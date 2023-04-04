GRAND RAPIDS — After more than 5,000 miles on their snowmobiles, the Three Old Men are soon to reach their destination in Alaska.
The three men, Grand Rapids resident Paul Dick, 72, Rob Hallstrom, 65, of Park Rapids, Minn., and Rex Hibbert, 70, of Soda Springs, Idaho, left Grand Rapids on March 6, and were expected to reach Fairbanks, Alaska, either Tuesday or Wednesday. The men are all veterans of long snowmobile trips, but none had surpassed 3,000 miles during a previous jaunt.
The men are staying in tents, with Canadian friends, in vacant cabins and in hotels while traveling the thousands of miles and with the finish line in their sights. They are riding Arctic Cat Norseman 8000X machines.
Due to hazards encountered on the journey, a buymeacoffee account has been set up for those who want to help with expenses.
In a post on the Three Old Men’s Facebook page, it says in part, “Guys have made it to the Porcupine River. They are reporting that river conditions appear less challenging than what they’ve faced the last few days but given “you never know what is around the corner,” they are taking rest in a cabin tonight and will hopefully complete their journey into Old Crow tomorrow.
“We received a note from one of our Followers sharing how the kids in Upstate New York are using the 3 Old Guys to learn about geography and adventure – I couldn’t resist sharing the well wishes from these third grade students”.
Behind the scenes snapshot from Kasie:
“When the 3 Old Guys were preparing for their departure, my dad, Rob, asked me to put up “a few” Facebook posts while they were on their ride since they wouldn’t regularly have service. He supplied me with 4-6 suggestions for material and even a couple pictures which we assumed would cover it.
You see, the 3 Old Guys literally thought they were just going out for a ride…none of us, and especially them, anticipated the following that they have garnered.
So…each day, along with many of you and the students following along, I learn about the history and the trek that the 3 Old Guys have spent years researching. I am particularly thankful for Les Oystryk, a retired Conservation Officer and Historian who supplied my dad with intel prior to departure and who has become a wealth of knowledge for my regular posts.
This journey has certainly been a fun and wild ride for us all!”
According to those following the men, it took 25 days for them to travel from Grand Rapids to the Arctic Ocean. On Day 26, the men made it to Fort McPherson, and next encountered problems in a mountain range on their way to Old Crow.
In the mountains, the men suffered a setback because it took them three days to find the trail through the mountains. The men found the trail on the second day but blizzard conditions forced them to turn around to go back to the cabin they had stayed in the night before to wait out the storm.
On the third day, the men finally got through the mountains and spent the night in a cabin. On Tuesday, they were on their way to Old Crow. The hope was that they would reach Old Crow Tuesday some time and maybe even travel a bit further.
From Old Crow, it is 260 miles to Fort Yukon, Alaska, as they ride on the Porcupine River. From Fort Yukon, the men will then travel on the Yukon River 66 miles to Circle, Alaska.
From Circle, the men will get on the Yukon Quest Sled Dog Trail which will be about 200 miles to bring them into their destination of Fairbanks.
With so many factors to take into consideration, it is hard to pinpoint when the men will arrive in Fairbanks. Officials said that if all goes as planned, the men should complete the journey in four to five days, which would be an time between Friday and Sunday.
The men are grateful to the communities they have traveled through, and the people who have been welcoming them on their trip.
“The Three Old Guys and their families are so grateful for the warm welcome that they have received from all the communities along the way. They thank the people that fed them and housed them, helped them find trails and escorted them along the way when needed.
“It continues to be a challenging and amazing adventure for these Three Old Guys.”
