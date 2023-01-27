COHASSET — On Saturday, Feb. 11, biking enthusiasts will gather at Tioga Recreation Area in the city of Cohasset to participate in the ninth annual Fat Forest Fourteen Bike Race.

The race is open to the public and has different categories to suit all levels of riders. Participants choose between 7, 14 and 21 mile distances and must be at the 9:30 a.m. race meeting at Tioga Recreation Area. Registration costs $50 and is done online at fatforestfourteen.com. There will be no registration available the day of the race.


