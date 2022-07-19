GRAND RAPIDS — On Thursday evening, Grand Rapids Speedway held the WISSOTA Super Stock Series. 38 Super Stock drivers came to the speedway for a chance at the big winning payout.
Two B-Mains were run because of the car count and Matt Deragon, William Fisher, Scott Lawrence, and Andy LaBarge were able to race in the big feature. Dylan Nelson ended up winning the WISSOTA Super Stock feature, Josh Berg took a win in his WISSOTA Pure Stock, Johnny Broking won the feature in his WISSOTA Modified, Danny Vang won in his WISSOTA Late Model, and Justin Barsness stole another win in his WISSOTA Hornet.
The WISSOTA Pure Stocks kicked off the features for the night with Tyler Fjeld and Chaston Finkbone out front of the pack, Fjeld stole the lead at first, while Chaston raced in second with Josh Berg and Jake Smith close behind. Austin Carlson and Chad Finkbone battled for fifth. Chaston then fell back in the pack and let Berg into second, Carlson into third. Chad then raced Chaston low for fourth and quickly stole the spot. Berg and Carlson were racing side by side for second until a caution flag was thrown and stopped the race. Fjeld still kept out front of the pack but after grouping together Berg was able to race low to secure the front spot. Carlson then followed into second, Chad raced in third and Fjeld raced in the fourth position until Chaston was able to complete a move and positioned into fourth to finish the race, with Fjeld rounding off the top five.
Next on the track was the show everyone was waiting for, the WISSOTA Super Stock Series. A maxed out feature with 26 racers rolled onto the track with Shawn McFadden and Dustin Nelson out front of the pack. McFadden was able to steal the lead when the green flag dropped while Patrick Beeksma and Dylan Nelson battled side by side for second, until the one and only caution flag of the race was thrown for a spun racer. When they lined back up, McFadden and Dustin Nelson lined back up out front and battled for first while Dylan Nelson and Beeksma battled for second and Jake Fromke battled with Steve Stuart side by side for fifth. McFadden pulled out front of the pack, Dylan Nelson challenged Dustin Nelson low for second, Beeksma raced in third, Stuart raced in fourth with Fromke challenging high. Dylan Nelson then raced around Dustin Nelson for second and inched closer to McFadden. Dustin Nelson secured third, Beeksma raced in fourth and Stuart raced in fifth. McFadden then inched up to the to the tail end of the pack to lap other racers with Dylan Nelson waiting to try a pass for the lead. Dylan Nelson was successful after only a short time to secure the lead. Stuart then tried for a pass high on Beeksma then got around and was able to challenge Dustin Nelson for third but Dustin kept him behind. After a few short laps, Dylan Nelson was able to race side by side with McFadden when McFadden got caught behind a lapped car. Dylan Nelson drove through the checkered flags first, with McFadden, Dustin Nelson, Stuart, and Kyle Copp rounding off the top five after moving up five positions through the race.
The WISSOTA Modifieds then drove onto the track for their feature with Jeffery Wood and Cameron Brown in the poll positions. When the drivers saw the green flag, Woods was able to drive into the lead and Johnny Broking raced into second but a caution flag was called for a bad start, so the drivers lined back up again. That still didn’t stop Wood from moving out front of the pack, while Josh Beaulieu drove up into the mix. Johnny Broking and Brown raced side by side for second while Brown fell back into fourth with Bob Broking racing in fifth. Wood stuck close to Beaulieu who now led the racers and looked for a high pass, Johnny drove in third with Bob right behind in fourth and Brown in fifth. Johnny then raced up close to Wood and looked for a pass into second but another caution flag grouped the drivers back together because Brown stalled on the track. Beaulieu then kept out front of the pack, Johnny quickly raced behind in second, Wood now raced in third, Bob quickly raced in fourth and Matt DePiero raced into fifth. Johnny then battled high for the lead and wasted no time to steal it from Beaulieu. Right at the checkered flags Bob Broking just inched ahead of Beaulieu just enough to steal second from him. Beaulieu finished third, Wood in fourth, with DePiero in fifth.
WISSOTA Late Models drove onto the track and when the green flag flew, Danny Vang was able to get out front of the pack and stay out front. Jeff Massingill raced low in second until Wohlers, and Burdick drove quickly around. Massingill raced in fourth and Jeff Provinzino raced in fifth. Wohlers then challenged high for the lead side by side with Vang, and Massingill battled side by side with Burdick for third. Burdick was able to keep in third though. Vang and Wohlers kept battling side by side in the race until about halfway through the race when Wohlers got too high on the track which caused him to fall back in the pack. Burdick then moved to second, Massingill secured third, while Wohlers now secured fourth with Provinzino close by in fifth. Vang was able to take the checkered flags, Burdick, Massingill, Wohlers, Provinzino all finished top five for the night.
