is also a pro-staffer for L&M Supply. To contact Dimich Outdoors, please email: rdimich@msn.com. Kristin Dimich contributes to this column.
