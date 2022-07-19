MCGREGOR — The Grand Rapids High School fishing team of Will Stanley and Noah Salisbury combined for a great day on the water in winning the Lake Minnewawa Tournament recently.
Stanley and Salisbury won the event for the B.A.S.S Greater North Conference. With a winning weight of 19.1 pounds (five fish), they beat the second place team by more than 3,5 pounds. They also won the Big Bass of the tournament that weighed in at 5.33 pounds.
Grand Rapids also had its first all-female team compete in a tournament. The team of Ava Guida and Madison Janeke finished a very respectable 18th place.
“I am hoping that this is just the beginning for girls to become more involved in competitive fishing,” said Grand Rapids coach Chris Stanley. “I am hopeful that more girls join the team next year.”
Other notable finishes for the tournament were:
*Fifth Place—Garrett Guida and Bradley Kuechle
*10th place—Andrew Mutchler and Will Sindiler
*14th place—Eli Rohloff and Ethan Zimmer
*16th place—Ryder Miskovich and Joey Miskovich
*17th place—Wyatt Simonson and Ben Solem
Grand Rapids currently has three teams sitting in the top 10 for the B.A.S.S. Greater North Conference with one tournament left on Lake Vermillion Aug. 2. The top eight teams will advance to the state tournament that will be conducted on the Whitefish Chain of Lakes Sept. 10-11.
The teams are: First place—Will Stanley and Noah Zimmer; fourth place—Eli Rohloff and Ethan Zimmer; seventh place—Ryder Miskovich and Joey Miskovich.
Teams will be competing this weekend on Mille Lacs for an SATT qualifying event.
