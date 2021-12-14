COHASSET — The City of Cohasset is pleased to announce new recreational opportunities for its residents and families in the area.
The city recently purchased snowshoes that will be available during guided snowshoe hikes and can be rented by Cohasset residents, and the city is promoting family skate time at the Portage Park ice rink.
Cohasset residents have enjoyed the use of mountain bikes rented from the city to use at Tioga Recreation Area, and following that successful program, the city has now added snowshoes to its free rental program to residents. Cohasset owns 12 pairs of teen/adult snowshoes that Cohasset residents can rent out for a five-day period at no charge. As the new Parks and Rec Coordinator Stephanie Kessler stated, “The intent is to get people outside enjoying our parks with a fun, winter sport.”
There are three different sizes of snowshoes to accommodate both height and boot size. As part of this new program, Kessler will lead an hour-long gentle snowshoe hike each Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at the Tioga Recreation Area to give everyone an opportunity to try this pleasant winter sport. You do not need to be a Cohasset resident to use the snowshoes Thursdays during the guided Tioga hikes.
The first hike will be Dec. 16, at 12:30 p.m. For details and updates, visit the city’s web page or the Cohasset Parks & Rec Dept Facebook page.
Also new this year is a special time at the Portage Park ice rink dedicated to families and young or novice skaters. Cohasset is introducing “Family Skate” three times a week for one hour. On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 5-6 p.m., the Portage Park ice rink will be dedicated to families.
“We want to offer a time where young or new skaters can feel comfortable learning to skate or enjoy a slow-paced rink. It’s important to give skaters time to learn the life-long sport of ice skating,” said Kessler.
During this family skate hour, hockey games, sticks, and pucks will not be allowed on the rink. Family Skate is open to all ages and levels of skaters, but no hockey will be allowed.
Cohasset invites everyone to come out to Portage Park and learn to skate at your own pace. Portage rink hours are Monday-Friday 3:30-9 p.m., weekends 1-9 p.m., and no-school days 1-9 p.m.
More information about the City of Cohasset is available online at www.cohasset-mn.com, on Facebook at Cohasset Parks & Rec Dept, or by phone at 218-328-6225, extension 12.
