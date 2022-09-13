GRAND RAPIDS — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for input on special walleye fishing regulations for Island and Round lakes, and lake trout regulations for Caribou Lake in northern Itasca County.
A new lake trout regulation of a 20-inch minimum length and a one fish limit is being considered for Caribou Lake to protect spawning-aged fish and allow them to spawn at least once before being susceptible to harvest. Caribou Lake produces a self-sustaining population of lake trout. DNR has used fish stocking in an attempt to increase trout numbers on Caribou Lake, but stocked fish have not survived, and the population appears dependent on natural reproduction.
The current 17- to 26-inch protected slot limit walleye regulations are being reviewed on Island Lake (near Northome) and Round Lake (near Squaw Lake) in the Grand Rapids area. Survey data suggest that the fisheries could support additional harvest, so fisheries managers are recommending relaxing the existing regulation to a 20- to 24-inch protected slot limit. As an alternative, the protective slot limit could be dropped in favor of the statewide limit (six fish with one over 20 inches).
“The protected slot limits have helped maintain good walleye fisheries in these lakes, but we see some opportunity to offer more harvest and would like to hear from anglers about their experiences on these waters and which regulation option they prefer,” said Dave Weitzel, Grand Rapids area fisheries supervisor.
For those who want to provide input in person, an open house will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Bigfork City Hall, 200 Main St., in Bigfork. Written comments can be sent by U.S. mail to DNR Grand Rapids Area Fisheries, 1201 East Highway 2, Grand Rapids, MN 55744, or emailed to grandrapids.fisheries@state.mn.us (link sends email).
Anyone can provide input about this and other area proposals currently open for review via an online survey that is available through Monday, Oct. 17. General input may also be submitted to Jon Hansen at jon.hansen@state.mn.us (link sends email) or 651-259-5239, or via U.S. mail to Fishing Regulations, c/o Jon Hansen, Box 20, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155.
A Twin Cities metro area open house to receive input on all proposals will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the DNR’s Central Office at 500 Lafayette Road in St. Paul.
Notification of the proposed changes to special fishing regulations have been posted at the accesses to each lake included in the proposal. If enacted, the proposed regulations would take effect for the 2023 fishing season.
CO Vinny Brown (Northome) checked bear hunters and monitored decorative materials and ATV activities. Enforcement action was taken for child helmet violations. A fugitive with multiple warrants was apprehended while Brown was conducting birch pole harvesting checks. A family who took a wrong turn in a remote area and became stuck in the mud were given assistance with getting their vehicle out.
CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks and checked anglers, boaters, ATV riders and big-game and waterfowl hunters. Numerous game and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) worked waterfowl complaints, monitored wild rice harvesting, checked anglers, instructed at the CO Academy and assisted the county with trees blocking the roadway. Fairbanks and his K9 partner Si also assisted in teaching a youth firearms safety class and gave a presentation at the Academy this week. Area angler success was great. Enforcement action was taken for license violations and failure to remove the drain plug.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked the early goose season, youth waterfowl and bear-hunting activities over the past week. Some hunters in the area had success with early geese. With area crop harvests finally taking place, geese were able to make their way to fields where hunters were waiting. Area fall crappie and walleye patterns are starting to set up and anglers are having good success.
CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) worked hunting and angling activity throughout the previous week. Time was also spent on miscellaneous wildlife-related complaints and monitoring boating activity. Holt followed up on open cases and monitored AIS compliance in the area.
CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) worked big-game, boating, angling, and ATV activities throughout the surrounding areas. Van Asch also assisted with Academy training at Camp Ripley. Enforcement action was taken for several angling and boating violations.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reports that not that many people were observed fishing, but most of those who made it out found success in catching walleyes, trout, and catfish. Various calls were responded to and investigated.
NE ATV officer vacant.
DNR encourages deer hunters to make a plan for archery season
GRAND RAPIDS — Minnesota’s archery deer season opens on Saturday, Sept. 17, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to make a plan for their season by considering safety, hunting regulations, chronic wasting disease and steps they need to take to process their deer. Hunters can use the DNR’s make a plan for deer season webpage to find comprehensive hunting and chronic wasting disease information they should review before going afield.
Anyone can register for an outdoor skills webinar on preparing for archery hunting at noon Wednesday, Sept. 21, on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website.
Grouse season opens Saturday, Sept. 17
Ruffed grouse and spruce grouse hunting season begins Saturday, Sept. 17, and lasts through Jan. 1, 2023. Woodcock season is from Saturday, Sept. 24, through Monday, Nov. 7. Hunters can find a variety of grouse and woodcock hunting information, including where and when to hunt, regulations, and safety and educational resources for those who want to learn to hunt these forest birds, at the Minnesota DNR’s grouse hunting webpage.
