Pictured are all of the Thunderhawk teams that fished the tournament in the ATT Tournament of Champions which was recently conducted on Lake Vermilion. From left are Beau Keagle, Ethan Zimmer, Noah Salisbury, Will Stanley, Garrett Guida, Chris Stanley (coach), Eli Zimmer, Brad Kuechle, Andrew Mutchler and William Sindiler.

 Photo submitted

LAKE VERMILION — The Grand Rapids High School fishing duo of Garrett Guida and Brad Kuechle finished in 10th place at the SATT Tournament of Champions which was recently conducted on Lake Vermilion.

Grand Rapids had four teams compete this past weekend on Lake Vermillion and the team of Guida and Kuechle led the team with the 10th place finish. Each won a $2,000 scholarship to be used for their college/trade school of choice after they graduate.

