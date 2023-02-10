GRAND RAPIDS — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites anglers and others to comment through Friday, March 17, on fisheries management plans for several lakes in the Grand Rapids area.
Fisheries management plans will be reviewed for the following lakes in Itasca and western St. Louis counties: Ball Club, Balsam, Bluewater, Caribou, Coon-Sandwick, Dixon, Hart, Jay Gould and Little Jay Gould, Lawrence, Longyear (near Chisholm), Nashwauk, Noma, North Star, Prairie, Pickerel (near Side Lake), Round (near Big Fork), Shallow, Stingy, Trout (near Wabana).
The DNR will use comments and suggestions from the public as it finalizes fisheries management plans that identify specific management activities planned for these lakes over the next five to 20 years.
The plans include a variety of fisheries information including summaries and evaluation of past management activities and regulations; background information such as water chemistry and water temperature; species presence, stocking, and historic catch rates from previous fisheries surveys.
The plans may also identify biological and social factors that may limit a fishery’s potential and seek to address limiting factors by prescribing science-based management tools when biologically, fiscally and socially appropriate.
Comments and suggestions from the public are important in identifying angler values and social considerations to include in plans. Public input is due by March 17. Anyone can request information and share thoughts about fisheries management by contacting the Grand Rapids area fisheries office by email at grandrapids.fisheries@state.mn.us opens in a new browser tab, phone at 218-328-8835, or by U.S. mail at Grand Rapids Area Fisheries, 1201 East Highway 2, Grand Rapids, MN, 55744.
Information about Grand Rapids area lakes is also available on the DNR LakeFinder.
Comments and suggestions for managing other lakes and streams in the Grand Rapids work area are welcome at any time and will be considered when those plans are due for review. More information about the Grand Rapids area fisheries office is available on the DNR website.
