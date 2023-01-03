GRAND RAPIDS — For some, trout angling is an ice fishing tradition combining fun, family time outdoors and — if luck is good — something for the frying pan.

Although walleye, pike and panfish are the species targeted by most Minnesota ice anglers, stream trout on inland lakes can be targeted starting Saturday, Jan. 14. Stream trout species that anglers can catch in lakes include brook, brown, rainbow and splake. Approximately 40% of anglers who purchase a trout stamp in Minnesota fish inland lakes managed for stream trout. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources manages seven natural lakes and three mine pit lakes in the Grand Rapids area for stream trout. Designated trout lakes include Camp Four, Deepwater, Erskine, Kremer, Lucky, Moonshine and Pickerel lakes, along with Kinney, LaRue and Tioga mine pit lakes. Designated trout lakes are typically stocked with trout once per year in the spring or fall.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments