Area residents will get a chance to help plan Minnesota fisheries.

GRAND RAPIDS — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites anglers and others to comment through Friday, March 17, on fisheries management plans for several lakes in the Grand Rapids area.

Fisheries management plans will be reviewed for the following lakes in Itasca and western St. Louis counties: Ball Club, Balsam, Bluewater, Caribou, Coon-Sandwick, Dixon, Hart, Jay Gould and Little Jay Gould, Lawrence, Longyear (near Chisholm), Nashwauk, Noma, North Star, Prairie, Pickerel (near Side Lake), Round (near Big Fork), Shallow, Stingy, Trout (near Wabana).