Oscar Gustafson and Tristen McLynn drove out front of the WISSOTA Hornet group for the last race of the night. Tristen was able to steal the lead right away, while Gustafson kept close, Rusich and Carter Matthews battled for third, Braxton Kinter raced in fifth. Gustafson then was able to drive back into the lead with Tristen in second, but he quickly stole the lead back again. Matthews then challenged Gustafson for second, with Z. Rusich racing in fourth. Justin Barsness then raced up quickly and made a few very quick passes and was able to move into second. Z. Rusich raced in fourth, with Gustafson in fifth. Kinter quickly raced Gustafson for fifth and was able to move around, while Barsness then thought about going for it and challenged for the lead. A caution flag was thrown for debris. Tristen raced out front, while Barsness challenged low in second, Matthews raced in third, Kintner raced in fourth, while both R. Rusich and Z. Rusich made their way up the pack as well. Barsness then tried again and was able to steal the lead from Tristen until Jesse Feltus halted the race with a tire on fire. The drivers lined back up to finish up the few laps they had left, with Barsness out front securing the lead, Mattews secured second, with Tristen racing low in third. Both R. Rusich and Z. Rusich battled for fourth but R. Rusich was able to stay ahead going through the checkered flags.
Results
COORS LIGHT WISSOTA SUPER STOCKS
A Feature 1: 1. 25-Dylan Nelson[4]; 2. 51JR-Shawn McFadden[1]; 3. 46-Dustin Nelson[2]; 4. 80-Steve Stuart[5]; 5. 26-Kyle Copp[10]; 6. 21C-Patrick Beeksma[3]; 7. 63-Jake Froemke[6]; 8. 21F-Nick Oreskovich[17]; 9. 40-Nick Traynor[7]; 10. 81X-Matt Sparby[12]; 11. 27-Matt Deragon[21]; 12. 18-Willie Johnsen Jr[8]; 13. 33-Austin Niemeyer[18]; 14. 7-Andrew Mackey[14]; 15. 11T-Tucker Quinn[9]; 16. 24-Jase Lien[20]; 17. 79A-Andy LaBarge[24]; 18. 77-Scott Lawrence[22]; 19. 20-Jeremy North[16]; 20. 2F-Jeffrey Frey[13]; 21. 57-Dalton Carlson[26]; 22. 32F-Brian Carl[25]; 23. 4A-Allan Cleveland[15]; 24. 12K-Duane (DJ) Keeler[11]; 25. (DNF) 0-Brandon Duellman[19]; 26. (DNF) 19X-William Fisher[23]
B Feature 1: 1. 27-Matt Deragon[1]; 2. 19X-William Fisher[3]; 3. 5F-Fritz Myers[9]; 4. 34-Taylor Madrinich[8]; 5. (DNF) 20J-Chris Johnson[2]; 6. (DNF) 5-Jason Havel[4]; 7. (DNF) 86-Don Smith[6]; 8. (DNF) 11-Kevin Salin[5]; 9. (DNS) 28B-Stefan Hogue
B Feature 2: 1. 77-Scott Lawrence[1]; 2. 79A-Andy LaBarge[3]; 3. 22-Mike Sirois[7]; 4. PBC-Trevor Voss[5]; 5. 32F-Brian Carl[8]; 6. 6-Dan Peterson[9]; 7. 05V-Gavin Voss[4]; 8. (DNF) 57-Dalton Carlson[6]; 9. (DNF) L1-Andrew Johnson[2]
Heat 1: 1. 80-Steve Stuart[3]; 2. 63-Jake Froemke[2]; 3. 12K-Duane (DJ) Keeler[4]; 4. 20-Jeremy North[1]; 5. 27-Matt Deragon[8]; 6. 79A-Andy LaBarge[6]; 7. 86-Don Smith[7]; 8. 32F-Brian Carl[5]
Heat 2: 1. 51JR-Shawn McFadden[3]; 2. 40-Nick Traynor[1]; 3. 81X-Matt Sparby[4]; 4. 21F-Nick Oreskovich[7]; 5. 77-Scott Lawrence[5]; 6. 5-Jason Havel[6]; 7. 57-Dalton Carlson[2]; 8. 5F-Fritz Myers[8]
