Dylan Nelson celebrates a victory on Thursday,

GRAND RAPIDS — On Thursday evening, Grand Rapids Speedway held the WISSOTA Super Stock Series. 38 Super Stock drivers came to the speedway for a chance at the big winning payout.

Two B-Mains were run because of the car count and Matt Deragon, William Fisher, Scott Lawrence, and Andy LaBarge were able to race in the big feature. Dylan Nelson ended up winning the WISSOTA Super Stock feature, Josh Berg took a win in his WISSOTA Pure Stock, Johnny Broking won the feature in his WISSOTA Modified, Danny Vang won in his WISSOTA Late Model, and Justin Barsness stole another win in his WISSOTA Hornet.

