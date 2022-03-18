BRAINERD — Madelyn Anderson of Bovey, a member of the Greenway Snowmobile Club, has been presented a prestigious Minnesota United Snowmobilers Association (MnUSA) award.
During the Feb. 5 annual Winter Rendezvous Banquet at Cragun Resort in Brainerd, she was presented an award as MnUSA Young Snowmobilerof the Year.
Other awards that were presented were: Sandy Doherty (Shakopee) of Sno-Trails Inc. as “Unsung Hero”; Alan Vesley as Snowmobiler of the Year (member of North Country Snowmobile Club) and North Country Snowmobile Club as Snowmobile Club of the Year; and Snowmobile Family of the Year to David and Janice Steinbauer (Faribault) of Faribo Sno-Go Club, Inc. Other available award is Dealer of the Year.
MnUSA was excited to present next generation Anderson who got hooked at a very young age by attending club meetings and family rides. Plus she is a racer and won “Most Dedicated Youth Snowmobiler” for two years.
She has taken on more than just helping with trails and events and has accepted the club position as secretary (14 years old). She promotes memberships, helps with snowmobile training and advocates her peers to join the club or a club! Her future plans include forming a youth club and having youth rides.
“Madelyn knows the importance of supporting our sport, clubs and associations which work to keep 22,740 miles trails on the ground for all of us to enjoy riding on,” said officials. “Local clubs and their volunteers are responsible for the maintenance and grooming of 22,000 plus miles of trails. The DNR maintains 740 miles.”
If you know of someone and/or business who would be an excellent nominee for one of these awards, submit their name and fill out the nomination form by going to the web site: www.mnsnowmobiler.org. Deadline is Nov. 30, 2022.
The MnUSA is also proud to present its 2022 Scholarship Program -- Scholarship(s) up to $3,000 to graduating high school seniors planning to pursue further education in an accredited two or four year institution of higher learning or accredited vocational school and/or individuals currently enrolled in such a program. Scholarship applications must be received in the Minnesota United Snowmobilers Association office no later than March 31, 2022. For more information and application, go to the website: www.mnsnowmobiler.org.
