SILVERTON, Colo. — History was made during this year’s Hardrock 100 Mile Endurance Run when Kilian Jornet and Courtney Dauwalter set new course records on the clockwise course, finishing in 21:36:24 and 26:44:36, respectively.

Dauwalter, the niece of John Pearson of Grand Rapids, finished sixth overall in the field.

