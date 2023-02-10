s

Sheri Schrock of Cohasset recently captured her third straight national tritahlon title in her age group.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska welcomed run-bike-ski specialists to kick off the 2023 USA Triathlon National Championship season in January for the USA Triathlon Winter Triathlon National Championship. The event, held by the Alaska Triathlon Club, is part of the Tri-Flake Winter Triathlon and featured the true winter triathlon format of run-bike-ski.

The run utilized the scenic Coastal Trail from the Kincaid Chalet for a 6k out and back course. The bike was on the multi-use trails along Raspberry and the STA singletrack trails throughout Kincaid for a course of 8 miles. The ski utilized the world-class nordic ski trails in Kincaid Park for two laps of a 3k loop.


