d

Joni Dahl is shown at one of her favorites places – the race track.

 photo submitted

EVELETH — Harry Hanson had a bittersweet Saturday night at Hibbing Raceway.

After struggling all season, Hanson, of rural Eveleth, held off a strong 15-car field to win the 30-lap Late Model feature race in his No. 7 Mars Brothers Customs race car.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments