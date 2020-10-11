“Happy Trails” to you…

For those who remember or are familiar with classic western movies and television shows, the mere mention of “Happy Trails” will conjure up visions of a less complicated time where family life was mirrored by “Ozzie and Harriet” and “Leave it to Beaver.” It was, for sure, a time of optimism, when America and Americans did their best to paint over the blood red-hued memories of WWII and the Korean War and the perceived Communistic “Red” threat.
It was also a golden age of innovation. To exemplify this, BuzzFeed tells us many of the 1950s inventions, like the credit card (1950), with the Diner’s Card being the first one, and diet soda (1952) still play prominently today. The first diet soda (pop for we Midwesterners), No-Cal, was introduced in 1952 because its inventors wanted a sugar-free soda for hospitalized diabetic patients. Royal Crown (RC) then introduced the second sugar-free soda, Diet Rite Cola. Also in 1952, Ban introduced the first roll-on deodorant with the catchy saying, “Roll on Ban, roll out doubt.”
In 1953, much to the delight of both working and stay-at-home moms, Swanson’s created its time-saving, culinary delicious “TV-dinners” which proved to be so popular they sold 10 million in the first year and spawned the spin-off industry of TV-trays, many of which were decorated with images of popular television shows of the time. These trays also dovetailed quite nicely with the invention of the color television in 1953. If you want to know, the 1954 Rose Bowl Parade was the first national telecast in color.
Even if you experienced or have heard about the ‘50s soda fountains, you probably didn’t know to cook hot dogs and warm pre-cooked burgers, many used the first microwaves that were invented in 1954. To this day, locally raised people still fondly reminisce over memories of Bovey’s Sweet Shop, Coleraine’s Ed Felosi’s Rexall Drug Store (with fountain Cokes ranging from cherry to lemon to chocolate to “graveyard”) and Grand Rapids’ Kremer’s soda fountain with its “dime” malts in tall glasses. Much to the chagrin of Jerry Seinfeld’s television father, Morty, who cringed at its sound, Velcro was invented in 1955. Staying with annoying sounds, bubble wrap was first designed in 1957 by accident as its inventors were attempting to create a 3-D plastic wallpaper, not packing material.
“Happy Trails,” of course, was a song by Roy Rogers and his wife Dale Evens (which she wrote) and the theme song for their 1950s’ television show sung by the duo over the end credits of their programs. Again, those of you who were privy to the show or are simply partial to “rope operas” and their uncomplicated versions of good and evil, where the good guys wore white and the bad guys black, will remember not only Roy and Dale, but their horse, “Trigger” and their dog, “Bullet the Wonder Dog.”
As for some Roy and Dale’s animal friends’ trivia, a “preserved” “Bullet the Wonder Dog” sold at auction in 2010 after the Roy and Dale Rogers’ Museum closed in Branson, Mo., for $35,000. Even more astounding, the “stuffed” “Trigger” sold to the same bidder for $266,000. As far as “Happy Trails” rock trivia is concerned, on October 1, 1970, Janis Joplin sent a taped recording of her singing the song as a birthday greeting to John Lennon, three days before her death. Lennon, whose birthday was October 9, later said her taped greeting arrived at his home after her death.
Although most of us really only think of the heart-warming and uplifting chorus, “Happy trails to you/Until we meet again/Happy trails to you/Keep smiling until then,” the song begins with a bit of cowboy philosophy, “Some trails are happy ones/Others are blue/It’s the way you ride that counts/Here’s a happy one for you.” Then the chorus, followed by, “Who cares about the clouds when we’re together?/Just sing a song and bring the sunny weather/Happy trails to you/Until we meet again.” No wonder many still pine for that time.
As we go afield this October, stealthily sneaking and shuffling through the golden brown, yellow and red-leafed carpet for grouse with little fry trailing or trailing a little fry on a first hunt, some of us will definitely think back to our “golden” days of first hunts. There, we will vividly feel our well-oiled leather boots laced snugly and the heft of our brown canvas hunting coats crammed with enough .410 or 20 gauge shells to last all of junior high and possibly high school. We will once again see how cool we looked as we gazed in the mirror with our “Jones” hats and red and black checkered wool shirts on. We will also have a replay of that head-bobbing, clucking, strutting and then “Roadrunner” like scurrying grouse and hear the shot and sound of our first downed grouse’s wings fanning the fallen leaves.
