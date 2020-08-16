Of ‘Pines, Mines and Lakes’

Even though these pandemic times have for sure been tolerance-testing what with cancellations, social distancing and masking, there have been some positives. Among these is a return to the outdoors, more family time and a definite appreciation for the conveniences we had just a few months ago. Another plus factor is many of us have tackled long overdue home-related projects. Truth be told, however, even though most of these projects began with good intentions, some (most?) ended with bad follow-throughs.
Take cleaning and reorganizing missions for example. Many of us whose lives revolve around the outdoor world simply have a lot of “stuff” to monitor. Good stuff, mind you. Important things that stand out from the frivolous. Some are new, but most are anointed gems from the good old glory days. Some of these gizmos, gadgets, garments and gear are junk, some treasures. You know, the stuff dreams are made of and on which memories were made. Noble from the get-go, these plans, however, are highly susceptible to the legendary “the best laid plans of mice and men” (Robert Burns’ 1786 poem, “To a Mouse”) that go astray. And, by “astray” we pretty much mean whiling away working time by either daydreaming or doing anything but the task on hand.
To background, Burns’ poem, “To a Mouse,” tells of how while ploughing a field he upturns a mouse’s nest - his ensuing poetic narrative is then basically an apology to the mouse. Here it is in Burns’ Scottish dialect, “The best laid schemes o’ mice an’ men/Gang aft a-gley” (often go awry). An additional tid-bit is in 1788 Burns wrote our traditionally tone-butchered, clock-hitting-midnight New Year’s Eve ditty, “Auld Lange Syne.” The phrase, “of mice and men” is also the title of John Steinbeck’s 1937 controversial, yet heartwarming, Great Depression era-set novella (short novel), “Of Mice and Men,” where two displaced migrant ranch workers move from place to place in California in search of new job opportunities. Parental guidance, by the way, is suggested for this novella.
A good example of these good intentions gone awry happened during one recent rainy, stormy, unfishable and not even close to a work outside day as a veteran outdoorsman set out with high expectations to clean, well, Rubik Cube-reorganize (essentially just shifting things around), his basement office/den (his throwback term for a “man cave”), which he calls the “dungeon” as it is windowless. While putting “research” books back on shelves where they belong, after wiping off the dust and, of course, flipping the pages like a little kid looking at the pictures, our well-intentioned tidy-upper came across a book whose “you-hooing open and read” offer was simply too good to refuse.
The book was a local history by James E. Rottsolk titled, “Pines, Mines, and Lakes.” Commissioned by the Itasca County Historical Society, it tells the story of Itasca County, Minnesota. To get a sense of what was to come in the pending pages, on the title page, the Historical Society wrote: “Public interest in the history of Itasca County became particularly apparent during the observance of Minnesota’s Statehood Centennial in 1958. At that time, the Society decided to publish a book of general history as an enduring memorial to those who have transformed a wilderness into one of the most attractive counties of the North Star State. The society employed Dr. Rottsolk, professor of English at St. Olaf College and a summer resident of Itasca County, to prepare the history.”
The effort took three years to complete as Dr. Rottsolk spent many months collecting material, writing and editing the volume. The resulting 155-page green hardback book is not only a treasure trove of historical text and photographs it is a cherished collector’s item. If you have one, please realize how scarce copies are and if you see one for sale, pick it up. The book features chapters ranging from “Glaciers, Explorers and Traders,” to “Indians and Indian Cessions,” to how the county was organized. It also interestingly details logging, mining, homesteaders, schools, businesses, churches, community lives, farming, tourism, hunting and fishing. It concludes with a thought-provoking glimpse into what tomorrow might bring when Dr. Rottsolk writes, “The trees will have grown (probably referring to the cutting down of our county’s great white pines), the blue waters will sparkle in the clean air under a bright sky and the trees will tower high in Itasca County once again.”
