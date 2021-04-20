CASS LAKE — On Saturday, June 12, the Chippewa Triathlon will begin at 7 a.m. at the MNDOT Rest Area, located on Highway 2 (east edge of the City of Cass Lake, Minn).
The Chippewa Triathlon includes a 14-mile canoe route, 27-mile mountain bike course and five-mile run, all through the Chippewa National Forest near Cass Lake. The course follows the centuries-old “Pike Bay Connection.”
The Triathlon can be completed solo or as a team.
To meet Minnesota Health Department and Forestry COVID requirements, masks and social distancing will be required before and after the race. Also, to limit gatherings of no more than 50, there will be no pre-event spaghetti dinner or post-event meal this year.
Register online: www.chippewatriathlon.com
Register Early – Save Money
Fee through April 15: $55
Fee April 16 thru May 5: $65
Fee May 5 thru June 1: $70
Late registration June 1 thru June 11: $75 Fee for age 15 and under: $25, with parent or guardian waiver signature through June 11.
Online registration closes June 11 at 11 a.m.
Packet pick-up is Friday, June 11, 5–9 p.m., at Cass Lake MNDOT Rest Area (same area where race begins). To receive your race number, a waiver must be signed.
Pre-registration required.
Contact: Event Chair Jack Gustafson for more information: 218-335-2689.
