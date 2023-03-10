(Ed. note: This story was published in the Feb. 22, 1998 edition of the Herald-Review.)
COLERAINE — Jim Maki of Coleraine smiled fondly as he recalled the opening ceremonies of the 1976 Winter Olympic Games in Innsbruck, Austria.
Maki, then a 25-year-old member of the United States Ski Jumping Team, would compete on Innsbruck’s big 120-meter ski-flying hill and finish 36th in competition. He said the opening ceremonies in 1976 still make him emotional.
“It was just fantastic going overseas and being in the Olympics,” Maki said. “The opening ceremony was a very touching moment. It brings tears to your eyes. There were 80,000 people in the stadium. It was mind boggling how exciting it was. It was just great marching in with your country and the flag and playing the ‘Star Spangled Banner.’ That was one of the best things about the Olympics, besides competing in them, was the opening ceremonies.
“Then actually being in the starting gate in front of all those people and knowing you were competing in an Olympics. It was just awesome.”
Success didn’t come easy for Maki, who today is 47 years old and owner of Jim Maki Body Shop in Coleraine. He grew up just outside of Coleraine, with the ski hill being located near his home.
“The ski hill and ski jump were between where we lived and Coleraine, and that would be the first place to go. So, we would always be jumping,” Maki said.
Maki remembers the day he made his first jump at age seven on the old 30-meter hill at Mount Itasca.
“(Brother) Larry and I were actually afraid to ride it,” he said. “Finally, I went up and just went from halfway. I hollered to Larry that I had done it. I went up and jumped a couple more times. That was the start of it.
“I don’t know what it was. There is something about flying that all of us Maki guys just liked,” he said about himself and his two ski-jumping brothers, Larry and Doug.
Maki grew up under the tutelage of some fine ski jumpers from the Itasca Ski and Outing Club. Foremost among the teachers , Maki remembers, were Gene Wilson, Bob Riley and Ed Sobtzak.
“Gene Wilson was one of my favorite jumpers and friends,” he said. “He was my friend all my life. Out of my 47 years, I knew Gene for probably 40 of those years. Bob Riley and Ed Sobtzak also were very good coaches and helped me in being a skier.”
While Maki is the only Itasca Ski and Outing Club member to actually jump in an Olympics, Wilson, who died a few years go, made the team during the war years but the Games were cancelled because of the war.
While Maki was a good jumper as a youth, he never was outstanding.
“I was always a fair jumper but not a great jumper,” he explained. “It just happened that I liked the sport so much that I continued doing it. As far as the Junior Olympics go, I never qualified for one in all my years trying.”
Then, in 1973, Maki felt he could do better than he had done in ski jumping. He started training more, and with the extra training came success, more success that he could dream of.
He graduated to the Class A jumping class from Class B 1973, and had a fairly good season. Things started coming together for him in 1974, when he placed in the top five in many Class A tournaments around the U.S.
His big break came in 1975, when he said it all started coming together. He entered a ski flying tournament at Copper Peak in Ironwood, Mich., and tied the hill record of 144 meters. A few jumps later, Jerry Martin broke the record but Maki had finished second and made a name for himself among ski jumpers around the country.
“Two weeks later, they announced I would be on the U.S. National Ski Jumping Team due to my performance at Copper Peak and some of my previous performances in Class A that year,” Maki said.
The following week, he was off to Austria for the world ski flying championships. He finished in around 30th place.
“A lot of people were surprised when I started excelling in the sport when I was in my 20’s,” Maki said. “Most good skiers get good when they are 17 or 18. I was kind of a late bloomer and I didn’t make it until I was 24.”
He remained on the U.S. Ski Team for the remainder of 1975, through the Olympics of 1976, and also in 1977. He then quit the team for two years to be at home and back at his job.
“In 1979, I decided to try out for the Olympic team again. I trained and I tried out and I won the Olympic Trials at Lake Placid, N.Y.,” Maki said. “That was one of the highlights of my career, along with the second at Copper Peak. I also finished third in a few national competitions.”
One major disappointment for him came in the 1976 national tournament when he led going into his final jump. Unfortunately, he fell and finished in eighth place.
In 1980, he competed in his second Olympics at Lake Placid, N.Y. He competed on the 90-meter hill there and finished 26th in the competition.
The 1980 Olympics is synonymous with American hockey and he recalls watching the U.S. hockey team, with Grand Rapids native Bill Baker on the team, defeat the Russians in that unforgettable game.
“Those were the most fantastic hockey games I have ever seen,” Maki said. “Like they say, it was a miracle on ice. The crowd was just yelling and screaming the whole game. None of us could talk after the game because our voices were so hoarse from cheering and screaming. Then, down the main street of Lake Placid after the game, all the people were yelling ‘USA, USA.’ It was just an unbelievable atmosphere out there after beating the Russians.”
After the Olympics, Maki finished out the 1980 season traveling around Europe in different competitions. He remained a member of the U.S. team in 1981, and probably enjoyed his best season at the age of 31.
Maki retired after the 1981 season and went back to skiing locally and on weekends around the country.
Maki, who is married to wife Jan, talked about the fear factor involved with ski jumping.
“You start when you are young, you start off on small jumps and gradually work your way up. If you can’t commit yourself on the end of a ski jump, as far as jumping straight out and flying through the air, you will never be a good ski jumper. You have to have total forward commitment on the takeoff.
“Whenever I’d hit a good jump, after it was over I would be trembling and shaking. I would be nervous and it would take me quite a while after a long, long jump to settle down and relax.”
When asked to summarize his career, Maki said, “I feel pretty darn good about it. At the time, I always wanted to do better than finish 20th. But now, I feel that I had a pretty good career.
“I guess I was lucky I was able to ski with the best in the world.”
