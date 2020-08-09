Don’t be a ‘Yertle’

‘Now that July, which had seemingly been the longest month of this oh so long year, has finally passed, it’s time to welcome that august month of August. To get this welcome wagon started, let’s just point out a few of the things our eighth month affords us, like August 3 was National Watermelon Day, the 5th highlighted Sisters’ Day, August 8, 1974 is the infamous date of President Richard Nixon’s resignation and because the second week of August is “Smile Week,” some are reminded of “The Little Tramp’s” (Charlie Chaplin) 1936 song, “Smile,” for which he wrote the music. Added to all this, consider that August 12th is National Vinyl (record) Day while the 13th is Left Handed Day.
For many of us, however, August signals what many call “the dog days.” As some of you have read recently, the rural legend that “the dog days” were named because during the oppressive heat that accompanies the last month of summer, family and junkyard dogs would lazily lay in the shade panting with their tongues hanging out does not hold water. Those who study such things tell us that August’s signature nickname actually comes from the ancient Egyptian god Osiris who was represented pictographically as a dog, where upon the Romans documented that Sirius (the “Dog Star” or “Alpha Canes Majoris”) rose and set correspondingly with summer’s highest heated days. As the brightest star in our Northern Hemisphere’s night sky, the “Dog Star” is 25.4 times as luminous as the Sun. And, yes, the XM radio station Sirius that was launched in 2009 is named after this dazzling star.
Strangely enough, even though in light of August’s luminous luster if months had “coats of arms,” August’s would most likely feature the abundance of the color green rather than anything starry. Why green? To begin, with its gemstone being the peridot, August is one of two months featuring green gemstones (the first is May with the emerald). The peridot, which is highlighted by a lime green color, is believed to instill power and influence in the wearer. Whoa, we certainly could use some of that “talisman” power now!
Interestingly enough, those two green gemstone months also signify summer’s beginning and end. If you were wondering how the whole kit and caboddle of month gemstones began, don’t feel like the Lone Ranger. If you also are now finding yourselves thinking you have always said “kitten caboodle” and never gave it a second thought, again, don’t feel like “The Masked Man” as many of us often join the malapropism wave. If you are in need of an example understanding how a malapropism is the mistaken use of an incorrect word in place of a word with a similar sound resulting in a nonsensical, sometimes humorous utterance, simply look to this quote from the legendary MLB Hall of Famer, Yogi Berra, who once said, “Texas has a lot of electrical votes,” rather than “electoral” votes. A “kit,” by the way, is a set of articles or implements used for a specific purpose and a “caboodle” is a lot, group or bunch. As for the origin of month gemstones, there are two schools of thought. One is that in the Old Testament the stones were associated with the 12 Tribes of Israel, while another holds these monthly stones come from the 12 signs of the Zodiac. Interesting research, to say the least.
Continuing on our “green” motif ramblings, how about for ardent fans of the classic rock group, CCR (Credence Clearwater Revival, unbelievably only together from 1968-1972), the release of their climb to fame song came on August 5, 1969 when their song, “Green River,” rocketed them to stardom. As a point of fact, even though the band’s sound and lyrics were often of the “bayou” nature, the group was actually from southern California and the “Green River” in the song was the Putah Creek by Winters, California. Moreover, band originator and song’s author, John Fogerty, said he got the actual “green river” reference from “a soda pop-syrup label” where his favorite flavor was called “Green River.” Amazingly, even though “Green River” reached #2 on the hit parade and has frequent airplay on classic rock stations to this day, the #1 song back then was the Archies’ “bubblegum” song “Sugar, Sugar.” Even though obvious because of the song’s 1969 date, contrary to some rock urban legends, CCR’s “Green River” does not have any reference geographically or otherwise to the horrific “Green River Killer” who terrorized Washington state from 1982 until his capture in 2001 nor does it have anything to do with the city of Chicago dying the Chicago River green annually since 1962 to kick off its St. Patrick Day celebrations.
