GRAND RAPIDS ­— The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for input on special walleye fishing regulations for Island and Round lakes, and lake trout regulations for Caribou Lake in northern Itasca County.

A new lake trout regulation of a 20-inch minimum length and a one fish limit is being considered for Caribou Lake to protect spawning-aged fish and allow them to spawn at least once before being susceptible to harvest. Caribou Lake produces a self-sustaining population of lake trout. DNR has used fish stocking in an attempt to increase trout numbers on Caribou Lake, but stocked fish have not survived, and the population appears dependent on natural reproduction.

