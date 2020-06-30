GRAND RAPIDS — The team of Randy and Paul Erola claimed the $18,000 first prize for taking first place in the Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association (GRAHA) Walleye Shootout which was conducted on Pokegama Lake on June 27.
The winning team weighted in a total of 43.21 pounds of walleye during the tournament to take first place.
The Erolas also captured the Big Fish Award for the tournament.
The team of Christenson and Christenson was second with a total weight of 42.31 pounds to claim the $8,000 prize.
The team of Broberg and Broberg was third with 39.65 pounds ($6,000).The Top Adult/Youth Award went to them.
They were followed by Singer/Singer, 38.75 pounds ($4,000); Forrest/Forrest, 36.28 pounds ($3,000); Harker/Harker, 32.03 pounds ($1,500); Eilertson/Widing, 30.12 pounds ($1,250); A. Olson/T. Olson, 29.69 pounds ($1,150); Klasen/Guffin, 26.86 pounds ($1,100); and in 10th place, Dobias/Bonsack, 22.88 pounds ($1,000).
The top Male/Female Award went to 2019 champs, Lyle Unger and Raquel Sahr. They had a bag of 22.32 pounds landing them the 11th place spot.
The seventh Annual GRAHA Walleye Shootout is a Catch, Record, and Release Walleye Tournament on beautiful Pokegama Lake held in Grand Rapids, MN on June 27, 2020.
