Like flipping a switch

As we all well know, most of the current talk on the street and social media has been how, like the flip of a switch, fall suddenly became winter. Correspondingly, many memes that have been circulating social media are not only focusing on shocked Minnesotans grumbling about the Minnesota Vikings, but how our treasured fall suddenly become plastered stucco white. One that comes to mind is of Dr. Seuss’s “Cat in the Hat” saying, “Will it rain, will it snow? I live in Minnesota. I don’t know.” Here’s how it happened.
It was like an abra cadabra magic trick moment where we were distracted by a slight of hand movement of a bright and deeply colorful painter’s palate landscape and an even greater U.S. Air Force wild blue yonder of a sky. Sure, there was wind. There always is in the fall. But who would have thought that this Canadian howl would bring that unwelcomed white stuff? Yes, we all knew it is coming eventually, but we tried to convince ourselves that because 2020 has given us so many lemons that just maybe we would get some lemonade in the form of an extended summer brimming with heat and balmy breezes. Like the great Steve Martin would say, however, “But, nooooo,” it wasn’t to be.
If you are one of those who had your dock, boat lift, boat, swim raft or other summer fun stuff still out, you probably have little time for those of the “Pollyanna” world who swoon at the sight of Robert Frost’s “sweep of easy wind and downy flake.” Still, there is something remarkable in a landscape void of color, monochromatic magic if you will. Like the delicious memories that warm us like a hot apple pie fresh out of Grandma’s oven or our childhood blankies when mom first took them out of the dreaded drier and we watched them tumble and toss and felt sorry for them, there is something about a winter’s start that draws us.
For those raised here in Judy Garland’s birthplace country, this flipping of the switch reminds us of the opening scene of what many call the greatest movie ever made, the 1939 “Wizard of Oz,” where the film begins in black and white and then suddenly flips to color as Dorothy’s Kansas house comes to rest from its tornado ride in the “wonderful world of Oz.” Regarding “Technicolor,” many people who marvel at its vibrant colors like those in not only “The Wizard of Oz,” but in 1939’s “Best Picture” Oscar winner, “Gone with the Wind,” wonder what ever happened to it. The short answer has to do with cost and durability. As an FYI, when it was created in 1919, the “Tech” in “Technicolor” was inspired by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology where Technicolor’s creators, Herbert Kalmus and Daniel Frost Comstock, received their undergraduate degrees in 1904 and were later instructors.
In addition to our first snow’s unique stark simplicity, one of its most endearing qualities is how we create our foot tracks, snowmen or snow angels. We also agree the popular allegorical Christian poem, “Footprints,” which describes a person who sees two pairs of footprints in the sand, one of which belonged to God and another to him or herself, might not be as impactful if the poem’s setting was the first fresh snow of the year, but as the poem’s footprints dwindle to one, the message that God walks with you is still clarion clear.
It is also “crystal” that there is a distinct difference between “footprints” and “tracks” as tracks has multiple meanings, ranging from song tracks, to railroad tracks, to human, bird and animal tracks. “The other side of the tracks,” of course, is that distinct place where many have grown up, that side of town or part of society where “the poor people” live. If you are now thinking of old songs about “the other side of the tracks,” the tearjerker songs from the ‘50s and ‘60s, like “Patches” (Dickey Lee), “Tell Laura I Love Her” (Ray Peterson) and “Ebony Eyes” (Everly Brothers) will definitely bring back memories of sock hops, juke boxes and slumber parties. Why do people so enjoy tearjerker songs and sad movies? That’s a whole different ball of wax, but one worth researching as when you do, it will tell you a whole lot not only about yourself, but others who inhabit this Spaceship Earth.
There are two distinct sets of outdoors people who truly like early snow. One of which is the dyed-in-the-wool late season duck hunters who revel in hunting bluebills and their diving cousins in the snow and wind these chunky denizens of the Great White North ride south as they appear out of the white-flaked smother skimming big water whitecaps. The expression “dyed-in-the-wool,” by the way, refers to a state of steadfastness, especially with respect to one’s political, religious or social beliefs. When a color is “dyed-in-the-wool,” the wool itself is dyed before being spun into threads, so the color is least likely to fade or change.
The other set, of course, is the Minnesota deer hunter who, according to lore, longs for “tracking” snow. The term “tracking” snow, however, dates back to when hunters were so few a deer hunter could indeed pick up a fresh track and follow it stealthily. Those times are pretty much gone. Too many hunters. Private land. Lack of desire, and, probably most of all, the modern hunter is so well equipped with new-fangled gizmos, gadgets, garments and gear that sitting in a stand is a pleasure, not a punishment. To be sure, however, deer hunting is based on tracks, for without them there are no deer. That remembered, the first snow of the season always kicks the deer hunting fever into a higher gear.
Yes, for deer hunters, that first snowfall is like the first open water for fishing people. When the fallen carpet leaves change underfoot from a Corn Flake crunch to a mild squeak and those first stinging cold sensations rouge up our cheeks and the first night snowflakes shine like millions of diamonds, we deer hunters know why we hunt.
To better explain this, we will leave you with this description from a former northern Minnesotan who had been gone from the family nest for a long time and had not hunted at the family deer shack for over a decade. Tired of the high-paced, rat-race city life he was living on the West Coast, he decided to come home for firearms deer season and his family welcomed him like the Prodigal Son. Here is what he wrote about his first night back at the shack when more wood was needed for the shack’s wood stove and he volunteered to get it:
“As I stepped into the deer country night, a rush of northern air greeted me. When I reached the woodpile, I looked back at the camp. The wind had picked up and was fanning chimney smoke this way and that. Snowflakes speckled the darkness. Somewhere in the distance I heard what I thought was a vehicle, but the sound quickly disappeared. All that was left was the soft whoosh of wind in pines.
“I looked at the towering Norway pines. The shadows beneath them somehow looked darker than dark. I tried to see their tops, but they were hidden somewhere in the black and snowflake night. It did not matter to me, though, I knew they were there. I would see them in the daylight.
“When I loaded my arms with the dry hardwood, its heft felt good. I was indeed home after being lost. When I reached the shack’s door, I stopped and looked back at my footprints in the snow. One set to the woodpile. One set coming back. ‘It’s been too long since I’ve seen my footprints in the snow,’ I whispered to myself as I opened the door and felt the inside warmth well out, too long...”
Nik and Rod Dimich are on the pro staffs of Mercury Marine and Ray’s Sport & Marine in Grand Rapids, Minn. Rod is also a pro-staffer for L&M Supply To contact Dimich Outdoors, please text Rod at 218-259-4051 or email him at rdimich@msn.com. Kristin Dimich contributes to this column.
