“All Gave Some”

In honor of Veterans Day, here’s a true story from Rod Dimich.
A man walked to the window, but when he got there, a young boy looked out.
As the young boy looked out, leaves flamed in the noon sunlight back-dropped by a splendid sapphire sky. Even though more than a touch of heavy cold was in the air, he wanted to be out there. He wanted to be out in the afternoon dust of his ninth-grade football practice. He wanted the excitement of a called play coming to fruition, to feel the solid football in his hands, the wind whistling through his helmet and the explosion of muscle and pads.
As the young boy at the window looked out, the flaming hardwoods turned a gun metal gray and low scudding clouds pushed flock after flock of snowy-backed bluebills over crashing whitecaps and into half a hundred bobbing homemade cedar blocks. The poom of pump shotguns and the whoosh of wings and wind awed him and the moment was frozen into his memory like the hard ice that rimmed the big lake.
As the young boy at the window looked out, his dad and he were loading scrap lumber into the pickup box, along with big spikes and little nails and carpentry tools. The fixings for his dream stand were there. The next step was a little burg in the woods he liked to call “Deerville,” a place where he would be mayor.
Seeing the stand completed was more than the young boy had expected. Oh, he had cut and pounded and built before (sons of carpenters do that), but, he had never felt the unbridled enthusiasm which surged through him as he looked at that primitive platform darkly silhouetted against a setting sun.
As the young boy at the window looked out, his world suddenly became dark and quiet and somewhat scary. He was alone in his new stand. His father’s flashlight had disappeared into the balsams, heading for the other end of the Big Swamp island. The boy had expected a mother lode of stars over him and a moon to provide a night light. Neither had happened. It was deeply dark, heavily quiet. It was so quiet, in fact, he could hear his heart pounding. He wanted to turn on his flashlight for security, but knew he should not. Finally, in the distance, he heard a clattering grouse leave its roost, followed by the mournful hoot of a hidden owl. An ivory light sprinkled the dark like pixie dust. It was magic time…when the sun with its bright wand considered the tallest tree and lowest mole equally important, when the Earth wakes up with a wink and deer hunters, especially those on their first stand, smile.
As the young boy at the window looked out, he considered all these things, and more, and smiled, but when the phone rang and the man left to answer it, the boy stayed at the window and kept smiling—he knew the man would be back.
As you might have guessed that young boy at the window was me and many years later, I did once again come back as a man. The event was to pay homage to my great youth to adult friend, Commander Bob Erickson, as he was honored upon retiring as the Minnesota Disabled AmericanVeterans’ (DAV) State Commander at Fort Snelling, Minnesota.
To background, the DAV is an incredible organization. Organized in the aftermath of WWI when disabled U.S. veterans found themselves seriously disadvantaged with little governmental support, its motto is, “Fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served.”
During the testimonial, some speakers walked ably to the podium, some did not. They spoke of God and country and family and friends and the bond our armed services people and their families shared from sacrificing for the cause. As they spoke, I listened like a man, but then, surrealistically, the “young boy” in me once again got up and walked to the window. When I got there, I saw another young boy riding on a flatbed truck carrying his family’s old house to its new location (this happened often in mining towns as the ore below superceded the structures above). It was then I first met my life-long friend to be. When I shouted to the new kid, “This isn’t Kansas, Toto,” (a reference to Dorothy’s house in “The Wizard of Oz”), I knew my new friend would one day become a soldier as the boy from the house responded with a one-fingered salute.
As the young boy at the window looked out, the “young boy from the house” joined me and together we both looked out. We saw ourselves playing whiffle ball, bobber-fishing for crappies at “Herm’s Dock” and feeding nickels into the Midway Café’s pinball machines until Edna the owner broomed us out while hollering at us to get jobs.
When I turned once again to say something to the boy from the house, he was gone. Sadly, I turned back to the window and looked out. There I saw himself, now out of high school, fishing wondrous walleye waters while the young boy from the house was slogging rice paddies in a far off foreign land. When I was swinging on a rocketing grouse, unseen snipers were attempting to end the hopes and dreams of American sons. When I was emptying my Browning Auto 5 at a rocketing flock of bluebills, the boy from the house was fighting the urge to fire at frightening night sounds. When I was waiting for daylight in a predawn deer stand, anxiously clutching my rifle and waiting for antlers in the brush, my buddy was also clutching a rifle, but was calling it a weapon.
As I looked out the window, windswept leaves turned to letters and because they were from the boy from the house and most had been unanswered, I hung my head in shame. I could not get out of my mind how the boy from the house had confided in a letter how much trouble he was having being the person he was now forced to be. Because I did not know how to answer that, I simply did not write back very often. Even praying deeply that the boy from the house would return safely could not assuage my guilt.
Suddenly, I felt a reassuring hand on my shoulder. Looking up, I saw the Commander and heard him say, “You’re up to speak. You okay? Don’t mess up my parade.” I looked back to the window, but the young boy was gone. He had gone back into my heart and soul.
“Snap out of it, get up there,” the Commander barked with his trademark sly grin and chuckle, “and don’t talk all that English major flowery stuff, be real, take them to the Streets of Coleraine,” he added with a cackle. “Make me proud, soldier,” he said as we hugged.
When I got to the podium, I once again saw the two boys from the window standing in the back next to the Commander. Tears rolled as we honored each other with proper military salutes. “Thank you for your service,” I began. “All gave some,” I said, wiping the tears from my cheeks, and with trembling lips continued, “but like thousands and thousands of others, some gave all…”
Nik and Rod Dimich are on Ray’s Sport & Marines’ pro staff and Rod is a pro-staffer for L&M Supply. To contact Dimich Outdoors, please email: rdimich@msn.com. Kristin Dimich contributes to this column.
