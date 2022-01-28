COLERAINE — Despite threatening sub-zero temperatures, the Mt. Itasca Nordic Ski Association (MINSA) successfully hosted the Mt. Itasca Midwest Invitational, a Junior National Qualifier, on Jan. 22 and 23, in Coleraine.
More than 250 skiers participated each day.
The weekend’s races were part of a series of races through Central Cross Country Skiing, a regional arm of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association that aims to foster cross country ski culture by creating opportunities for athletes and coaches – including these races that are part of the Junior National Team Qualifying system.
The athletes who were racing out at Mt. Itasca are the best Nordic skiers in Minnesota and beyond. The Central Collegiate Ski Association also sent its teams to the event, bringing some of the nation’s best collegiate skiers to the northland.
Outstanding course conditions greeted skiers in Saturday’s freestyle competition. Stars of the day included Hopkins’ ninth grade phenom Sydney Drevlow who crushed the U20/U18/U16 women’s competition, finishing more than 30 seconds ahead of the next closest competitor.
In the NCAA women’s competition, Anabel Needham nosed out Henriette Semb on Saturday, but would have the tables turned on her the next day.
Norwegian Kjetil Banerud blazed through the NCAA Men’s field winning by more than a minute.
Local skiers had good showings in these races as well, as Grand Rapids native Emma Stertz finished 10th in the NCAA women’s 10k race, while her brother Sam Stertz finished 25th after having to stop and borrow a ski from a spectator when he broke his binding halfway through the race! Grand Rapids High School skier Ella Karkela finished 19th in the women’s U18 race, while teammate Lainie Jackson blazed to a podium finish in the U14 girls’ race finishing in third place. Preston Hallie of Grand Rapids finished 12th among U14 boys.
The Jan. 23 races started in the deep freeze, but warmed up to a balmy zero degrees by noon to enable the races to begin. In the initial race of the day, the previous day’s winner of the NCAA Men’s competition was edged in a photo finish by Emil Book Bratbuk of St. Scholastica.
Local athletes had strong showings as well, with Sam Stertz finishing 17th in the NCAA Men’s field, Emma Stertz coming in 14th in a huge field of women in the 7.5k women’s race, with Ella Karkela finishing 69th in that same competition which included NCAA All-Americans. Preston Hallie was 10th in the U14 boys field.
One of the most exciting aspects of the weekend was the participation of multiple young athletes from the MINSA Junior Ski Club, comprised of 12 young racers this season. Several of these kids finished on the podium, with James Jackson claiming first place in the boys U12 on Saturday followed closely in third by teammate Finn Neuman, who would take second in Sunday’s race. Lena Fox was third in the girls U12 both days; Nolan Metelak raced to a first and second in the U10 boys races, and Ian Brekke claimed third on Sunday and fifth on Saturday among the U12 boys.
Other strong finishes included Isaac Danielson, fifth and sixth in boys U14, Gavin Johnson 13th and 11th in boys U14, Noelle Youngren fourth and fifth in girls U12, with Cora Metelak fourth and Natalie Youngren sixth on Sunday.
“It was a great experience for local kids to participate in high level ski racing and also to see how fast the big kids can go,” said MINSA Jr. Coach Carl Nordgren. “The MINSA club has been working hard at fitness and ski technique starting back in October. The kids are highly motivated, work hard, and love to race.”
The MINSA Junior Ski Club has been skiing three days a week at Mt. Itasca. “Skiing fast is fun,” added Nordgren. “We aim to have fun and ski fast every day.”
Mt. Itasca Nordic Ski Association President Jon Arntson praised the dedication of race volunteers. More than 30 volunteers helped with the event each day.
“We have the best volunteers around,” Arntson said. “They stand outside in the cold for hours because they love the sport and want our venue and community to continue to host these kind of top-notch events. It helps that the level of competition was off the charts, and they have the best seat in the house!”
