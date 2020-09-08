TULSA, Okla. — Major League Fishing (MLF) recently wrapped production at the 2020 General Tire World Championship event in Grand Rapids, Minn.
The event, hosted by Visit Grand Rapids and filmed entirely for television broadcast, was shot over six days in late July and featured 16 of the world’s best pro anglers culminating their MLF Cup season as they compete for the top prize of $100,000 and the title of Major League Fishing General Tire World Champion. The League previously visited the area to film the 2017 MLF Summit Cup event.
“We had a fantastic, record-breaking catch when MLF visited the area in 2017, and it made the decision to return for our World Championship event a no-brainer,” said Marty Stone, director of event research and program analyst for Major League Fishing. “There is such a great mixture of fisheries in this area. Deep-water fishing, shallow-water fishing, largemouth or smallmouth, these northern lakes seem to have it all. It was a great week of fishing for our anglers and I can’t wait to watch it all play out on the Discovery Channel later this Fall.”
The six-episode, two-hour series features the professional anglers visiting Northern Minnesota to compete on four different fisheries across the region, including Pokegama Lake, Wabana Lake, Turtle Lake, and Spider Lake. The fisheries are unknown to the anglers prior to competing. An aspect of MLF Cup competition is the anglers do not learn where they are competing until they arrive to the launch ramp each morning of competition, which makes bait selection and electronics pre-event research less of a factor in MLF Cups.
“We are so grateful to Megan Christianson at Visit Grand Rapids and legendary Minnesota Fishing Guide Tom Neustrom for all of their hard work and guidance in making the General Tire World Championship a success,” said Michael Mulone, MLF senior director of events & partnerships. “Megan and the community once again rolled out the red carpet. Tom worked tirelessly to ensure the angler and staff experience, both on and off the water, was second to none. Fans are going to be so excited to watch the action from one of America’s premier fishing destinations.”
The 16 anglers fishing in the General Tire World Championship are: Casey Ashley, Brent Ehrler, Edwin Evers, Bobby Lane, Jordan Lee, Jared Lintner, Aaron Martens, Cody Meyer, Andy Montgomery, Michael Neal, Takahiro Omori, Jacob Powroznik, Mark Rose, Jeff Sprague, Greg Vinson and Jacob Wheeler. For more information on the qualifying process, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com/MLF-101.
The General Tire World Championship, hosted by Visit Grand Rapids, will air on the Discovery Channel as six, two-hour original episodes each Saturday morning starting Oct. 10, 2020, airing from 7 to 9 a.m. EDT. The full television schedule can be found at MajorLeagueFishing.com/tv-schedule.
For complete details and updated information visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow MLF’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
About Major League Fishing
Founded in 2011, Major League Fishing (MLF) brings the high-intensity sport of competitive bass fishing into America’s living rooms on Outdoor Channel, Discovery, CBS, CBS Sports Network, World Fishing Network, Sportsman Channel, and on-demand on MyOutdoorTV (MOTV). According to Nielsen ratings, Major League Fishing remains the number one series on Outdoor Channel for five years and MLF premiered as the number one outdoor show in their time slot on Discovery in 2019.
In 2019 MLF acquired FLW, which expands their portfolio to include the world’s largest grassroots-fishing organization, including the strongest five-fish format professional bass fishing tour, the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit, as well as the Toyota Series, Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine, and Abu Garcia College Fishing presented by YETI, and High School Fishing presented by Favorite Fishing.
