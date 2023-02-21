COHASSET — On Saturday, Feb. 11, an eager 41 biking enthusiasts gathered at Tioga Recreation Area in the City of Cohasset to race in the Fat Forest Fourteen Bike Race.
The race was hugely successful with its draw of racers from across Minnesota and the excellent trail conditions. The race began just after 9:30 a.m. to benefit from the cooler temperatures and ensure good snow on the trail.
The first racer completed the seven-mile course in just 49 minutes. The first 14-mile racer to finish came in at one hour and 19 minutes. The first 21-mile racer finished in a stunning one hour and 43 minutes
Awards were given to the top three places in both men and women categories. The seven-mile women winners were: first place Shandelle Eliason, second place Jacqueline Hansen, and third place Lisa Lindemann.
The seven-mile men winners were: first place Justin Piekarski, second place Chris Lee, and third place Brian Piekarski.
The 14-mile women’s winners were: first place Wendy Johnson, second place Leah O’Leary, and third place Annie Stokes.
The 14-mile men’s winners were: first place Tom McCarthy, second place Simon Lick, and third place Karl Saarela.
The 21-mile women’s winners were: first place Chalin Walters, second place Micah Beukema, and third place Sheri Schrock.
The 21-mile men winners were: first place Justin Michels, second place Daren Czech, and third place Marc Sontowski.
All 41 racers completed the race, and all racers were extremely happy with the trail conditions. According to race officials, it was an exciting and enjoyable race for both the racers and the volunteers who spent many hours grooming the trails to ensure a successful race. Awards and chili were given out at Rapids Brewing after the race.
The annual Fat Forest Fourteen Race is always a success in bringing new bikers and families to the Tioga Recreation Area and offering a fun event for bicyclists who enjoy fat tire riding in winter. This year’s event was hosted by Ardent Bicycles and the Grand Rapids Itasca Mountain Bike Association (GRIMBA). Additional sponsors were YETI Earthworks along with Wolf Tooth, Salsa Cycles, 45Nrth, Onyx Racing, Rapids Insurance, and Rapids Brewing.
For more information about the Tioga Recreation Area, visit the website at tiogarecreation.com or contact the City of Cohasset’s Parks Department.
