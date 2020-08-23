Rope in a can?

If you are from that era where pipe smoking was considered fashionable across the board from professor types to rugged outdoorsman, when something in a can is mentioned you will immediately think of the pipe tobacco “Prince Albert” in a can. From there those who were young pranksters back in those dazzling days of yore with no caller ID or any other such caller identification will for sure remember calling varying stores where tobacco products were sold and asking if they had Prince Albert in a can. When the dedicated clerk would enthusiastically answer, “Yes, we do,” the mischief-maker would reply to the howling jocularity of his young friends, “Why don’t you let him out, then?”
Interestingly enough, when Prince Albert pipe tobacco was introduced by the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company in 1907, the new brand was personally named by R. J. Reynolds himself after Edward VII who was known as Prince Albert before becoming King. To stay in the English motif, the portrait of Prince Albert was from a painting acquired by Reynolds at a tea party with Mark Twain. Moreover, the history of the can began when Napoleon offered 12,000 francs in 1795 to anyone who could devise a way of preserving food for his army and navy. That prize money, however, was not won until 1810 when Frenchman Nicolas Appert invented a process of preserving food through sterilization. If you were wondering, one U.S. dollar is the equivalent of 5.53 francs.
For you Laurel & Hardy fans, here’s a trivia question. Which of their movies features a hill of cans? If you answered, “Block-Heads” (1938), you would be rated a genius on the old movie trivia questions scale. To set the scene, when he is left to guard a trench in 1917, Stan Laurel is discovered two decades later with a towering pile of empty bean cans, still on guard. Oliver Hardy then takes the war hero home and they become involved in a farcical situation with jealous big-game hunter Billy Gilbert.
To head further into this row of bean references, “The Farmers’ Almanac” explains that the old saying, “not worth a hill of beans,” comes from the fact that “because beans are fairly easy to grow, they are commonly used in everyday expressions to indicate something of little value. Consequently, someone who isn’t worth a hill of beans is seen as being worth very little, although one could argue that today a hill of beans costs a pretty penny.” We’ll end this bean foray with the question, who among us does not remember singed hot dogs over an open campfire with a bubbling can of pork ‘n beans as one of the greatest meals ever invented – especially with mustard and much to the chagrin of Chicagoans, ketchup.
Although the old saying, “luxuries have become necessities,” that bemoans how today’s “youngins” don’t know how good they have it, most who have lived through hard times, where indoor plumbing was a luxury, say the good old days are now. Hence, of course, come the sayings when things are going good like “now we’re cooking with gas” (a reference to propane rather than wood cook stoves) and “this is the best invention since sliced bread.”
Obviously, the invention of the can does not hold a candle to, say, the creation of the wheel, but just think about what the can has done for us. Take soup in a can for instance. Where would we be without the ready to “heat and eat” tomato and chicken noodle soups? Or sardines in the roll-open tin containers. Or how about many of our fathers’ and grandfathers’ predilections (generally from the military) for Hawaii’s favorite meat – Spam – as it crackled and popped in cast iron fry pans? SPAM, of course, is the bread and butter of Austin, Minnesota’s Hormel Foods and now holds a lofty place in the tech world where Wikipedia defines “spamming” as the use of messaging systems to send an unsolicited message (spam) to large numbers of recipients for the purpose of commercial advertising, non-commercial proselytizing or for any prohibited purpose, especially the fraudulent purpose of phishing.”
If at this point you are wondering about our title of “Rope in a can?” you are probably from a generation that pretty much says “wow!” whenever anything new in the gizmos, gadgets, garments and gear world appears. As far as “gizmos” are concerned, how many of us when working as “gofers” heard an elder say, “Fetch me that gizmo or whatchamacallit?” Defined, a gizmo is a gadget, especially one whose real name is unknown or forgotten. But, it may also refer to technology and entertainment or a “gizmotron,” an effect unit for the electric guitar. The Gizmo key is also found on certain flutes, digital games and even a one-man helicopter that was introduced in 1954.
As opposed to cans, ropes have been around for eons. The use of ropes for hunting, pulling, fastening, attaching, carrying, lifting and climbing, in fact, dates back to prehistoric times. Amazingly, the earliest evidence of true rope-making is a very small fragment of a three-ply cord from a Neanderthal site dated 40,000 years ago. For an interesting historical perspective, check out how the hemp (which made almost all rope for centuries) industry was put out of business by the likes of William Randolph Hearst and the large papermaking and rope producing companies who essentially made hemp illegal as they were heavily invested in wood and cotton-based paper and then rope. Currently, the U.S. is the only industrialized nation that does not allow hemp production. All hemp fabric must then be imported.
Our “rope in a can” is exactly that, rope that can be pulled out of a pint to quart-sized can and snipped off at the desired length by a built-in snipper. How did we come across this wonder? Well, on a recent fishing trip while staying at a cabin, after the fishing day was done, on the deck one of the fishing crew brandished a can and said open it. If you remember those devious days when someone would hand you a say nut can and when you opened it the result was a condensed cloth covered snake that would, much to the hilarity of the hander, suddenly spring into a form the size of a python! You know the ruse.
Anyhow, what will they think of next? Well, we found out. Fishing pliers (from fishing with Southerners we now call them “pliarrrs”) that featured a spring return mechanism so that the pliarrrs would return to open form rather than having to take the immense trouble of reopening them. We were also introduced to the wonderful world of “fishing analytics” where a company called ANGLR “provides anglers with a fishing intelligence platform built for anglers by anglers that consists of a free fishing logbook, an app that syncs across mobile and web devices, optional tracking accessories and a community of anglers who are passionate about growing and helping others grow. ANGLR says “they build private, powerful, personal fishing analytics that are always at your fingertips to help you plan, record, and improve your fishing.” While some veteran fishing people might say, “Huh?” the young scientific new-aged fishermen united (SNAFU) have totally embraced these giant leaps for fishing-kind. When asked where this contraption could be located while fishing, we found out it fits on a hat bill like a union button or can be hung on a lanyard (a form of weaved rope).
As long as we are in the “can” vein, we will leave you with one of the greatest inspirational books for kids, the incomparable “The Little Engine That Could,” which is an American fairytale existing in the form of several illustrated children’s books and movies that became widely known in the United States after publication in 1930 by the publishing company of Platt & Munk. The story was written by “Watty Piper,” the pen name of Arnold Munk of Platt & Munk.
The narrative is the tale of a long train that must be pulled over a high mountain after its engine breaks down. Larger engines are asked to pull the train and for varying reasons they refuse. The request is then sent to a little blue engine, who agrees to try. The little engine succeeds in pulling the train over the mountain while repeating this mantra, “I think I can. I think I can.”
Because the book is used to teach children the values of optimism and hard work, maybe whomever invented a “rope in a can” and “fishing analytics” might have had it read to them as children. Oh, the power of positive thinking! Like Henry Ford once said, “Whether you think you can or think you can’t – you’re right!
Nik and Rod Dimich of Dimich Outdoors are on Mercury Marine’s and Ray’s Sport & Marine’s pro staffs; Rod is also a pro-staffer for L&M Supply. To contact Dimich Outdoors, please email: rdimich@msn.com. Kristin Dimich contributes to this column.
