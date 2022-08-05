f

The team of Eli Rohloff and Ethan Zimmer placed second in a tournament at Lake Vermillion recently.

 Photo submitted

GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School fishing team had another great week of competition, according to head coach Chris Stanley.

The team of Eli Rohloff and Ethan Zimmer took second place in competition on Lake Vermillion in the final B.A.S.S. Conference qualifying tournament on Aug. 2.

