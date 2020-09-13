Legendary Canadian-born (Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan) American radio and television personality Arthur Gordon Linkletter (born Gordon Arthur Kelly, 1912-2010) sure knew what he was talking about when he hosted the very popular children-based television show, “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” from 1952 to 1970 and led to his bestselling book of the same title as our title quotes a last year’s kindergartner saying on the first day of first grade this year that “she’s so excited because she’s finally” in a grade!” “Kindergarten,” by the way, comes from the German language where “kinder” means children and “garten” means garden, thus, “children growing.”
To the Baby Boomer generation who watched his hilarious and heartwarming television show, Linkletter will always be the perfect host who could ask a grade-schooler a simple question like, “What does your mommy do?” and elicit this response: “She does a little housework, then sits around all day and watches opera,” soap operas, of course.
Even though he was known for what his guest kids said, among his many charitable and altruistic endeavors, Mr. Linkletter was also a life-long national anti-drug crusader following his youngest child’s (daughter Diane) suicide in 1969 after she leaped to her death from her Hollywood apartment at age 20, a suicide the family blamed on LSD use. To add to the tumultuous pathos parents and their children sometimes go through navigating the turbulence of “kids being lost,” while he, his family and Diane tried relentlessly to find “normal,” Art and Diane won a Grammy for their spoken-word recording, “We Love You, Call Collect,” an emotional father-daughter conversation recorded shortly before her death.
Not to linger in the inevitable waltz down the memory lane most of us travel when seeing or hearing about kids going to their first day of school for the year, all of us, whether as kids or parents, remember them as either banner, middling or downright dreadful days.
Baby Boomers, of course, will surely “dig up old bones” like hand and fingernail checks, where if students’ hands were dirty or their nails long, there was a swift whack on the knuckles with a ruler quickly followed by swift snippings and scrubbings. Those back in the day “crayons to perfume” (Lulu, “To Sir with Love,” 1967) musings will definitely hearken vivid memories and ensuing shared tales of dress codes where girls had to wear skirts or dresses, boys couldn’t wear jeans, shirts had to be tucked-in, belts had to be worn and greased back “hood (hoodlum) duck-tailed” hair, black “engineer” boots and heel “cleats” were strictly verboten.
Even though most of these accounts chronicle the best of times, those “lost in the fifties” days (Ronnie Milsap, “Lost in the Fifties Tonight,” 1985) certainly held more than a little of the frightful. Of which foremost were the alarming and probably scarring “Air Raid Drills” that were held due to the extreme fear of a Russian nuclear attack that had students and staff scurrying to “Bomb Shelters.” As for “scarring,” many who were raised in that era strongly remember even being scared out of their wits by the sight of low flying planes for fear the Russians were coming. These anxieties, however, actually now pale in comparison to the “active shooter” drills today’s children endure. Correspondingly, not generally mentioned when we are “lost in the gilded fifties,” are the long-suffering plights of minorities and lower-incomed peoples. Sure, teachers tried to equal the learning playing field, but those “with” definitely had an easier road than those “without.” A sad, but true, case in point then was how kids more or less divided themselves by how they got to school as “bus” and “town” kids because back in the day “bus” kids came from farms or rural conditions and sometimes even had the “smell of chores” on them and therefore suffered painful nicknames or teasing as a result. As we all well know, sometimes kids can be oh, so precious, but other times, oh, so cruel.
Aside from the joys of school parties, plays and music or holiday programs, those yesteryear kids who had found a fondness for the woods and water at an early age were also oh, so fortunate to have adults who had suffered through The Great Depression, WWII and the Korean War and were so appreciative of life and the new luxuries of the new Industrial/Technological Revolution afforded them and their families, they were eager to take their children under their proverbial wings to show them the “right” and “righteous” ways of the great outdoors.
Because it was a given that any food garnered from fishing and especially hunting was not only welcomed, but saluted, those days of fishing and hunting yore were golden. Even now, who can’t remember our first fish caught, first grouse that crumpled and fanned multi-colored leaves, our first shots at bluebills tearing air or the incredible sight of a November-gray deer magically appearing out of the brush on our first deer hunt? Moreover, for young boys, it was definitely a rite of passage, whether solicited it or not.
Even though due to their war experiences some men really didn’t want to hunt, they still took their young boys down these “primrose hunting paths,” a term for a “flowery and joyous” pathway literally strewn with flowers coined by Shakespeare in his 1602 play, “Hamlet.”
Although the roads to get our youngsters afield were paved with good intentions, they were sometimes correspondingly sadly fraught with the ill-advised Laissez-faire (a policy or attitude of letting things take their own course, without interfering) attitude of “letting boys be boys.” Chief among these miscalculations was thinking because .22 caliber rifles had small shells and made little noise, they were not dangerous. Allowing kids to tote these small caliber rifles at young ages, even for “plinking,” however, resulted in close calls, minor or major accidents and, tragically, some fatalities. Other calamities resulting from adult missteps involved cuts from knives, axes and hatchets, near and actual drownings and other firearm related accidents as well as other misfortunes, like getting lost.
These mishaps and tragedies took such a great toll, concerned parents and adults decided something simply had to be done. After dedicated members of sportsmen’s clubs and organizations like Ducks Unlimited, the Izaak Walton League lobbied the MN Department of Conservation (now MN DNR) and the “Firearm Safety Class and Certificate Program” was created. According to the MN DNR, the first firearm safety class was conducted in 1955 and was, indeed, developed in response to the concern over escalating youth-involved hunting injuries and fatalities. In the first two years of the program, 13,700 students were certified.
The course has greatly evolved over the years whereby more attention is currently being placed on hunter conduct and ethics. To keep up with current trends, today’s program now includes sections on bowhunting, muzzleloaders and tree stand safety, among others. The curriculum, along with the addition of adult-oriented courses and the blaze orange law, has greatly contributed to a steady decline both in non-fatal and fatal firearms accidents.
In the early years of the program, students aged 12 through 15 years old were required to have a firearms safety certificate to purchase a big game license. In 1990 the Minnesota legislature established a law that requires anyone born after December 31, 1979 to successfully complete a firearms safety course to purchase a license to hunt. The DNR currently has over 4,000 volunteer instructors that train approximately 23,000 students annually and well over a million students have been certified since the program’s inception. The DNR stresses as well how volunteers are essential to make this program work, for without volunteers it would not be successful. The program is taught in nearly every community statewide. The DNR also notes this certificate can be obtained online as well. For more information, go to the MN DNR’s website.
We will leave you with a visionary and heartfelt quote from Art Linkletter, “If you live long enough, you’re going to be hurt, but things turn out best for the people who make the best of the way things turn out.” Additionally, remember if weeds grow in your garden because you didn’t tend it, don’t blame the garden. Be safe.
Nik and Rod Dimich of Dimich Outdoors are on Mercury Marine’s and Ray’s Sport & Marine’s pro staffs. Rod is also a pro-staffer for L&M Supply. To contact Dimich Outdoors, please email: rdimich@msn.com. Kristin Dimich contributes to this column.
