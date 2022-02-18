GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
State Nordic Ski Meet
BIWABIK — Two Grand Rapids High School Nordic skiers competed in the Minnesota State Nordic Ski Meet earlier in the week at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Junior Sanny Gangi of the Thunderhawks finished 48th in the event. She was tied in 19 minutes and 40 seconds in the Classic portion of the race and finished with an overall time of 38:27.
Grand Rapids sophomore Ella Karkela placed 77th in the event. She was clocked in 21:05 in the Classic race and finished with a time of 40:56.
Sydney Drevlow of Hopkins won the race in a time of 33:40 followed by Maggie Wagner of Edina in 34:00 and Molly Moening of St. Paul Highland Park in 34:24.
GRHS Spring Schedule
GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information regarding spring practices for Grand Rapids High School:
Softball-Varsity (V), Junior Varsity (JV), March 14, Robert J. Elkington Middle School (RJEMS), 3:30-6 p.m.
Track Girls and Boys-V, JV, March 14, Grand Rapids High School (GRHS), 3:30 p.m.
Baseball-V, JV, March 14, Arena, V at 3:20 p.m., JV at 5 p.m. (March 14 may be used for conditioning)
Golf-Girls, March 21, V, golf course, 3:30 p.m.
Golf-Boys, March 21, V, golf course, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis-V, JV, March 28, RJEMS Tennis Courts, 3:30 p.m.
Lacrosse Girls-April 4, V, JV, 6-8 p.m., East Elementary guys
Lacrosse Boys-April 4, V, JV, 7-9 p.m., RJEMS
Middle School Schedule
MS Softball-March 29, grades 7-8, RJEMS Gym, 3:30 p.m.
MS Baseball-March 29, grades 7-8, RJEMS Gym, 3:30 p.m.
MS Boys Tennis-March 29, grades 7-8, Middle School Tennis Courts, 3:30 p.m.
MS Boys and Girls Track, grades 7-8, GRHS Lobby, 3:30 p.m.
MS Boys and Girls Golf-April 19, grades 7-8, RJEMS Commons, 3:30 p.m.
Must be registered by online sports registration found on the GRHS Activities Page, or at the Activities Office prior to the first day of practice.
Student-athletes need to fill out paperwork once a school year. All students must have an updated qualifying MSHSL sports physical every three years.
Coaches will furnish practice schedules at the first practice.
Boys Basketball
Hermantown 68
Grand Rapids 63
HERMANTOWN — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team stayed close but ultimately lost to Hermantown 68-63 in a road game on Feb. 15.
Grand Rapids had a nice 33-24 lead at the half but Hermantown outscored the Thunderhawks 44-30 9in the second half to take the win.
Blake Schmitz led Hermantown with 18 points. Keaton Christianson nailed three 3-pointers and scored 16 while Abe Soumis also connected on three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Nathan Hill and Peyton Menzel both added six points.
Danny Markovich had 17 points to pace Grand Rapids in scoring. Ian Salmela scored 13, Kaydin Metzgar, 11, Luke Roy, nine, and Wylee Dauenbaugh added six.
“Although it was a loss, it was a good game for us against the No. 1 team in our section,” said Grand Rapids coach Chadwick Persons. “We led by nine at the half. It was a great effort by the guys.”
With the loss, the Thunderhawks fall to 6-14 for the season. They played Superior on Friday and will travel to Detroit Lakes for a noon contest on Saturday, Feb. 19. They will be back at home on Tuesday, Feb. 22,for a 7:15 p.m. game versus Duluth Marshall, and will travel to Duluth East on Wednesday, Feb. 23, for a 7 p.m. contest.
With the win, Hermantown improves to 17-6 on the season.
GR 33 30 — 63
H 24 44 — 68
Grand Rapids: Ian Salmela 13, Kaydin Metzgar 11, Caleb Rychart 3, Ethan Florek 2, Luke Roy 9, Lincoln Maasch 2, Danny Markovich 17, Wylee Dauenbaugh 6.
Hermantown: Blake Schmitz 18, Abe Soumis 13, Keaton Christianson 16, Michael Lau 4, Nathan Hill 6, Drew Schmitz 2, Peyton Menzel 6.
