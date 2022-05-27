VIRGINIA — Tori Olson fired a two-day total of 173 and teammate Morgan Burnett carded a 186 to help lead the North Woods girls’ golf team to the Section 7A Tournament championship Thursday and a berth at state next month.
Playing at the Virginia Golf Course, the Grizzlies entered the day with a 23-stroke lead and cruised to a 52-shot lead over second place Pine River-Backus, 780-832. Northeast Range/Ely took third at 839.
In addition to Olson and Burnett, Madison Dantes finished 10th at 206, Haley Bogdan finished 12th at 215 and Abbigail Shuster in 17th at 231 will also be heading to the State Meet.
Abby Koivisto came in sixth with a 195 to lead the Northeast Range/Ely effort and earn a spot at state.
Olson’s score of 173 (86-87) brought her to within just two shots of an individual section title.
The top team and the next five individuals in both girls and boys qualified for the State Meet after day two.
The Class A State Meet for both girls and boys is set for June 14-15 at the Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.
In the boys’ division, Davis Kleppe was the top local finisher as he fired a 157 (79-78) to come home fourth overall and earn a state berth.
North Woods’ sixth-place finish came with a score of 743. The Grizzlies were led by Eli Smith in 19th at 178, Ty Fabish in 33rd at 198, and Ethan Byran in 37th at 210.
Duluth Marshall captured the team title with a 57-stroke win over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 622-679.
Section 7A Tournament
Virginia Golf Course
Girls’ Team Results (The winning team and top five individuals not on that team advance to state): 1, North Woods, 780; 2, Pine River-Backus, 832; 3, Northeast Range/Ely, 839; 4, Cass Lake-Bena, 930; 5, Blackduck, 1074.
Boys’ Team Results (The winning team and top five individuals not on that team advance to state): 1, Duluth Marshall 622; 2, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 679; 3, Cass Lake-Bena 685; 4, Nevis 689; 5, Pine River-Backus 726; 6, North Woods 743; 7, Deer River 800.
Girls’ Individual Results (State Qualifiers): 1, Kianna Johnson, WHA, 171; 2, Tori Olson, NW, 173 (86-87); 3, Cate Travis, PRB, 175; 4, Hannah Barchus, PRB, 184; 5, Morgan Burnett, NW, 186 (92-94); 6, Abby Koivisto, NRE, 195 (96-99); 7, Sofia Anderson, Nevis, 196; 10, Madison Dantes, NW, 206 (103-103); 12, Haley Bogdan, NW, 215 (110-105); 17, Abbigail Shuster, NW, 231 (116-115).
Boys’ Individual Results (State Qualifiers): 1, Tucker D’Allaird, DM, 142; 2, Parker Brock, WHA, 144; 3, Noah Scullard-Bender, DM, 150; 4, Davis Kleppe, NW, 157 (79-78); 5, Joseph Zaczkowski, PRB, 161; 6T, Dominic Fairbanks, CLB, 162; 6T, Lealan Norby, Nevis, 162.
