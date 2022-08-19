EVELETH — Harry Hanson had a bittersweet Saturday night at Hibbing Raceway.
After struggling all season, Hanson, of rural Eveleth, held off a strong 15-car field to win the 30-lap Late Model feature race in his No. 7 Mars Brothers Customs race car.
However, his first win of 2022 at Hibbing Raceway came a night after losing one of his most loyal fans and one of the race track’s biggest supporters.
Joni Dahl, 39, of rural Eveleth, died Friday night when her car was struck by a pickup truck driven by a drunk driver along Highway 21 in Embarrass Township.
Since she was young, Dahl had been one of Hanson’s most avid supporters.
“She just lived up the road,” Hanson said. “I knew her when she was a little girl growing up. She’d swing by whenever she was jogging by the house. She had a number seven tattooed on her back.”
Dahl will be honored on the second day of Hibbing Raceway’s Sept. 3-4 Labor Day Shootout, Mike Olson, Hibbing Raceway president said.
“We’re going to have a Joni Dahl Memorial Race,” Olson said. “She was our secretary. She will be missed.”
For Hanson, in his 50th year of racing, the night was emotion-filled.
Hanson won on the same night that his car owner, Pat Kapella of Keewatin, was inducted into the Hibbing Raceway Hall of Fame.
“We’ve been struggling,” Hanson said. “Everybody knows that. But when we got that break a couple weeks ago for the USA Nationals we sent our shocks to Mars Brothers. The left rear shock was bent bad, the seal on the right rear was leaking gas and the right front was junk too. It felt pretty good to drive a car that worked for a change. People didn’t think the old guy could drive anymore.”
Hanson said he hopes the win sets him up for a strong invitational season.
Kapella and Hanson are rolling out out a new car for the invitationals.
“I hope so,” Hanson said of having a strong invitational showing. “We’re going to set it up just like this one.”
But beyond the competition, Hanson, along with other drivers and race fans, have Dahl on their minds.
Dahl began helping at the race track in 2019 when she volunteered to help hang a large banner, Mark Trenberth, who emceed the Hall of Fame ceremony said.
“I got to know her through my vintage racing page on Facebook,” Trenberth said. “She would connect with me once in a while about vintage cars. In 2019, I asked for a hand hanging a banner at the race track and she came to help.”
Dahl gradually became more active at the race track, Trenberth said.
“She was kind of timid at first,” Trenberth said. “But she got more involved. She recruited sponsors, donated money to the race track for a Hornet Swarm and a Pure Stock special, and she paid for a couple racer’s pit spots. There were times when we were short a ticket taker and she would jump in the ticket booth. She was just a great asset and a versatile person who helped out at the race track.”
Dahl had been on the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors, chaired the board, and had chaired the chamber’s government affairs committee, Shelly Hanson, Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce president said.
Dahl worked at Iracore in Hibbing, Shelly Hanson said.
“She was very active,” Shelly Hanson said. “She had a passion for the community and for getting things done. It’s a huge loss for the community. She was very involved in hockey as well.”
Dahl also loved to ride a motorcycle and often went on trips with her father, Harry Hanson said.
Dahl was such a big Harry Hanson fan that she was named after Hanson’s late wife Joni, Harry Hanson said.
Dahl’s No. 7 tattoo and personality stand out in Hanson’s mind.
“It was blue with an orange outline, the colors of one of my old cars,” Harry Hanson said of the tattoo. “She had that tattoo for a long time.”
According to a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release, the driver of the pickup truck, Michael Kenneth Miller, 40, of Virginia, appeared to have crossed the centerline of Highway 21 into the oncoming traffic on a curve, striking Dahl’s passenger car.
Alcohol was a major factor in the crash, according to the Sheriff’s office.
Miller was charged in State of Minnesota St. Louis County Sixth Judicial District court with felony criminal vehicular homicide – operate vehicle with negligence – under influence of alcohol, according to the court complaint.
Miller’s blood alcohol content was .247 as taken at the scene by a Sheriff’s deputy, according to the court complaint.
It was Miller’s birthday.
Dahl’s death is another blow to the Hibbing Raceway family of fans and drivers.
Kevin Davey, a longtime racer and volunteer at the track, and his wife, Kathy, were killed in 2015 by a drunk driver.
As the dirt track racing season heads into invitational season, Dahl is being honored by drivers and fans across the northland.
“She was so outgoing and was such a nice person,” Harry Hanson said.
The banner that Dahl helped hang which got her involved at Hibbing Raceway was a banner underscoring the dangers of drunk driving, Trenberth said.
“She was just supportive in so many ways to racing,” Trenberth said. “It’s just a terrible loss.”
