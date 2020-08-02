‘The marks humans leave’

If after hearing a certain word, you are the type who feels a need to play the association game where a swarm of related words is released like a disrupted log pile nest of hornets, the “mark” in our title will definitely set those words a-flying.
Each of us, of course, will react from personal frames of reference. Duck hunters, for example, will fondly remember hearing the excited, but hushed, “Mark left, bills on the water at 11:00!” Literary types, on the other hand, will surely have “Mark Twain,” the literary pen name for Samuel Langhorne Clemens, come into play. Those raised in environmental awareness’s pioneering days, though, will definitely think of the conservation/educational/adventure multi-paneled comic strip, “Mark Trail.” To clarify, in the wide wonderful world of cartoon strips and comic books, a “panel” is an individual frame or single drawing that depicts a frozen moment. Multiple panels (comic strips) are also usually separated by a short amount of space called a “gutter.” If you are looking for classic examples of “single paneled” cartoons, think “Dennis the Menace,” “The Far Side” and “The Family Circus.” Legendary comic strips, which are generally shaped into rectangular panels, include “Calvin & Hobbes,” “Peanuts” and “Garfield.”
Although the “marks” in duck hunting and Mark Twain are indeed worthy of our attention, for this week’s “Woods & Water” purposes, let’s center on “Mark Trail.” To background, the strip was created by Ed Dodd in 1946 and the main character, Mark Trail (his actual fictitious name), is a photojournalist and outdoor magazine writer whose assignments steer him into danger and adventure. For intrigue, these assignments inevitably cause him to discover environmental misdeeds, which add excitement and reinforce the “good overcoming evil” motif so important to young and old alike. These conflicts are then most often solved with a crushing “right cross,” which was the preferred “he-man” MO (“modus operandi” or mode of operating) for problem-solving back in the day conflicts.
To backdrop a bit more, Trail lives in the fictional “Lost Forest National Forest” with his St. Bernard, Andy, veterinarian Doc Davis, Doc’s daughter, Cherry, who is Trail’s girlfriend and eventual wife and their adopted son, Rusty. Interestingly enough, Mark Trail is the editor for the fictional “Woods and Wildlife” magazine. The “forever 32-year old” Trail has been aptly described as a person who reveres God’s creatures, nature and the conservation of woods, water and wildlife. In the strip’s more recent years (still running today), Mr. Trail’s assignments have involved more sleuthing than wildlife photojournalism. Oh, and if you think this 1940’s style heroic character is dated, consider that his dedicated new followers call themselves “Trailheads” ala The Grateful Dead’s “Deadheads.” How’s that for modern panache!
If you are looking for another strip that has had the same important conservation slant, most would point to Walt Kelly’s, “Pogo,” which ran from 1948-1975. Set in the Okefenokee Swamp in the southeastern United States, the narrative follows the main character, Pogo, an opossum, as he embarks on his many adventures with his funny animal friends. Written for both children and adults, with layers of social and political satire targeting the latter, the strip is most famous for its 1971 panel on the first Earth Day that has Pogo saying to his companion, “Porkypine,” as they look at the piles of rubbish strewn on their countryside, “Yup, son, we have met the enemy and he is us.”
If you are wondering why in a column dedicated to the woods and water we are not saving this conservation gem for, say, Earth Day 2021 on its traditionally observed date of April 22, it’s because, due to the pandemic, our outdoor world as of late has seen an incredible surge of participants from all ages and walks of life. Fishing licenses, time on the water and product sales are up between 30% and 50%. This, of course, is mostly a good thing. A return to nature. Embracing that which is simple and free. Waves lapping a shoreline. A searing orange setting sun. Campfire magic. Fireflies diamonding the night. Contentment.
On the flip side, like the double-edged sword reference exemplified by the creation of dynamite in 1867 (invented by Alfred Nobel of the Nobel Prize, not “Dynomite!” as in Jimmy Walker’s character in the 1974-79 TV series “Good Times”) is that this much-welcomed rush to our woods and waters sometimes has its downside down-lighted by what we leave behind. To spotlight this, perhaps “New York Times” best-selling author John Greene said it best in his 2012 book, “The Fault in Our Stars,” when he wrote, “The marks humans leave are too often scars.” This, of course, opens many doors like verbal, emotional, physical, name-calling, social isolating and bullying abuse, but that’s for another day.
