Sheri Schrock of Cohasset celebrates her world championship.

 photo submitted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Snow-loving age group Team USA athletes won six gold medals and 13 overall at the 2023 Winter Triathlon Age-Group World Championships in Skeikampen, Norway, that took place March 23-26.

Athletes representing 19 nations competed in Winter Triathlon (run, bike, ski) and Winter Duathlon (run-ski) in the small town of Skeikampen, near the 1994 Winter Olympic venue Lillehammer. Team USA’s 13 total medals were second to host country Norway.