Heat 3: 1. 21C-Patrick Beeksma[4]; 2. 18-Willie Johnsen Jr[3]; 3. 2F-Jeffrey Frey[6]; 4. 33-Austin Niemeyer[5]; 5. 20J-Chris Johnson[1]; 6. 05V-Gavin Voss[8]; 7. (DNF) 28B-Stefan Hogue[7]; 8. (DNF) 6-Dan Peterson[2]
Heat 4: 1. 25-Dylan Nelson[5]; 2. 11T-Tucker Quinn[2]; 3. 7-Andrew Mackey[3]; 4. 0-Brandon Duellman[6]; 5. L1-Andrew Johnson[7]; 6. 11-Kevin Salin[4]; 7. 22-Mike Sirois[1]
Heat 5: 1. 46-Dustin Nelson[1]; 2. 26-Kyle Copp[3]; 3. 4A-Allan Cleveland[2]; 4. 24-Jase Lien[5]; 5. 19X-William Fisher[4]; 6. PBC-Trevor Voss[6]; 7. 34-Taylor Madrinich[7]
11 entries
ROTH RV WISSOTA PURE STOCKS
A Feature 1: 1. 35B-Josh Berg[4]; 2. 57-Austin Carlson[6]; 3. 40-Chad Finckbone[7]; 4. 40C-Chaston Finckbone[2]; 5. 45T-Tyler Fjeld[1]; 6. 26-Tyler Kachinske[5]; 7. 9W-Hunter Weeks[8]; 8. 12-Scott Smith[9]; 9. 3C-Jamie Chlebecek[10]; 10. 86J-Jake Smith[3]; 11. (DNF) 15-Landon Gross[11]
Heat 1: 1. 57-Austin Carlson[1]; 2. 40-Chad Finckbone[5]; 3. 40C-Chaston Finckbone[2]; 4. 45T-Tyler Fjeld[3]; 5. 12-Scott Smith[6]; 6. (DNF) 15-Landon Gross[4]
Heat 2: 1. 86J-Jake Smith[1]; 2. 35B-Josh Berg[5]; 3. 26-Tyler Kachinske[2]; 4. 9W-Hunter Weeks[4]; 5. 3C-Jamie Chlebecek[3]
13 entries
SUPER ONE FOODS WISSOTA HORNETS
A Feature 1: 1. 47J-Justin Barsness[8]; 2. 07-Carter Matthews[7]; 3. 40R-Tristen McLynn[2]; 4. 17R-Rich Rusich[3]; 5. 17Z-Zachary Rusich[13]; 6. 22-Braxton Kintner[5]; 7. 25X-Bonnie McLynn[4]; 8. 40-Ellen Lange[6]; 9. 7X-Oscar Gustafson[1]; 10. (DNF) 15-Jesse Feltus[10]; 11. (DNF) 0X-Dylan Black[11]; 12. (DNF) 7S-Marty Serbus[9]; 13. (DNS) 34-Mark Gangl
Heat 1: 1. 40R-Tristen McLynn[5]; 2. 25X-Bonnie McLynn[3]; 3. 40-Ellen Lange[2]; 4. 7X-Oscar Gustafson[7]; 5. 7S-Marty Serbus[6]; 6. (DNF) 34-Mark Gangl[4]; 7. (DNF) 17Z-Zachary Rusich[1]
Heat 2: 1. 47J-Justin Barsness[4]; 2. 07-Carter Matthews[2]; 3. 17R-Rich Rusich[1]; 4. 22-Braxton Kintner[6]; 5. 15-Jesse Feltus[5]; 6. 0X-Dylan Black[3]
8 entries
BOTTLES & BREWS LIQUOR WISSOTA MODIFIEDS
A Feature 1: 1. 45J-Johnny Broking[4]; 2. 45-Bob Broking[5]; 3. 22B-Josh Beaulieu[3]; 4. 55W-Jeffrey Wood[1]; 5. 21-Matt DePiero[6]; 6. (DNF) 17-Michael Procopio[8]; 7. (DNF) 4JR-Cameron Brown[2]; 8. (DNS) 212-Mike Klippenstein
Heat 1: 1. 45J-Johnny Broking[2]; 2. 45-Bob Broking[1]; 3. 22B-Josh Beaulieu[6]; 4. 55W-Jeffrey Wood[4]; 5. 4JR-Cameron Brown[5]; 6. 21-Matt DePiero[7]; 7. 212-Mike Klippenstein[3]; 8. 17-Michael Procopio[8]
12 entries
KME WISSOTA LATE MODELS
A Feature 1: 1. 47-Danny Vang[3]; 2. 30-Kevin Burdick[4]; 3. 6M-Jeff Massingill[1]; 4. 71-Zach Wohlers[5]; 5. 28-Jeff Provinzino[7]; 6. 23-Kyle Peterlin[6]; 7. 54-Rick Niemi[8]; 8. 17-Deven VanHouse[10]; 9. 79-Kevin Carlson[11]; 10. 35-George Ledin Jr[12]; 11. (DNF) 13-Roger Paolo[9]; 12. (DNS) 7-Harry Hanson
Heat 1: 1. 28-Jeff Provinzino[3]; 2. 47-Danny Vang[5]; 3. 54-Rick Niemi[6]; 4. 7-Harry Hanson[2]; 5. 13-Roger Paolo[1]; 6. (DNF) 35-George Ledin Jr[4]
Heat 2: 1. 71-Zach Wohlers[1]; 2. 30-Kevin Burdick[3]; 3. 23-Kyle Peterlin[6]; 4. 6M-Jeff Massingill[2]; 5. 17-Deven VanHouse[5]; 6. 79-Kevin Carlson[4]