As far as August is concerned, however, and we say this knowing it is essentially summer’s “swan song,” even though this summer of sometimes heavy humid heat and emotional angst has been one of trials and tribulations where families, friends and neighbors have found themselves emotionally bloodied from the dismal and dire realm of “political and philosophical cage fighting,” many of us have rediscovered that childlike joy Maria Montessori (1870-1952, an Italian physician best known for the philosophy of education that bears her name), described when she wrote, “Let the children be free, encourage them/let them run outside when it is raining/let them remove their shoes when they find a puddle of water/and when the grass of the meadows is wet with dew/let them run on it and trample it with their bare feet/let them rest peacefully when a tree invites them to sleep beneath its shade/let them shout and laugh when the sun wakes them in the morning.”
Yes, it’s been that kind of summer, one with treetop highs and muddy lows, one that is best illustrated by Charles Dickens’ opening lines in his 1859 novel, “A Tale of Two Cities”: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity. It was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”
Now, in August of 2020, to add to all of the above, some of our lakes are currently being capped with a creeping green smother that will make our water sports and enjoyment either an exercise in futility or tolerance. As this pea soup-like gelatinous lid caps our once crystal waters, sometimes even adding a smidgeon of pungent smell, many of us will for sure take a trip to the negative side, deep-sighing our “woe is me” and “why me” laments like Edwin Arlington Robinson’s 1910 melancholy poetic character, Miniver Cheevy, who is described as “a child of scorn.”
As for a biological background, in a nutshell, these “dog days” that August sometimes features are essentially not just a result of hot weather, but are due to a lack of rain as rain brings nitrogen to lakes, which balances out the phosphorous. Without that nitrogen, the green mass spreads like in the 1958 classic sci-fi/horror film, “The Blob,” where a growing corrosive, alien amoeboid entity crashes to the Earth from outer space inside a meteorite. It then devours and dissolves citizens in the small communities of Phoenixville and Downingtown, PA, growing larger, redder and more aggressive each time it does so, eventually becoming larger than a building. The film, as you film buffs well know, was Steve McQueen’s (1930-1980, “King of Cool”) first starring role.
If you, your families, friends or dogs do swim in the smother, by the way, be sure to do the research to avoid “swimmers’ itch” or the even more dangerous maladies related to the toxic blue-green algae bloom. If you are fishing, to avoid the smell and actually be more effective at catching rather than fishing, go the fast-trolling route with “stickbaits” (crankbait-types) or “blades” (spinners). As for spinners, go the ball bearing swivel route with 1/16 to 1/8 bullet sinkers and some store-bought spinner rigs. You can also experiment with shapes and colors, plain or hammered blades and short or long shanked hooks depending on whether in pursuit of panfish of longer fish or just the good old “action bite” where any biter/fighter is welcome. For spinners, we usually troll between 1 and 1.5 miles an hour, but every day is different. Stick or crankbaits are a whole different ballgame with totally unique skillsets. As a point of caution, we generally avoid anything that has more than one hook, like stickbaits with double treble hooks, especially when fishing with kids or newbies. You never want to be on the Emergency Room’s proverbial “hooked and released” board.
To cap off this venture into the green, green month of August we will leave you with a quick quote from the illustrious Dr. Seuss’ 1958 book, “Yertle the Turtle,” in which the ruthless and self-centered antagonist king of the pond, “Yertle,” stands on his subjects’ shells in an attempt to reach higher than the moon. We won’t ruin the story for those who haven’t read it, but the protagonist is a plain, bottom of the stack “Everyman” swamp turtle, “Mack,” who speaks up for all the bottom-dwellers upon whom the cruel tread (according to Dr. Seuss, “Yertle” was based on Adolph Hitler). When Mack has finally had enough, he pleads to the egocentric King Yertle: “Down here below, we are feeling great pain/I know up on top you are seeing great sights/But down at the bottom we, too, should have rights.”
Don’t be a “Yertle,” be a “Mack.” Be a buddy, not a bully…
Nik and Rod Dimich of Dimich Outdoors are on Mercury Marine’s and Ray’s Sport & Marine’s pro staffs; Rod is also a pro-staffer for L&M Supply. To contact Dimich Outdoors, please email: rdimich@msn.com. Kristin Dimich contributes to this column.
