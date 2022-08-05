GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School fishing team had another great week of competition, according to head coach Chris Stanley.
The team of Eli Rohloff and Ethan Zimmer took second place in competition on Lake Vermillion in the final B.A.S.S. Conference qualifying tournament on Aug. 2.
With a weight of 15.47 pounds for five fish, Rohloff and Zimmer led the other Thunderhawk teams in the competition. Other notable finishes at the tournament were: Ryder Miskovich and Joey Miskovich, fifth place; Will Stanley and Noah Salisbury, seventh place; Andrew Mutchler and William Sindiler, eighth place; and Ava Guida and Madison Janecke, 17th place.
A big highlight for the team was the fact that the team of Stanley and Salisbury clinched the Team of the Year honors for the B.A.S.S. Greater North Conference with their seventh place finish.
Other Thunderhawk teams final standings were Rohloff and Zimmer, fourth place; Miskovich and Miskovich, eighth place; and Mutchler and Sindiler, ninth place.
All four teams qualified for the state championship that will be conducted on Whitefish Chain of Lakes on Sept. 10-11.
“We have a few more teams traveling to Red Wing this weekend to fish Pool 4 and 5 of the Mississippi River to try to qualify for the SATT ‘Tournament of Champions,’” coach Stanley explained. “We currently have five teams qualified for the TOC and hopefully we can get one or two more this weekend.”
