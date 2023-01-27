s

The Midwest Divisional Nordic Skiing Junior National Qualifier was conducted at Mt. Itasca in Coleraine on Jan. 21 and 22. In the photo at left is Sanny Gangi, a Grand Rapids High School athlete who placed 37th, At right is Sydney Drevlow of Hopkins who won the women’s race.

 Photos courtesy of Bruce Adelsman/skinnyski.com

COLERAINE — Unseasonably warm weather greeted participants at the Midwest Divisional Junior National Qualifier conducted at Mt. Itasca in Coleraine on Jan. 21 and 22.

More than 250 skiers from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Canada participated each day.


