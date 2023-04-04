s

The “3 Old Guys,” from left: Paul Dick, Rob Hallstrom and Rex Hibbert, prepare to set off on their 4,000-mile snowmobile journey from Grand Rapids to Fairbanks, Alaska, on Monday, March 6.

 Photo submitted

GRAND RAPIDS — After more than 5,000 miles on their snowmobiles, the Three Old Men are soon to reach their destination in Alaska.

The three men, Grand Rapids resident Paul Dick, 72, Rob Hallstrom, 65, of Park Rapids, Minn., and Rex Hibbert, 70, of Soda Springs, Idaho, left Grand Rapids on March 6, and were expected to reach Fairbanks, Alaska, either Tuesday or Wednesday. The men are all veterans of long snowmobile trips, but none had surpassed 3,000 miles during a previous jaunt.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments