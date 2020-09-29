RIVER FALLS, WIS. — The Tioga Trailblazers attended their second race of the season in River Falls, Wis., on Saturday, Sept. 19. The weather was perfect in the low 70s and sunny. Again, the course was about four miles long, and 11 Trailblazers competed in the event, which was set up as a time trial format.
William Haarklau of the Trail Blazers was second overall out of 39 competitors for sixth grade boys with a time of 16 minutes and 46 seconds. Kody Lokken was third in 17:01.4.
For seventh grade boys, Max Connelly was fifth out of 47 competitors with a time of 16:29.3. Ben Solem was 41st in 21:44.4 while Dominic Fawcett was 44th in 23:40.1.
In the competition for eighth grade boys, Gus Drennen was fifth out of 60 competitors in a time of 15:35. Niko Adams was 27th in 18:00 and Dryden Anderson was 43rd in 19:57.5.
For 10th grade boys, Luc Dulong was 16th out of 72 competitors in 16:12.5. Sawyer Beck was 47th in 17:34.4.
For 10th grade girls, Sanny Gangi was third out of 13 competitors in a time of 18:26.3.
The next race is in River Falls again on Oct. 3. The Trailblazers’ final race of the season is at Buck Hill in Burnsville on Oct. 11.
