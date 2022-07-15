GRAND RAPIDS — There isn’t a time when on the water that I don’t find another small niche for my arsenal of knowledge about walleyes. You would think after all these years that every stone is turned, every method and hideout has been exposed, but make no mistake we continue to explore and find missing parts to the final puzzle and dissect all this information for a better key to success.
Everyone who knows me will tell you I’m a pitching fool. I love casting jigs to every inch of water and mix in throwing crankbaits to shallow hideouts where the big walleyes hang out. After making over a ga-zillion casts I always continue to throw with a purpose. I have found Shadow Boxing to be a theory of intrigue.
On bright sunny days I have discovered walleyes will abandon open areas with no cover and lay in wait in the shadows of boulders, weed beds, standing shoreline trees, fallen timber in the water, with about anything that will cast a shadow. They will move at a moment’s notice when sunlight changes their game plan and the shadows move when the angle of the sun becomes dominant. When conditions are overcast and wind plays a more important part in refracting light, then the shadow theory doesn’t necessarily come into play. Discovering hideouts for big walleyes has always been one of my biggest challenges as a guide and angler and I bask in the glory of solving an age old problem.
Electronics play a key role when searching the structure that lures me to these shadowed locations. Shorelines, off-shore islands, boulder infested points, sunken islands; anywhere there is structure that will harbor big walleyes is what I seek. With my Humminbird Helix 12 SI (Side and Down Imaging) I can comb areas quickly and efficiently dissecting every location I feel walleyes will be present. It can be tedious at times, but the reward can be walleyes that fishing dreams are made of. Arriving at pre-determined locations I want to fish, Humminbird’s Side Imaging allows me to find and mark specific spots before I fish and determine the best opportunities for me to locate walleyes in the shadows. I prefer structures that have deep water nearby, but not a sharp drop, rather a deeper shelf. I also like small inside turns and pockets where walleyes will lay in wait for anything that approaches their positioning. Many times if I pitch into one these locations and miss a bite I can re-cast and get bit again. These walleyes many times don’t necessarily patrol the break line but set up shop on individual ambush points.
As previously mentioned I am a pitching type guy that throws jigs and cranks to these specific locals. I like Northland’s Deep Vee Jigs with the huge protruding eye and extra sharp hook. The pill shaped head allows me to get the jig and minnow or plastic to the depth I need quickly. The profile is irresistible to walleyes and I can work them quick or slow, whatever suits their fancy. Other good choices are the RZ and Fire Ball jigs that have been mainstays in the Northland jig lineup. I prefer monofilament for jig fishing and Sufix Elite six or eight pound test spooled on my reels. Jig fishing is a dance and changing the cadence will only make you better every time you fish a jig. Sometimes a pop, a snap, a drag will trigger walleyes into making a move. Even swimming a soft plastic on a jig over and between shadowed boulders and trees will get the attention of a big walleye.
When throwing cranks I like the new Rumble Series from Northland Tackle for their erratic action and change in direction at any moment. It’s not like anything I have ever used before. Instead of monofilament I prefer Sufix 832 Braid giving me the capability of throwing baits longer distances when needed. 10/4 is my choice of line weight and it’s the smoothest most durable braided line on the market. For jigging rods I prefer the St. Croix with its fast tip and ultra feel. For throwing crankbaits I like a slightly longer rod that gives me extra distance when needed like the Eyecon EYS76MLXF. Again the St. Croix Legend Tournament Series LWS70MLF ML gives me that long weapon as well. Reels are easy and Daiwa has a spinning reel for everyone. My three favorites are the Ballistic 2000, Kage 1000, and the Fuego 2500 . They are the smoothest, best performing spinning reels on the planet. There’s no mistakes with these reels and with hundreds of hours on the water each year for me they are bulletproof.
There are places and locations that we continue to find and catch walleyes that are not always by the book. We are getting better and better at finding walleyes, but there are times lockjaw sets in even for the best of the best anglers. Al Lindner once told me there is no such thing that all the walleyes in any given body of water won’t bite. Someone solves the puzzle and gets them to eat. Next time it’s a sunny bright day with calm conditions, get the gloves on and do a little Shadow Boxing. You may be amazed.