Some will likewise relive the smells of falls passed and recall the woodland wonder of tramping October deer country trails as yesteryear newbie deer hunters toting spikes and nails and deer stand tools in the pre-ATV days. Because there was no motorized way to bring in lumberyard wood or heavy chainsaws, the hard work of manually bow-saw cutting popples and hardwoods and then peeling them to prevent early rot will, because of the pride in accomplishing a tough task, be pleasantly summoned. Luckily, the maximum legal deer stand height back then was just six feet, so nailing supports for the platforms was reachable.
If you are heading into deer country in the near future to clear trails, shooting lanes or pull general stand maintenance, do so with the mantra of “safety first” firmly in place. When cutting anything with a chainsaw, whether it be deadfalls, hinged trees (partially down) or bowed over little trees trapped by other fallen trees, take into consideration vital safety tips from OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Association).
Prominent among these are: Do not trim trees in dangerous weather conditions (like windy or wet days). Perform a hazard assessment of the work area before starting work. Eliminate or minimize exposure to hazards at the tree and in the surrounding area (like brush that could be tripped on). Operators of chain saws and other equipment should be experienced (not the time to let newbies practice) and the equipment properly maintained (dull chain saws cause undue pressure that could lead to slipping). Use personal protective equipment such as gloves, safety glasses, hard hats, hearing protection, etc. Determine the tree’s falling direction (including wind direction and strength). Determine the proper amount of hinge wood to safely guide the tree’s fall. Provide a retreat path to a safe location. If broken tees are under pressure, determine the direction of the pressure and make small cuts to release it (ever hear of the damage a small sapling’s backlash can do?). Use extreme care when felling a tree that has not fallen completely to the ground and is lodged against another tree (including dead tree tops, loggers, in all seriousness, call these “widow-makers”). Never turn your back on a falling tree. Be alert and avoid branches thrown back by a tree as it falls. In addition, if you are doing the shooting lane thing, take a listen to some hints. Before trimming any vegetation, check out current regulations for the area you’re hunting.
On the hunting side, nothing shouts “shooting lane” as loudly as a bunch of freshly cut brush/saplings scattered about. Also, kick leaves over the cuts or rub mud on the bright cut wood. And, don’t leave the cuttings laying around pell-mell like a bunch of “Pickup Sticks.” Gather and put them in areas where they are non-obtrusive.
On the safety side, remember those old “Tarzan” jungle movies where the “mandatory evil” natives would dig out pits, then put in sharpened bamboo sticks and cover them with ferns to impale Tarzan, the bwanas and the “good” natives? In that regard, when you cut brush/saplings around your stand, keep in mind how you cut and the type of cutter and height of cut are more important than you might think.
Height is very important because if not cut at ground level, you have created a veritable “wood minefield” that can injure hunters as well as jumping deer year around. You can also trip on the longer stubs going to and from your stand. Therefore, use the double-handled snipper-cutters or brush saws that will not leave lethal sharp points on the brush/saplings. Hatchets and machetes might have “back-in-the-day” charm, but they are accidents waiting to happen when in the hands of both veteran woods-people and newbie Nimrods. To prevent stiches-involved woes, avoid them.
Additionally, you wouldn’t believe how much fun kids have pruning with cutters, especially when it’s in deer country and not around the house. As a postscript to the Tarzan reference, the original movie chimpanzee, “Cheetah,” died in December 2011. He was 80, in our years!
Again, always remember Dale’s wise lyrics, “Some trails are happy ones/Others are blue/It’s the way you ride the trail that counts.”
“Happy trails” to you and yours.
Nik and Rod Dimich are on the pro staffs of Mercury Marine and Ray’s Sport & Marine in Grand Rapids, Minn. Rod is also a pro-staffer for L&M Supply To contact Dimich Outdoors, please text Rod at 218-259-4051 or email him at rdimich@msn.com. Kristin Dimich contributes to this column.