The book’s first picture is of an Itasca County sunset and is captioned with, “This is one of Itasca’s lakes at sunset. Where else in all the world could you find such a sparkling lake, such a glowing sky and such a tranquil skyline?” Those of us who have lived or are living in this northland four-season wonderland know what he is talking about. Legendary outdoor writer, Gordon McQuarrie, had it right when he described northern deer country in another of his classic stories, “Just Look at This Country” with, “Look at this country. Just look at it!” He then goes on to illustrate his exclamation, “The words leaped up in me like that on the opening day of deer season. I stood on the top of a high hill with a rifle in my hand and looked across miles of grand, rugged hunting country.”
The same goes for our waters where many of us have made the same exclamation ourselves, perhaps when launching our boat on a walleye lake filled with promise or when stepping into fall’s color kaleidoscope of a grouse season or when duck or deer season dawns rise up simple and fresh. We also agree with “Mac” when he writes, “Country like that makes me want to look-see.”
Those of us who encounter people not from our little foot stool in the world know full well how visitors from out of our four-season realm truly savor our woods and waters world. It is, without a doubt, a pleasure to assist them in their visit. Although it is easy to answer most questions, the one that might be the most difficult to explain is, “So, what do you do all winter?” As we ramble over ice fishing, snowmobiling, skiing, snowmen, snowballs and sliding, however, given the sheer mention of snow and ice and cold, we are pretty sure they aren’t buying any of it, especially the part about driving vehicles on frozen lakes!
But wait! Currently there is a new study which has validated an old belief that there are significant benefits to living in a woods and water world and we don’t mean the 1995 futuristic thriller, “Waterworld,” which was a studio self-proclaimed “turbo-charged action/adventure epic” that according to critics, was long on special effects, but short on depth (their pun).”
This “new” discovery, as we Minnesotans well know, has actually been around in rural environs forever. But, wait for it…the new term is “forest bathing.” As an FYI, some sources emphatically explain the new phenomenon is basically the age-old Japanese practice of “shinrin-yoku,” where people use their senses to soak up the sights, smells and sounds of the natural world - really does provide health benefits. Sound like how you grew up?
One report, in fact, cited that 140 studies involving nearly 300 million people from 20 different countries, concluded, “Spending more time outside in nature or living near green spaces, including urban parks, is associated with a lower risk for type 2 diabetes, heart disease, early death and high blood pressure, as well as with better sleep and stronger feelings of well-being.”
If you are looking for an excuse or explanation for not only living here, but foregoing chores, work or other dutiful, but dreary, responsibilities to get outdoors, we now have a definite ticket to ride - we need “to go” because it’s good for our health!
Okay, we can’t stand it, upon seeing “to go,” we have to tell the old East Range urban legend as to why a road direction sign near Nashwauk had to be changed from “Togo” (the city) on top with an arrow to the left and “Nashwauk” on the bottom with the arrow to the right: too many older ethnic people in the area read the arrow on top (pointing left) as “To Go Nashwauk” and turned left, ending up in Togo. Some things you just can’t make up. In case you want to know, Togo’s identifying slogan is, “Where the pavement ends and the north begins.” As for “getting ready to go,” think bear hunting, early goose season, deer archery, grouse hunting and waterfowl season - all which happen in September!
We will leave you with three gems. First, from American naturalist and essayist, John Burroughs, “I go to nature to be soothed and healed, and to have my senses put in order.” Then, from Germany, researchers have found that wearing tightly secured neckties reduces blood flow to the brain by an average of 7.5 percent.
Finally, once again from the outdoor writing maestro himself, Gordon MacQuarrie, in “Just Look at This Country”: “What do those who ask why men go hunting know of the tryst a hunting man keeps with the wind and the trees and the sky? Hunting? The means are greater than the end and every deer hunter knows it.”
All we ask is you give woods and water bathing and MacQuarrie’s words a chance. Oh, and as a bit of advice, if you do buy into the “woods and water” bathing practice, don’t be thinking this can replace regular bathing - you won’t pass the smell test!
Nik and Rod Dimich of Dimich Outdoors are on Mercury Marine’s and Ray’s Sport & Marine’s pro staffs; Rod is also a pro-staffer for L&M Supply. To contact Dimich Outdoors, please email: rdimich@msn.com. Kristin Dimich contributes to this column.