Additionally, hunters seeking sharp-tailed grouse need to know the hunting season in the east-central zone remains closed. The hunting season in the northwest sharp-tailed grouse zone will open Saturday, Sept. 17, and last through Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Anyone can register for an outdoor skills webinar on ruffed grouse hunting basics at noon Wednesday, Sept. 14, on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website.
DNR webinars cover the basics of grouse hunting and preparing for archery deer season
The DNR invites Minnesotans interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to tune in to upcoming webinars that will discuss the basics of hunting ruffed grouse and preparing for archery deer season.
The first webinar is at noon Wednesday, Sept. 14. Charlie Tucker, DNR area wildlife manager, and Kraig Kiger, shooting sports program coordinator, will discuss the basics of hunting ruffed grouse, including equipment, where and when to hunt, and hunting methods.
The second webinar is at noon Wednesday, Sept. 21. Dana Keller, an archery coach at A-1 Archery in Hudson and a Level 3 USA Archery coach and bowhunter, will discuss how to prepare for the upcoming archery deer season and ways to have a more successful hunting season this year.
The webinars are part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series. The webinars are free but registration is required. More information is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website.
Share your thoughts on special fishing regulations
Minnesotans can weigh in on proposed special fishing regulations that, if adopted, would become effective next year. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is considering experimental and special fishing regulations for the 2023 fishing season that address walleye in Big Sandy Lake (Aitkin County) and Island and Round lakes (Itasca County); panfish in Dyers Lake (Cook County) and Sand Lake (Lake County); brown trout in the Vermillion River (Dakota County); lake trout in Caribou Lake (Itasca County); and northern pike in West Battle, Otter Tail, and Turtle River Chain of Lakes (Fergus Falls and Bemidji area lakes in Otter Tail and Beltrami counties).
Anyone can provide input about these proposals via an online survey that is available through Monday, Oct. 17. For additional details or to comment directly by email, U.S. mail or phone about individual proposals, contact the appropriate area fisheries office. General input may also be submitted to Jon Hansen at jon.hansen@state.mn.us (link sends email) or 651-259-5239, or via U.S. mail to Fishing Regulations, c/o Jon Hansen, Box 20, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155.
The DNR also will be hosting in-person open houses on various dates between Sept. 1 and Oct. 5 in each county where the proposed changes would apply and one in the Twin Cities metro area to cover all proposals. For meeting information, visit the DNR website. Notice of the new regulation proposals are posted at public accesses.
DNR seeks input on Big Sandy Lake walleye regulations
GRAND RAPIDS — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for input on special walleye fishing regulations for Big Sandy Lake and connected waters in Aitkin County.
The current regulation, in place since 2011, was implemented to improve catch rates of larger fish and to improve reproduction. The regulation is now due for review before a decision is made to extend, change or allow it to expire.
“The Big Sandy Lake walleye population is entirely sustained by natural reproduction, so regulations that focus on reproductive conditions are a critical component of fish management in this system,” said Rick Bruesewitz, Aitkin area fisheries supervisor. “Since the current regulation was implemented, the abundance of 14- to 18-inch walleye has increased substantially and reproduction has improved and stabilized. As part of the review process, it’s important for us to hear from anglers about their experience on the water.”
For those who want to provide input in-person, an open house will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Aitkin Area DNR Office, 1200 Minnesota Ave. S., Aitkin, MN 56431. Comment can be sent by U.S. mail to the same address or emailed to aitkin.fisheries@state.mn.us (link sends email).
Anyone can provide input about this and other area proposals currently open for review via an online survey that is available through Monday, Oct. 17. General input may also be submitted to Jon Hansen at jon.hansen@state.mn.us (link sends email) or 651-259-5239, or via U.S. mail to Fishing Regulations, c/o Jon Hansen, Box 20, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155.
A Twin Cities metro area open house to receive input on all proposals will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the DNR’s Central Office at 500 Lafayette Road in St. Paul.
Notification of the proposed changes to special fishing regulations have been posted at the accesses to each lake included in the proposal. If enacted, the proposed regulations would take effect for the 2023 fishing season.
DNR encourages deer hunters to make a plan for archery season
GRAND RAPIDS — Minnesota’s archery deer season opens Saturday, Sept. 17, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to make a plan for the season by considering safety, hunting regulations, chronic wasting disease and steps they need to take to process their deer.
“The start of fall is an exciting time for hunters who are looking forward to deer season,” said Barbara Keller, DNR big game program leader. “Because regulations and CWD testing requirements can change year-to-year, it’s critical for hunters to think ahead and make a plan for a safe, successful and enjoyable season.”
