COHASSET — On Saturday, Feb. 12, about 30 outdoor enthusiasts gathered at Tioga Recreation Area in Cohasset to participate in the Fat Forest Fourteen bike race.
This was the eighth annual Fat Forest Fourteen event and offered a seven-mile race and a 14-mile race, all on fat tire bikes in the snow. The racers competed on groomed bike trails that look much like narrow cross-country ski trails, except that hills and curves are part of it and make the race more fun for the riders.
The morning was bitterly cold with temperatures at -25 when everyone gathered, but that didn’t deter the riders or volunteers. There were a total of 13 racers, with nine males and four females. Only a few locals raced but many more volunteered. The event brought riders from Duluth, the Range, and the Twin Cities. Awards were given to the top male and female in each race, along with some prizes raffled off.
The first Fat Forest Fourteen was held in 2015, at the Forest History Center in Grand Rapids. For the first two years of the race, there were awards for the top finishers plus the best Northern Minnesota historical costumes. Some participants rode dressed as lumberjacks. The race continued to be held at the Forest History Center through 2020.
In 2021, the event was scheduled to be held on the new, elaborate mountain bike trails in the Tioga Recreation Area off Tioga Beach Road in Cohasset, but due to extreme sub-zero temperatures, the race became a virtual event. This year the weather wasn’t much better, but it didn’t change much. The race was a huge success in bringing new bikers to the Tioga Recreation Area and offering a fun event for bicyclists who enjoying fat tire riding in winter.
This event was sponsored by the Grand Rapids Itasca Mountain Bike Association (GRIMBA) and Ardent Bicycles. Additional sponsors are Wolf Tooth, Salsa Cycles, 45Nrth, Boho Airbnb, and Rapids Brewing.
Please support your local mountain biking trails by joining GRIMBA and visiting our sponsors who are helping to promote our local mountain biking trails. For more information about the Tioga Recreation Area, visit the website at tiogarecreation.com or call the City of Cohasset Parks Department.