Total Fouls: GR 18; H 14; Fouled Out: Florek; Free Throws: GR 7-of-10; H 11-of-18; 3-pointers: GR, Salmela 2, Rychart, Roy, Dauenbaugh 2; H, B. Schmitz, Soumis 3, Christianson 3, Hill, Menzel 2.
Girls Basketball
North Woods 70
Greenway 62
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School girls basketball team fell to North Woods 70-62 in play Feb. 15, at Coleraine.
The game was tied at 32-32 at the half but North Woods outscored the Raiders by eight points in the second half to take the win.
H. Kinsey had 21 points to pace North Woods in scoring. H. Koch had 16, K. LaRoque, eight, T. Goodsky and H. Cheney both scored seven,, T. Barto, six, and L. Burnett, five.
Jadin Saville scored 25 to lead Greenway in scoring. Klara Finke tallied 15, Layla Miskovich, 10, and Talia Saville added six.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 7-14 on the season. It
With the win, North Woods improves to 12-10.
NW 32 38 — 70
GWY 32 30 — 62
North Woods: L. Burnett 5, H. Koch 16, T. Barto 6, H. Kinsey 21, K. LaRoque 8, H. Cheney 7, T. Goodsky 7.
Greenway: Klara Finke 15, AnDeja Schad 2, Frankie Cuellar 2, Layla Miskovich 10, Alyizzia Roy 2, Talia Saville 6, Jadin Saville 25.
Total Fouls: NW 13; G 16; Fouled Out: T. Saville; Free Throws: NW, 12-of-23; G, 8-of-13; 3-pointers: NW, Burnett, Koch 2, Barto 2, Kinsey, LaRoque, Goodsky; G, Finke, T. Saville, J. Saville 2.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 84
Mesabi East 59
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School boys basketball team ran past Mesabi East 84-59 in play Feb. 15, in Deer River.
The Warriors led 41-27 at the half and outscored Mesabi East by 11 points in the second half to win going away.
Tait Kongsjord led Deer River with 18 points. Ty Morrison scored 16, Mason Olson, 13, Ethan Williams and Cale Jackson, both with nine, Sam Rahier, six, and Mikhail Wakonabo added five.
Cody Fallstrom led Mesabi East with 21 points. Brayden Leffel scored 18, Jack Ribich, 12, and Kaid Kutar added six.
With the win, Deer River is now 17-3 on the season.
Mesabi East falls to 7-13 with the loss.
ME 27 32 — 59
DR 41 43 — 84
Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 18, Jack Ribich 12, Kaid Kutar 6, Ethan Sickel 4, Cody Fallstrom 21.
Deer River: Cale Jackson 9, Caiden Schjenken 2, Ethan Williams 9, Mikhail Wakonabo 5, Mason Olson 13, Rhett Mundt 4, Sam Rahier 6, Tait Kongsjord 18, Ty Morrison 16, Thomas White 2.
Total Fouls: ME 6; DR 9; Fouled Out: Florek; Free Throws: ME 7-of-10; DR 5-of-9; 3-pointers: ME, Leffel 2; DR, Jackson 2, Williams, Wakonabo, Olson, Morrison 2.
Girls Basketball
Proctor 76
Greenway 30
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School girls basketball team lost at home to Proctor 76-30 on Feb. 17.
Proctor led 49-14 at the half and coasted to the win.
Hope Carlson nailed three 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Proctor while Payton Rodberg also scored 14. Paige Evans and Chloe Carlson both scored 10 while Gabby Jouhola scored seven, and Sydnee Yost and Lily Smith both added six.
Jadin Saville led Greenway with nine points while Frankie Cuellar added five.
With the loss, Greenway is 7-15 on the season. It is next in action on Tuesday, Feb. 22, for a 7:15 p.m. home game versus Floodwood, and it will conclude the regular season on Thursday, Feb. 24, with a 7:15 p.m. contest at Nashwauk.
With the win, Proctor improves to 16-8 on the season.
P 49 27 — 76
GWY 14 16 — 30
Proctor: Paige Evans 10, Chloe Carlson 10, Sophie Moin-Swanson 2, Hope Carlson 14, Sydnee Yost 6, Lily Smith 6, Gabby Jouhola 7, Payton Rodberg 14, Kelsey Tangen 3, Emma Shelton 2, Kellijoy Mamien 2.
Greenway: Rianna Nugent 3, Klara Finke 2, AnDeja Schad 3, Frankie Cuellar 5, Layla Miskovich 3, Alyizzia Roy 3, Talia Saville 2, Jadin Saville 9.
Total Fouls: P 15; G 10; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: P, 5-of-9; G, 7-of-11; 3-pointers: P, Evans, H. Carlson 3, Jouhola; G, Nugent, Schad, Roy.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 71
Greenway 60
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School boys basketball team downed Greenway 71-60 in play Feb. 17, at Deer River.
Greenway had a 32-29 lead at the half but Deer River outscored the Raiders by 14 in the second half to get the win.
Mikhail Wakonabo and Ethan Williams both scored 17 points to pace Deer River. Ty Morrison scored 15, Tait Kongsjord, 11, Mason Olson, six, and Sam Rahier added five.
Mathias MacKnight had 20 points to lead Greenway. Tyler Swedeen scored 14, and Westin Smith nailed three 3-pointers and scored 13.
With the win, Deer River is 18-3 for the season. It played Littlefork-Big Falls on Feb. 18, and will travel to Blackduck for a 7:30 p.m. game on Monday, Feb. 21.
With the loss, Greenway is 10-11 on the season. It will play host to Chisholm on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 7:15 p.m.
G 32 28 — 60
DR 29 42 — 71
Greenway: Grant Hansen 4, Westin Smith 13, Mathias MacKnight 20, Grant Rychart 3, Tyler Swedeen 14, Israel Hartman 2, Alex Plackner 2, Kolin Waterhouse 2.
Deer River: Ty Morrison 15, Ethan Williams 17, Sam Rahier 5, Mikhail Wakonabo 17, Tait Kongsjord 11, Mason Olson 6.
Total Fouls: N/A; Fouled Out: N/A; Free Throws: G 4-of-11; DR 10-of-21; 3-pointers: G, Smith 3, Rychart; DR, Morrison, Williams, Wakonabo.
Boys Basketball
Hill City 68
McGregor 51
HILL CITY — The Hill City High School boys basketball team downed McGregor at home on Feb. 15, 68-51.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Hill City is now 8-14 on the season. Results of a game versus South Ridge on Feb. 17, were not available. It next is in action on Thursday, Feb. 24, in a 7:15 p.m. road contest versus Northland-Remer. It will be on the road for a 7:15 p.m. game against Mille Lacs on Friday, Feb. 25.
With the loss, McGregor is now 6-12 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Fond du Lac 83
Bigfork 51
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School boys basketball team lost at home to Fond du Lac Ojibwe by an 83-51 score on Feb. 15.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Bigfork falls to 5-16 on the season. It played Lakeview Christian Academy on Feb. 18, and will be home against Cromwell-Wright on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 7:15 p.m. It will be on the road at Mt. Iron-Buhl for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Friday, Feb. 25.
With the win, Fond du Lac Ojibwe is 5-13 on the season.
Boys Basketball
N-K 74
LFBF 54
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team downed Littlefork-Big Falls 74-54 in NLC play on Feb. 15, at Nashwauk.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Nashwauk-Keewatin is now 11-10 for the season. It played Mt. Iron-Buhl on Feb. 18, and will be home for a 7:15 p.m. game against South Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 22. It will travel to Duluth Marshall for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Thursday, Feb. 24.
With the loss, Littlefork-Big Falls is now 2-17 on the season.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 61
Bemidji 56
BEMIDJI — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team won its 12th game in a row on Feb. 15, as it held off Bemidji by a 61-56 score in action at Bemidji.
The Thunderhawks trailed 34-30 at the half but they outscored Bemidji 31-22 in the second half to take the win.
Taryn Hamling connected on four 3-pointers and scored 24 points for Grand Rapids while pulling down five rebounds and record in three steals. Jessika Lofstrom had 22 points and eight rebounds while Braya LaPlant had nine points 11 rebounds and six assists. Kate Jamtgaard had five rebounds while Kyra Giffen recorded five steals.
Bemidji scoring was not available.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 22-2 for the season. It will be on the road to Esko for a 7:15 p.m. game on Monday, Feb. 21.
With the loss, Bemidji falls to 10-12 on the season.
Girls Basketball
MIB 95
Bigfork 36
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team lost to tough Mt. Iron-Buhl 95-36 in home action on Feb. 17.
Jordan Zubich nailed four 3-pointers and led MIB with 33 points. Sage Ganyo scored 19, Hali Savela and Brooke Niska both scored 12, Ava Butler, 10, and Lauren Maki added six.
With the loss, Bigfork falls to 5-10 for the season. It will be on the road against Northome-Kelliher in a 1 p.m. game on Saturday, Feb. 19, and will be home versus Blackduck for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Monday, Feb. 21.
With the win, MIB is 21-3 on the season.
Girls Basketball
Nevis 71
HCN 43
REMER — Nevis defeated the Hill City/Northland girls basketball team 71-43 on Feb. 17, at Remer.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, HCN is now 9-10 on the season. It will be at Northeast Range for a 6 p.m. game on Monday, Feb. 21, and will be at home against Northome-Kelliher in a 7:15 p.m. contest on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
With the win, Nevis is now 14-7 on the season.
Boys Hockey
Hermantown 3
Grand Rapids 2
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team lost in overtime to Hermantown, the state’s top-ranked Class A team, by a 3-2 score in action at home on Feb. 15.
Grand Rapids scored the lone goal of the first period when Ren Morque scored on assists from Kyle Henke and Blayne Mortenson.
The Thunderhawks took a 2-0 advantage early in the second period when Hayden DeMars scored. However, with just 10 seconds remaining in the period, Hermantown was able to cut the Grand Rapids lead to 2-1 on a goal from Beau Janzig.
The Hawks scored the only goal of the third period when Janzig tied the game with 1:04 left with his second goal.
The Thunderhawks had a chance to win in overtime when Garett Drotts was awarded a penalty shot but Hermantown goalie Dane Callaway was able to stop the shot. Then with Hermantown on a power play, Max Plante scored at 7:12 to win the game for the Hawks.
Callaway finished with 26 saves in the nets for Hermantown while Myles Gunderson kicked out 28 shots for Grand Rapids.
With the loss, the Thunderhawks conclude their regular season with an 18-6-1 mark.
Hermantown improves to 23-2 on the season.
H 0 1 1 1 — 3
GR 1 1 0 0 — 2
First Period — 1. GR. Ren Morque (Kyle Henke, Blayne Mortenson), 10:22.
Second Period — 2. GR, Hayden DeMars (Henry Sterle, Samuel Sterle), 1:39; 3.H, Beau Janzig (Ty Hanson, Zam Plante), 16:50.
Third Period — 4. H, Janzig (Max Plante, Wyatt Carlson), 15:56
Overtime — 5. H, Plante (Hanson), 7:12 (pp).
Goalie Saves — Dane Callaway, H, 8-8-4-6—26; Myles Gunderson, GR, 4-8-10-6—28.
Penalties — H 1-for-2 minutes; GR 2-for-4 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 4
Park Rapids 2
PARK RAPIDS — The Greenway High School boys hockey team defeated Park Rapids 4-2 in action on Feb. 15, in Park Rapids.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Greenway is now 12-10 on the season while Park Rapids falls to 10-14-1 with the loss.
Boys Hockey
Rock Ridge 3
Greenway 2
VIRGINIA — The Greenway High School boys hockey team lost its regular season finale to Rock Ridge by a 3-2 score on the road on Feb. 17.
Isaac Flatley scored with 1:19 remaining in the first period to give Rock Ridge a 1-0 lead, but Greenway’s Bodie Jorgenson scored on a power play with three seconds left in the period to tie the game at 1-1.
Rock Ridge took a 3-1 lead after two periods on the strength of goals from Keegan Ruedebusch and Rory Cope-Robinson.
The Raiders scored with 2:13 left to pull to within one goal but were unable to notch the tying goal. Aden Springer scored the goal for Greenway.
Ian Kangas finished with 29 saves in the nets for Rock Ridge while Nathan Jurganson had 23 stops for Greenway.
With the loss, Greenway concludes its regular season with a 12-11 record.
With the win, Rock Ridge is 14-10-1.
GWY 1 0 1 — 2
RR 1 2 0 — 3
First Period — 1. RR, Isaac Flatley (Kasey Lamppa, Dylan Hedley), 15:41; 2.G, Bodie Jorgenson, 16:57 (pp).
Second Period — 3. RR, Keegan Ruedebusch (Ryan Manninen, Rory Cope-Robinson), 1:37; 4. RR, Cope-Robinson (Ruedebusch, Manninen), 12:27.
Third Period — 5. G, Aden Springer (Taevon Wells, Aidan Rajala), 14:47.
Goalie Saves — Nathan Jurganson, G, 9-9-5—23; Ian Kangas, RR, 9-9-11—29.
Penalties — G 6-for-12 minutes; RR 6-for-12 minutes.
Men’s Basketball
Itasca 68
Northland 58
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College men’s basketball team downed Northland 68-58 in play Feb.16, at Grand Rapids.
lead at the half and it outscored Northland by one point in the second half to take the win.
Quincy Leday had three 3-pointers and scored 18 points for Northland. D’Mani Nettles had 13 points, Zack Meyer had 11 points and nine rebounds, Kenny Placide scored eight and pulled down eight rebounds, and Jaylen Webb had six points.
Jerome Washington had 15 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals for Itasca while Nick Grant also scored 15. Zion Brown had 12 points, Jimsley Sineus hit three 3-pointers and scored nine, Jack Tong had eight points and eight rebounds wile Deidrich Kemp and Tyler Pederson each had seven rebounds.
Itasca is 13-13 overall and 7-6 in conference play and is next in action Saturday, Feb. 19,for a 3 p.m. game on the road versus Mesabi Range.
With the loss, Northland is 11-11 overall and 6-5 in conference play.
N 24 34 — 58
I 33 35 — 68
Northland: Quincy Leday 18, D’Mani Nettles 13, Jaylen Webb 6, Zack Meyer 11, Kenny Placide 8, Ashawn Phillips 2.
Itasca: Nick Grant 15, Jack Tong 8, Deidrich Kemp 4, Jerome Washington 15, Tyler Pederson 1, Rycen Lagmay-Yamada 2, Zion Brown 12, Emmanuel Obikwelu 2, Jimsley Sineus 9.
Total Fouls: N 9; I 12; Fouled Out: Phillips; Free Throws: N, 6-of-11; I 4-of-13; 3-pointers: N, Leday 3, Meyer; I, Tong 2, Washington 3, Sineus 3, Brown 2.
Women’s Basketball
Northland 74
Itasca 37
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College women’s basketball team lost to Northland 74-37 in action Feb. 16, in Grand Rapids.
Northland led 38-11 at the half and then outscored Itasca by 10 points in the second half to win going away.
Nicole Swedberg had 16 points to lead Northland while Keylee Dahl scored 15 and pulled down nine rebounds. Kasey Stegman scored 10, Macy Skyberg had nine points and six assists, Chloe Kuznia scored seven, and Jackie Lynn Taflin had six points, five rebounds and six assists.
Mya Roberts had 13 points and three steals for the Vikings while Lily Gidley had 11 points, six rebounds and six steals. Haley Murray scored five points.
With the loss, Itasca is 2-16 overall and 2-5 in conference play. The Vikings will be on the road at Mesabi Range for a 1 p.m. game on Saturday, Feb. 19.
With the win, Northland sits atop the conference standings with an 8-0 mark and it is 15-8 overall.
N 38 36 — 74
I 11 26 — 37
Northland: Chloe Kuznia 7, Jackie Lynn Taflin 6, Macy Skyberg 9, Kasey Stegman 10, Keylee Dahl 15, Felicity Andress 2, Lexie Benke 3, Nicole Swedberg 16, Vivian Coan 2, Tessani Peterson 4.
Itasca: Lily Gidley 11, Haley Murray 5, Mya Roberts 13, Caroline Cheney 4, Lacey Lindekugel 2, Hailey Giacomini 2.
Total Fouls: N 6; I 13; Fouled Out: Taylor; Free Throws: N, 14-of-20; I 6-of-8; 3-pointers: N, Kuznia 2; I, Murray, Roberts 2.
IRC Stats
Feb. 13
Girls Basketball
2-pt. FG Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Kelsey Squires, Virginia, 59.09
2. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 58.79
3. Emma Lamppa, Virginia, 55.17
4. Morgan Marks, E-G, 53.33
5. Lexi Lamppa, Virginia, 52.73
8. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 47.95
3-pt. FG Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Kate Taylor, Intl. Falls, 50.00
2. Rian Aune, Virginia, 41.49
3. Anna Westby, E-G, 36.84
4. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 36.36
5. Kelsey Squires, Virginia, 34.15
9. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 28.79
Free Throw Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Emma Lamppa, Virginia, 83.33
2. Jessica Reigel, Deer River, 79.17
3. Rian Aune, Virginia, 78.79
4. Morgan Marks, E-G, 76.92
5. Anna Fink, Virginia, 75.86
7. Jaden Saville, Greenway, 69.41
8. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 68.89
Points per Game
1. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 21.40
2. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 18.40
3. Rian Aune, Virginia, 18.19
4. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 17.48
5. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 17.39
9. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 11.40
Rebounds
1. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 15.20
2. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 13.19
3. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 11.30
4. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 9.30
5. Gracie Swenson, Intl. Falls, 9.25
7. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 8.22
8. Grace Bergland, Deer River, 7.58
10. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 6.07
Assists
1. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 6.11
2. Rian Aune, Virginia, 3.76
3. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 3.35
4. Lola Huhta, Chisholm, 3.14
5. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 2.53
7. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 2.44
10. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 2.20
Steals
1. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 5.30
2. Alexa Fossell, Mesabi East, 4.05
3. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 3.78
4. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 3.47
5. Maddie Lowe, Intl. Falls, 3.44
Blocks
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.10
2. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 1.67
3. Rian Aune, Virginia, 1.05
4. Grace Bergland, Deer River, 0.75
5. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 0.72
9. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 0.43
Boys Basketball
Feb. 13
2-pt. FG Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Noah Sundquist, Chisholm, 76.04
2. Colton Hemphill, Deer River, 73.91
3. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 70.34
4. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 67.21
5. Will Bittmann, E-G, 60.84
6. Israel Hartman, Greenway, 60.00
8. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 57.14
10. Mathias MacKnight, Greenway, 56.18
3-pt. FG Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Kolin Waterhouse, Greenway, 41.67
2. Carter Mavec. E-G, 41.05
3. Ethan Hanover, Virginia, 38.10
4. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 37.04
5. Zane Lokken, Virginia, 36.42
6. Mathias MacKnight, Greenway, 35.29
9. Mikhail Wakonabo, Deer River, 33.33
Free Throw Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Westin Smith, Greenway, 77.14
2. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 74.29
3. Brayden Leffel, Mesabi East, 73.33
4. Tucker Budris, Intl. Falls, 71.43
5. Gavin Dahl, Virginia, 70.97
Points per Game
1. Jett Tomczak, Intl. Falls, 23.37
2. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 22.37
3. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 22.27
4. Will Bittmann, E-G, 20.63
5. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 19.50
7. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 16.84
8. Mathias MacKnight, Greenway, 15.63
9. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 14.28
Rebounds
1. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 17.19
2. Will Bittmann, E-G, 15.32
3. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 10.84
4. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 9.89
5. Mathias MacKnight, Greenway, 9.79
8. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 8.06
Assists
1. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 7.84
2. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 7.16
3. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 4.27
4. Noah Sundquist, Chisholm, 4.09
5. Kaid Kutar, Mesabi East, 3.88
8. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 3.11
10. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 2.56
