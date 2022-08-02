m

Pictured are athletes competing in the first Thrillseekers Mountain Bike Race last year in Cohasset. The second annual event is slated for Aug. 14, in Cohasset.

 Photo submitted

COHASSET — On Sunday, Aug. 14, the Tioga Recreation Area will host the second annual Thrillseeker Mountain Bike Race in Cohasset.

The first race begins at 9 a.m. and from there different classes for all ages and experience levels will begin their race, with the last race starting at 1 p.m. Racers will ride from fivr miles up to 24 miles, and some will compete in the marathon class for a four-hour race! The racers compete on professionally designed trails that are filled with hills and curves, in addition to narrow boardwalks and stone paths to challenge bikers even more.

