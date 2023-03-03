d

Preliminary results for the 2022 season have been released.

 getty Images photo

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported Feb. 21 that hunters harvested about 170,000 deer during the 2022 season, a bit less than in recent years.

The total harvest was down 7% compared to the 2021 season and 10% less than the five-year state average.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments