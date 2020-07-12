‘A rainstorm of daisies’

As of late many of us have been amazed at how sharp our cognitive astuteness, that is, the skills our brains use to think, read, learn, remember, reason and pay attention, has been. Even though those who study such things attribute this current phenomenon of mental acuteness to our more secluded nature due to the pandemic-caused physical distancing, we who are finding more wonder within our frames of reference in our little footstools of the Earth really don’t as the owls say, “give a hoot,” we are just enjoying the childlike merriment of it all.
A classic example of this focusing phenomenon would be our sudden awareness of the seemingly everywhere wild flowers. In this regard, how many of us are indeed welcoming the multitude of social media posted images reflecting life’s simple gems like sunrises, sunsets, cloud formations, butterflies, bugs, birds, flowers and the like that paint over the seemingly endless dystopian political and social divisiveness that have dark-clouded our once amicable social media romps?
Although we could choose many flowers and plants from the 2,100 or so that Minnesota features, to emphasize this, for their simplicity in appearance and familiarity, let’s just take the innocent daisy as an example.
Perhaps not as exotic and rare as say Minnesota’s state flower, the “Showy Lady’s-Slipper,” which is one of 43 orchid species that grow in Minnesota, our ostensibly everywhere “Everyman” flower, the sunshine bright daisy, is the flower which gives us, although often unnoticed, that breath of fresh air we so often need to get through the day. As an aside, and as flower aficionados well know, perhaps nowhere in our wide and wonderful outdoor world do so many strange and actually bizarre names identify such beautiful natural and free gifts.
If you don’t believe this, from these 2,100 plus Minnesota plants and flowers here are but a few just from the “A” (alphabet, not like in movie stars) list of Minnesota flowers blooming in June and July. If you know what these are, as they say in the social media and print newspaper realms, you would be rated as a “genius”: Three-seed Mercury, Blue Giant-Hyssop, Prostrate Pigweed, Putty-Root, Spreading Dogbane and Indian Hemp. The “Spreading Dogbane,” by the way, is an incredible bell-shaped flower, pink to white with pink stripes on the inside that is 1/3 inch-long with five flaring lobes that curl back. The “Indian Hemp,” just so you know, is not the “Indian Tobacco” you hear of in the Baby Boomer stories of their first smoked “tobacco,” but clusters of ¼-inch or smaller tubular or bell-shaped flowers that have five white or greenish-white petals, fused at the base with the lobes erect or flaring.
Moreover, the “Putty-Root” flower does not contain components for a magic balm to be put on baseball pitchers’ arms (so-called elastic putty-arms) so they could seemingly throw forever, but a pale, almost ghostly raceme of 6 to 16 one-inch purple-tinged yellowish-green flowers atop an erect, smooth and leafless stalk. If you want yet another example of “flower-speak” or botanist jargon, consider the above term of “raceme,” which is also called a “racemoid” and is defined as “an unbranched, indeterminate type of inflorescence bearing pedicellate flowers along its axis. In botany, an axis means a shoot, in this case one bearing the flowers.” Wow! Botanists should be included with “rocket scientists” when highlighting intelligence and knowledge!
To be sure, the lovely daisy does not dwell in the lofty cultural and literary heights of the Biblical “lily,” whose name is essentially synonymous with the New Testament’s 28th verse, sixth chapter in the Gospel of Matthew and is part of the Sermon on the Mount that goes, “Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow/they toil not, neither do they spin.”
The verse is obviously quite well known, appearing frequently in art and literature, most notably to address “indolence” (the issues of laziness of avoidance), especially among the rich who profit without toil. Romantic English poet John Keats quotes it in his 1819 poem “Ode on Indolence” and English author P.G. Wodehouse humorously used the phrase “lilies of the field” to refer to the idle rich who do no labour (English spelling). Other writers such as Edith Wharton and A.M. Klien also directed the phrase at the rich and idle. Most Americans, however, by far remember the 1963 groundbreaking film, “Lilies of the Field” starring Sidney Poitier, that tells the story of an African American itinerant worker who encounters a group of East German nuns who believe he has been sent to them by God to build them a new chapel.
As for pioneering, Sidney Poitier became the first African-American actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actor. Interestingly enough, he also became the second African-American Oscar winner overall as Hattie McDaniel won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for “Gone with the Wind” in 1939 playing “Mammy,” a sassy and opinionated maid. Hattie was also the first black woman to sing on radio in the United States and although appearing in over 300 films, she received screen credits for only 83. When Hattie McDaniel died in 1952, her final wish to be buried in the Hollywood Cemetery was denied because the graveyard was restricted to whites only. The next African American woman to win an Oscar, by the way, was Whoopi Goldberg 50 years later for Best Supporting Actress in “Ghost.”
Although the “daisy” flower does not have the illustrious cultural and artistic sway as the “lily,” except for maybe “Daisy Duke” in the 1979-85 television pseudo action/comedy sitcom, “The Dukes of Hazard,” and protagonist Jay Gatsby’s unattainable paragon of perfection, Daisy Buchanan, in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 magnum opus (fancy for “masterpiece”), “The Great Gatsby,” as far as meaning goes, the daisy reaches much deeper into the human condition and soul than any other flower.
Even though almost all of us remember the “daisy” via the childhood “she/he loves me, she/he loves me not” pulling off the daisy pedals, the website, “FTD by Design,” tells us that for centuries, going back to the times B.C. (Before Christ) of the Egyptians, daisies have symbolized innocence and purity and according to an old Celtic legend were created to console and help cheer up parents whenever an infant died, as God made and then sprinkled daisies over the Earth to do so. Additionally, in Norse mythology, the daisy is Freya’s sacred flower and because Freya was the goddess of love, beauty and fertility, the daisy came to symbolize childbirth, motherhood and new beginnings. This is why daisies are sometimes given to congratulate new mothers.
Furthermore, daisies also represent purity and transformation stemming from the Roman myth of Vertumnus and Belides as Vertumnus, god of seasons and gardens, became enamored with Belides, a nymph. When he relentlessly pursued her, in order to escape his affections, she turned herself into a daisy. The daisy’s scientific name “Bellis perennis” comes from this story.
Scientifically, daisies are actually composite flowers, meaning they consist of two flowers combined into one. The inner section is called a disc floret and the outer petal section is called a ray floret. Due to the fact daisies are composed of two flowers that blend together so well, they also symbolize true love.
In Old English, daisies were referred to as “day’s eye” because at night the petals close over the yellow center and during the day they re-open. The phrase “as fresh as a daisy” originated from this, signifying that someone had a good night’s rest.
Therefore, even though baby loons are a rarer sighting and the little fish fry that flit by our feet as we dangle them in the cooling water off a dock glitter more, daisies are the land stars that begem our lives when we are most in need.
We will leave you with two quotes that both reflect the profundity and simplicity of the wonderful daisy. From American poet Anne Sexton, “Be careful of words, they can be both daisies and bruises.” And, from deep in our hearts and souls to all the “angel” parents, siblings, relatives and friends who are forced to live with the silence of what once was, please accept our most reverent thoughts and prayers and as you remember the blessed times; may the sacred peace that French singer Mathias Malzieu described as “a silence that is as tender as a rainstorm of daisies” be with you.
Nik and Rod Dimich of Dimich Outdoors are on Mercury Marine’s and Ray’s Sport & Marine’s pro staffs; Rod is also a pro-staffer for L&M Supply. To contact Dimich Outdoors, please email: rdimich@msn.com. Kristin Dimich contributes to this column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.