As summer sunsets…

Obviously, the word “sunset” (also known as “sundown”) has evolved over the last few years to mean more than the daily disappearance of the Sun below the horizon due to the Earth’s rotation. And, if we remember our school days’ science, as viewed from the Equator, the equinox Sun sets exactly due west in both spring and autumn. Moreover, the time of sunset varies throughout the year and is determined by the viewer’s position on Earth, specified by longitude and latitude and elevation. Whew, just that little bit reminds many of us of blackboards filled with required notes and the inevitable detention and/or dressing down of that one wise or wise-guy student who would always say to the dedicated, overworked and underappreciated teacher, “Why don’t you just run off all the info for us and you wouldn’t have to write it on the board and we wouldn’t have to get writers’ cramp and waste pencil lead writing it down in our notebooks?” “Sunset” was also the deadline in old Western movies for the bad guys to “get out of town.”
As you well know, the term “sunset” is also currently being used as in a public policy where a “sunset” provision or clause is a measure within a statute, regulation or other law that provides that the law shall cease to have effect after a specific date, unless further legislative action is taken to extend the law. Additionally, in business, “sunsetting” is intentionally phasing something out or terminating it and the term is often used in reference to brands, partnerships, agreements, business policies and hardware and software products, among other possibilities and might have even been a part of the original plan. Sadly, for families of those afflicted with the dreaded dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease, the term “sundowning” also now refers to a state of confusion occurring in the late afternoon and spanning into the night and can also cause a variety of behaviors, such as confusion, anxiety, aggression or ignoring directions including pacing or wandering.
From the poets and literary types, of course, sunset quotes are as variable as individual sunsets and range from George R.R. Martin’s (“Game of Thrones” author), “When the sun has set, no candle can replace it,” to comedian Steven Wright’s, “The sunset is life’s way of saying, ‘Good job, you survived today, here’s something pretty.’”
Regarding our title, “As Summer Sunsets,” again on the scientific side, the actual end of 2020’s summer that began on June 20, doesn’t officially happen until Sept. 22 when autumn starts at the moment of the September equinox, which occurs every year between Sept. 21 and 24. As you have marveled lately at how early it has become late, reminiscent of MLB Hall of Famer Yogi Berra’s wonderful quote, “It’s getting late early,” if you are interested, since the summer solstice on June 20 we have lost around three hours and 52 minutes of daylight. And, as long as we are talking about 2020 and its astonishing and devastating departure from normality, consider this currently circulating social media meme based on a 1984 Gary Larsen “The Far Side” single panel cartoon. Picture this, aimed at those who remember the treasured sight and experiences of a neighborhood ice cream truck’s bells beckoning a cool treat on a hot day, Larsen’s original 1984 cartoon had that iconic truck rolling in, but much to the dismay and confusion of the two kids seeing it, instead of “Ice Cream” written on the truck’s sides, this truck featured, “Liver and Onions!” Today’s social media meme, of course, is, “If 2020 was an ice cream truck!” Our intent, by the way, is not to demean or trivialize those who have suffered health, business or family-wise during these tragic times, but to try to merely add a bit of levity. So, sorry if we have offended anyone.
That said, most of us have certain landmark dates by which we end seasons and begin the next ones. As for summer sunsetting and beginning its slow walk into fall, many of us remember fondly past summer’s last bastions like county fairs, fall sports and marching bands beginning and Labor Day. As for Labor Day, how many of us who were raised in the rural confines of Itasca County thinking “Farmers’ Day was a national holiday, remember being embarrassed when upon mentioning how great “Farmers’ Day” (Bovey’s) was were met with the same blank stares we received when out in the real world we enthusiastically declared we would bring a “hot dish” to a potluck and then get a bewildered response of, “Why would you bring a ‘hot dish’ when we could just heat it in the microwave?!” In the real world, of course, a “hot dish” is a “casserole.” Oh, well, the lessons we learn when we leave the nest.
As for Labor Day, well let’s just say thank you to those who fought for workers’ rights (the unions) so we can now appreciate the “fruits of our labor,” which comes from the English Standard Version of the “Bible” in Psalm 128 where it says, “You shall eat the fruit of the labor of your hands; you shall be blessed, and it shall be well with you.”
Let’s also remember, September is definitely a month filled with classic memories and traditions and it all starts with Labor Day (“Bovey Farmers’ Day”) when the first heady fall smells arrive with the heavy fog and dew and the leaves transition from varying green shades mixed with hints of color until they crescendo into incredible bursting kaleidoscopes of brilliant hues as they peak. Yes, a frosty fall might be soon approaching, but there is still that great blend of late summer and early fall weather to be experienced. Whether we receive these gifts from nature by fishing or hiking or grouse hunting or simply taking the “scenic route” home, it doesn’t matter. All that matters is we appreciate fall’s tremendous beauty.
Now, we don’t expect you to break out and sing like Barbara Streisand of the “misty water-colored memories of the way we were.” But, it you get a chance, find the time to dig out some old pictures “of the way you were” and share them. When you do, the pictures of yesteryear “smiles” will help others smile. And even if you don’t share them, they will definitely make you happy.
When we here at Dimich Outdoors see the photo of a fish basket full of sparkling black crappies and a little lake rimmed in yellows and oranges with a grand gentleman we called dad/grandpa or those little kids so innocent and precious and pure, we smile. When we look at past duck hunting pictures, some black and white, some in faded color, we hear heavy wings cleaving the early morning dark and get the shivers. When we look at pictures of our first dogs, we remember how a shot at a bursting grouse as it rocketed into a water-colored woods ended in tremendous excitement when it fell and our wonder dog retrieved. With a smile and a tear, we also affectionately realize how much those who not only told us about the woods and water, but took us, including our wonder dogs, mean and still mean to us and how greatly they are missed.
Again, a big thank you and salute goes out from Dimich Outdoors to the working people and their employers on this holiday dedicated to what makes our country so great—the desire to work and work hard.
In that vein, even though you might not agree with all presented in John Steinbeck’s masterpiece 1939 American novel, “The Grapes of Wrath,” it is pretty difficult not to be moved by what Tom Joad (Henry Fonda in the 1940 movie) says: “I’ll be in the way kids laugh when they’re hungry ‘n they know supper’s ready. An’ when our folks eat the stuff they raise an’ live in the houses they built why, I’ll be there.”
As far as hopes and dreams and labor go, also consider what English author George Eliot (pen name for Mary Ann Evans, 1819-1880) said, “It’s never too late to be what you might have been.”
Indeed, it is never too late…even when the sun sets into darkness, for as the “Bible” says in Luke 1:78, “Whereby the sunrise shall visit us from on high, to give light to those who sit in darkness...to guide our feet into the way of peace.”
Nik and Rod Dimich of Dimich Outdoors are on Mercury Marine’s and Ray’s Sport & Marine’s pro staffs. Rod is also a pro-staffer for L&M Supply. To contact Dimich Outdoors, please email: rdimich@msn.com. Kristin Dimich contributes to this column.