Hunters may notice their deer permit area bag limit has changed. The DNR increased the bag limits or lottery permits in 28 deer permit areas this year and reduced limits in 12 DPAs. Bag limit changes are made based on deer populations in each DPA relative to the population goal for that permit area. Population goals are reviewed every 10 years through a process that includes public input.
Hunters should know the DPA number of the area they plan to hunt prior to buying a license and ensure they understand CWD regulations and sampling requirements for that particular area. Hunters can use the DPA lookup tool on the DNR’s make a plan for deer season webpage to check if the DPA they plan to hunt requires CWD sampling during the opening weekend of firearms A season, has carcass movement restrictions, or has deer feeding or attractant bans in place.
As a result of CWD’s larger footprint in Minnesota, the DNR has changed the availability of self-service sampling stations. These stations will be available during firearms deer season, and the most up-to-date locations and available times will be posted on the DNR website. For archery season, self-service stations will only be available in DPAs 213, 256, 257, 262, 265 and 273. Archery hunters in DPAs located within CWD zones will have other options for submitting voluntary samples, including by appointment with DNR in some locations, through participating taxidermists and processors, and via mail-in kits.
“Many hunters are accustomed to using self-service stations during archery season and this year we’re asking them to instead consider using one of the other voluntary sampling methods available,” said Erik Hildebrand, DNR wildlife health program supervisor. “Submitting samples for CWD testing is voluntary for all archery hunters unless they’re hunting during the firearms opening weekend when it is mandatory for all deer harvested Nov. 5 or 6.”
To provide more locations statewide for hunters to submit samples for CWD testing, the DNR has expanded the network of taxidermists and processors participating in the partner sampling program. Additionally, the DNR is piloting hunter mail-in sampling kits, which allow a hunter to submit a lymph node sample from their deer. Finally, hunters within CWD zones can make appointments with DNR area wildlife offices to get their deer sampled by appointment.
Hunters will be required to have their deer sampled for CWD during the opening weekend of firearms season Nov. 5-6 in most CWD zones, including hunters using archery equipment during the firearms season.
Deer hunting regulations are available on the DNR’s deer hunting page and in the hunting and trapping regulations booklet.
Pheasant numbers increase after favorable spring weather
GRAND RAPIDS — Pheasant numbers in Minnesota increased 18% from 2021, and exceeded the 10-year average by similar amount, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ annual roadside pheasant survey.
When the pheasant hunting season opens on Saturday, Oct. 15, bird numbers are expected to be strong.
“The weather really cooperated this year in terms of producing favorable nesting conditions for pheasants,” said Tim Lyons, DNR upland game research scientist. “Pheasant numbers are generally as good or better than last year.”
This year’s statewide pheasant index was 48 birds per 100 miles of roads driven. Compared to 2021, all regions saw an increase in pheasant numbers except the southwest, which saw a decrease of 8%.
Weather and habitat are the main influences on Minnesota’s pheasant population trends. Weather causes annual fluctuations in pheasant numbers, while habitat drives long-term population trends.
Habitat factors
Conservation Reserve Program acres in particular play a large role in providing habitat for pheasants in Minnesota. The program, authorized under the federal Farm Bill, pays farmers to remove environmentally sensitive land from agricultural production and restore vegetation that will reduce soil erosion, improve water quality, and provide habitat for wildlife and pollinators.
Despite a long-term downward trend in CRP enrollment, there was a net increase in CRP acres in 2022 as approximately 5,000 additional acres were enrolled. In addition to CRP acres, there were more than 7,000 acres protected through easement programs like the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program and Reinvest in Minnesota. An additional 9,000 acres of habitat were permanently protected through U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service acquisitions and by the DNR as wildlife management areas.
How the DNR conducts the survey
Monitoring pheasant population trends is part of the DNR’s annual roadside wildlife survey, which began in 1955. Wildlife managers and conservation officers in the farmland regions conduct the survey during the first half of August. This year’s survey consisted of 166 routes that were 25 miles in length, with 147 routes located in the pheasant range.
Observers drive each route early in the morning and record the number of farmland wildlife game species they see. The data provide an index of species abundance and are used to monitor annual fluctuations and long-term population trends of pheasants, gray (Hungarian) partridge, eastern cottontail rabbits, white-tailed jackrabbits, mourning doves, Sandhill cranes, and white-tailed deer.
Pheasant hunting areas
Many publicly-owned lands are open to hunting, as are private lands enrolled in the state’s Walk-in-Access program. Hunters can use the DNR’s online mapping tools to find WMAs by accessing the WMA finder, and the DNR Recreation Compass to help locate state hunting grounds and private lands enrolled in the WIA program, including updates on the condition of specific properties.
Additional resources
The 2022 August Roadside Survey report, a map of pheasant hunting prospects, data for other surveyed species, and information on hunting regulations and bag limits are available on the DNR pheasant hunting page.
