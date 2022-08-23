Pictured are all of the Thunderhawk teams that fished the tournament in the ATT Tournament of Champions which was recently conducted on Lake Vermilion. From left are Beau Keagle, Ethan Zimmer, Noah Salisbury, Will Stanley, Garrett Guida, Chris Stanley (coach), Eli Zimmer, Brad Kuechle, Andrew Mutchler and William Sindiler.
LAKE VERMILION — The Grand Rapids High School fishing duo of Garrett Guida and Brad Kuechle finished in 10th place at the SATT Tournament of Champions which was recently conducted on Lake Vermilion.
Grand Rapids had four teams compete this past weekend on Lake Vermillion and the team of Guida and Kuechle led the team with the 10th place finish. Each won a $2,000 scholarship to be used for their college/trade school of choice after they graduate.
There were a total of 81 teams competing in the end-of-the-year tournament. Each team needed to qualify for the tournament throughout the season.
“The other teams struggled a bit but I am still extremely proud of them,” said Grand Rapids coach Chris Stanley. “It is a great accomplishment just to qualify for this tournament and for us to have a top 10 team is just awesome.”
The young angling team has one tournament remaining which is on Whitefish for the B.A.S.S. State Tournament that four Grand Rapids teams have qualified for. It is a two-day tournament on Sept. 10-11, where teams will be competing to qualify for the national tournament.
