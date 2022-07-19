MCGREGOR — The Grand Rapids High School fishing team of Will Stanley and Noah Salisbury combined for a great day on the water in winning the Lake Minnewawa Tournament recently.

Stanley and Salisbury won the event for the B.A.S.S Greater North Conference. With a winning weight of 19.1 pounds (five fish), they beat the second place team by more than 3,5 pounds. They also won the Big Bass of the tournament that weighed in at 5.33 pounds.