Steals
1. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 5.27
2. Noah Sundquist, 4.27
3. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 4.16
4. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 2.73
5. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 2.55
6. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 2.39
9. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 1.89
Blocks
1. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 2.50
2. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 2.27
3. Will Bittmann, E-G, 1.37
4. Owen Wherley, Intl. Falls, 1.29
5. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 1.06
6. Mathias McKnight, Greenway, 1.00
7. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 0.95
10. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 0.69
Boys Hockey
Feb. 13
Scoring
1. Dylan Hedley, RRMC, 11-15-26
2. Colin Kostiuk, Intl. Falls, 9-14-23
3. Nick Troutwine, RRMC, 14-7-21
3. Isaac Flatley, RRMC, 7-14-21
3. Keegan Ruedebusch, RRMC, 4-17-21
6. Brant Tiedeman, RRMC, 11-9-20
6. Brennan Peterson, RRMC, 10-10-20
8. Aiden Springer, Greenway, 8-11-19
9. Parker Sivonen, Intl. Falls, 7-11-18
9. Kasey Lamppa, RRMC, 6-12-18
Save Percentage
1. Levi Maki, RRMC, 93.33
2. Ward Harsila, RRMC, 92.59
3. Ian Kangas, RRMC, 90.35
4. Ethan Ambuehl, Greenway, 90.00
5. Tyrel Shoberg, Intl. Falls, 89.47
Goals Against Average
1. Levi Maki, RRMC, 0.89
2. Ward Harsila, RRMC, 1.33
3. Ethan Ambuehl, Greenway, 2.41
4. Ian Kangas, RRMC, 2.89
5. Tyrel Shoberg, Intl. Falls, 3.01
Swim Honor Roll
Boys
200-yard medley relay
1. Duluth, 1:42.50
2. Hibbing, 1:44.65
3. Mesabi East, 1:45.58
4. Grand Rapids, 1:45.95
4. Rock Ridge, 1:47.63
200-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:41.38
2. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 1:52.98
3. Jamison Craig, Duluth, 1:54.89
4. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 1:55.40
5. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 1:56.25
7. Grant Ewen, Grand Rapids, 1:57.06
200 Individual Medley
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:57.49
2. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 2:06.10
3. Will Serrano, Intl. Falls, 2:09.65
4. Aaron Hadrava, Hibbing, 2:15.44
5. Cole Layman, Mesabi East, 2:15.63
50-yard freestyle
1. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 22.20
2. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 22.39
3. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 22.44
4. Nate Spiering, Rock Ridge, 22.56
5. Ben Philips, Hibbing, 22.77
9. Derek Bolin, Grand Rapids, 23.40
Diving (6 dives)
1. Ayden Aultman, Grand Rapids, 231.30
2. Adrion Mannausau, Intl. Falls, 217.35
3. Landon West, Duluth, 196.75
4. Max Gritzmacher, Rock Ridge, 194.12
5. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 189.70
Diving (11 dives)
1. Adrion Mannausau, Intl. Falls, 392.30
2. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 356.80
3. Ayden Aultman, Grand Rapids, 356.30
4. Landon West, Duluth, 322.60
5. Max Gritzmacher, Rock Ridge, 306.75
9. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 264.25
100-yard butterfly
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 51.39
2. Will Serrano, Intl. Falls, 56.38
3. Beau Giddings, Duluth, 57.07
4. Ben Philips, Hibbing, 57.54
5. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 57.88
10. Xander Ogilvie, Grand Rapids, 59.39
100-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 47.98
2. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 48.97
3. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 50.52
4. Logan Schroeder, Mesabi East, 50.89
5. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 51.20
8. Sam Reiten, Grand Rapids, 52.33
500-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 4:39.59
2. Jamison Craig, Duluth, 5:15.68
3.Travis Elling, Duluth, 5:21.27
4. Grant Ewen, Grand Rapids, 5:28.31
5. Leif Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 5:29.68
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 1:31.37
2. Hibbing, 1:32.77
3. Grand Rapids, 1:34.27
4. Rock Ridge, 1:34.65
5. Mesabi East, 1:35.56
100-yard backstroke
1. Logan Schroeder, Mesabi East, 56.50
2. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 58.13
3. Aaron Hadrava, Hibbing, 58.49
4. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 58.65
5. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 59.49
6. Isaac Palecek, Grand Rapids, 1:00.30
100-yard breaststroke
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:03.03
2. Kai Braaten, Duluth, 1:04.20
3. Aidan Hecimovich, Rock Ridge, 1:06.17
4. Eric Klous, Grand Rapids, 1:07.38
4. Erik Oase, Duluth, 1:07.85
7. Will Silvis, Grand Rapids, 1:07.98
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 3:22.06
2. Mesabi East, 3:29.15
3. Rock Ridge, 3:33.28
4. Grand Rapids, 3:36.34
5. Hibbing, 3:39.86
