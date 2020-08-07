GRAND RAPIDS — Anyone planning for fall hunting seasons can find dates and regulations in the 2020 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping regulations handbook. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources also reminds deer hunters to check for new regulations and any changes to their deer permit area boundaries. Deer hunting information, regulations and permit area maps are available at mndnr.gov/hunting/deer.
Hunting licenses are on sale and available at any DNR license agent, by phone at 888-665-4236, or online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense.
