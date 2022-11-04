MOUNTAIN IRON—Mountain Iron-Buhl junior Liz Nelson had to push through quite an ordeal to qualify for her third state cross country meet last week.
At the Section 7A Championships in Duluth, Nelson ran the entire 5K meet with an illness that made qualification seem like a far off dream. Still, Nelson pushed through and ran to a sixth place finish, earning a spot at the state meet for a third time in her high school career.
Rangers head coach and mother to Liz, Alicia Nelson said the illness played a big part in just about every facet of her daughter’s race; from preparation, to the actual run and everything that came after.
“She was sick for a few days before the race and then woke up the day of sections and said she wasn’t feeling good,” Alicia Nelson said. “But she wanted to go out there and try and see how she felt. Partway through the race she’s telling me she doesn’t have it so I have to tell her to hang on and she did manage to still make it in spite of all of that.
“She said it was the toughest race she ever ran. She couldn’t prepare like she had hoped the week before and all of that together just made it very challenging for her.”
Earlier in the season, Nelson made a deal to all of her runners that if just one runner qualified for state, the entire team would make the trip to St. Olaf to help cheer them on. Nelson said that prospect was also running through her daughter’s mind.
“We have a young team and she’s one of the more experienced runners we have. At this point, it’s not just about her. She didn’t want to let the rest of the team down.”
While she’s mostly over her illness now, Nelson says they’ve been playing things by ear at practice lately.
“We’re just taking things as they come at this point. We did our last 200s on Tuesday and I asked her after how she’s feeling. She said she felt okay and we made it through. If it was bad, we would have stopped but she seemed to get through it OK.”
Preparing for Saturday’s meet, Nelson hopes that she can earn All-State honors once again, that means finishing in the top 25 (Nelson was 21st in 2021).
“That’s something she’s looking at as another big goal. There’s lots of competition this year so she has to go out and do what she can and run her race. They’re talking about rain in the forecast so we’re worried about a soggy course. She still has sections on her brain and how bad it was for her so we’re trying to not think about anything other than running a good race at this point.”
That positive outlook is something Nelson carries with her at every race and every practice.
“She never comes with a negative attitude. She’s always ready to get to work with a smile. She definitely inspires a lot of the younger kids. The young boys team look at her and think they can go to state some day. It’s awesome having her work as hard as does.”
Compared to a year before, Nelson says her daughter’s race strategy should hopefully be improved. After hearing about a late hill on the course, Nelson changed her strategy and ended up leaving a bit too much in the tank last season.
“A lot of people were talking about how horrible this hill was going to be and she listened to that and made adjustments but she ended up having too much left by the end of things. So she’s looking to run things a bit differently this year. Liz is a phenomenal runner and now that she’s getting older she’s figuring out these ways to improve herself and I think that will help her when she gets onto the course.”
Nelson will run Saturday in the Class A State Meet at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Start time for the girls race is set for noon.
