GRAND RAPIDS — For young hunters in the state of Minnesota, completing a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Hunter Safety Course is required before they go hunting.
So, providing opportunities for young hunters to complete the course is important so they can get the certification needed to get out in the woods.
Dan Chase of Grand Rapids is one of the many instructors around the state who teach the DNR Hunter Safety Course. He said he enjoys the task of teaching youngsters the do’s and don’t’s of hunting.
“It is to ensure hunter safety in the field when you are out in the woods hunting,” said Chase. “When they get that safety training, they understand the fundamentals of the firearms and firearms safety, and perhaps develop on some of those skills as they get older.
“This training is paramount; you don’t want to send a youngster out in the woods with a high-powered rifle and say, ‘Go shoot a deer.’ Obviously you want to give them some background, give them some training, how to do the basics of firearms safety.
“If they don’t, obviously there will be accidents.”
According to the Minnesota DNR, the DNR Hunter Safety Course is a firearms safety course that consists of a minimum of 12 hours of classroom training (broken up into four class dates) which will cover the safe handling of firearms, hunter responsibility and wildlife conservation.
Students then complete an additional field experience day. The field experience consists of seven required scenario-based training opportunities. These scenarios allow students to learn and demonstrate commonly accepted principles of safety in hunting and the handling of firearms (including shooting a .22 caliber rifle on a range).
After successful completion of the DNR Hunter Safety Course, each student will receive their DNR Firearms Safety Certification.
A DNR Firearms Safety Certification is required of anyone born after Dec. 31, 1979, to purchase a hunting license in Minnesota.
Youth ages 11 and older can attend a firearms safety certification course and receive their certificate. The firearms safety certificate will become valid at age 12.
Chase said the program has been successful since the 1950s with the number of hunting-related fatalities in the state of Minnesota declining radically from years ago.
“It has been proven to be something worthwhile and it is kind of a rite of passion for some kids,” Chase said. “They want to get that gun safety certificate so they can go hunting. It is just something very important for kids to learn.
“Then you can help them determine the difference between what they see in the movies and reality – what hunting is and what handling firearms is about.”
Chase said the tone for the course is set during the first class where a video named “The Last Shot” is shown. It is the story of two youngsters who were playing around with a .22 caliber rifle when one is accidentally shot and dies.
“That is the very first thing we show the kids to kind of give them a mind set that this is serious business and it isn’t a video game,” Chase explained.
Other items that are covered during the course include how to reorient yourself if lost in the woods, a little training with the compass, knot tying, how to get in and out of deer stands, how to cross over fences safely, how to load and unload a firearm, how to make sure they have the right ammunition, and more.
“It’s a group effort to get the kids through the training. Sometimes we have instructors from the Itasca Rifle Club come in and the Grand Rapids Police Department will give a little talk,” Chase said.
Chase said he took about a 15-year hiatus from teaching the class, last teaching one in 2007 before starting again this year. He said he noticed that there wasn’t a lot of classroom training available in this area. He said the DNR and the Itasca Rifle Club have been very diligent in continuing firearms safety training, but he added that many of the instructors are aging and are not as able any more.
“There really hasn’t been a new crop so this year I thought I had better give it a try. There are a lot of new rules that have come in that I haven’t quite kept up on and I have to refresh myself,” Chase explained at the classroom site, the Grand Regional Voices Meeting and Event Center in Grand Rapids. “I am happy to get this going again.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.