Examples of nature-scarring during this long, hot summer of pandemic discontent would be throngs of campers in our BWCAW, National Forests and varying other camping venues leaving “scars” of refuge, cut-down trees and other sundry damages to their “footprint” that are far above the “normally” left behind stuff. Sure, some garbage can be picked-up, but other damage cannot be repaired and it might even take years to replenish that which was so heavily trod upon.
Couple this with the fact the Canadian Border is closed to non-essential travel, damming up prospective visitors in a back-wash of vacationers, fishing people, lake users and the like in northern Minnesota and you have a recipe for ecological damage. To be sure, in these dire economic times, this business is very much welcomed. Nonetheless, and this is not to besmirch those who inadvertently make mistakes, as the old saying goes, there’s only so much air that can be put into a balloon before it pops.
Obviously, adhering to the “No Trace Left Behind” axiom vested from the timeless messaging of Chief Seattle, “Take nothing but memories, leave nothing but footprints,” would help immensely. To truly embrace the basic tenets of “leaving no trace behind,” however, all we really need to do is remember Benjamin Franklin’s 1736 aphorism, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” As an FYI, Franklin was not actually referring to health, but warning Philadelphians alarmed by the fires threatening to burn down their wood-structured city that preventing fires was far better than fighting them.
Utilizing Franklin’s “prevention” axiom as a perfect segue, here are some preventative tips that might help us avoid some of this summer’s conflicts. First, of course, would be to social distance and wear protective masks to prevent the spread of the dreaded COVID-19. On a much simpler level, because of the early drought and the resulting poor berry crops, foraging bears’ unsolicited visits to citizenland have become a real issue. Here are a few tips to minimize these unwanted Yogis’ domestic invasions. First, always remember bears are not coming to see you, there are marauding for food. So, like the old Yogi Bear cartoons’ message, don’t bake the proverbial pie and set it on the window sill, keep your bird feed and outside pet food in check, clean your grills and get rid of any fat drips as bears simply love the baked-on meat-drizzle as much as we who have weaknesses for cake frosting. Finally, secure empty beverage containers because not only bears, but ornery hornets, love to locate and dominate these sweet and savory environs.
When fishing, remember the around 80-degree bathtub-like top water is much warmer than the “way down” (vintage fishing term for deeper than 20 feet) H2O so when releasing deep-caught fish either to high grade (livewell culling of smaller fish to keep bigger ones - a sure way to destroy a lake) or because they are slot fish or trophy put-backs, even though they swim away, these fish are sometimes so severely damaged they are basically dead fish swimming. Those who feel the need to “catch, photo and release” fish should know that Facebook or cell phone pic bragging might be a good ego boost, but they come with a price - fishermen might fish for sport, but fish die in earnest.
Also, understand that when deep-water rigging with big chubs, leeches or crawlers, if you feed line so the fish can swallow the hook, whether the line above the hook is cut or not, that released fish is basically going to be either an eventual floater or bottom-feeder bait. As for the new-fangled “corking” (a newbie pro term for yesteryear’s slip-bobbering that sounds “all that”) method predicated on having a several thousand-dollar side scan sonar that essentially blares, “Wow, now I can catch fish whose brains have not evolved like human technology and brag about it,” please know that over 30% of the fish released will not survive. You have met the enemy and he is you…
We will leave you with the wise words of Chief Seattle who as a Suquamish and Duwamish chief was a leading figure among his people who pursued a peaceful path of accommodation with the white settlers and after whom the city of Seattle, Washington named - “Man does not weave this web of life. He is merely a strand of it. Whatever he does to the web, he does to himself.”
Nik and Rod Dimich of Dimich Outdoors are on Mercury Marine’s and Ray’s Sport & Marine’s pro staffs; Rod is also a pro-staffer for L&M Supply. To contact Dimich Outdoors, please email: rdimich@msn.com. Kristin Dimich contributes to this column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.