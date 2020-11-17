GRAND RAPIDS — Itasca Community College trapshooters recently competed in the USA College Clay Target League.

The Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC) and the USA Clay Target League have partnered to pioneer the first Varsity Clay Target league for two-year college athletic programs. The MCAC is comprised of more than 20 colleges, including campuses in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

The ICC shooters placed fourth in their conference. Jaydon Hiemstra was the top shooter for the ICC team also tying for 14th place in the conference with high average. Hayden Whirley of Grand Rapids and former Grand Rapids High School trap team member had the second highest team average.

