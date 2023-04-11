t

Lisa MacFadden, S.S.S.I (Sanford Sports Science Institute) manager and mentor, Dr. Aaron Trunt at the University of South Dakota upon presenting dissertation completing his Ph.D.

 Submitted photo

ANNANDALE — Aaron Trunt enjoys sports – a lot. So much so that he was a three-sport athlete throughout high school. He played football in the fall, wrestled in the winter and rounded things out on the spring with baseball. Growing up in Goodland, and as a student at Nashwauk-Keewatin High School from where he graduated in 2013, he said sports were always good to him.

“Growing up in a small school I was able to compete in three sports,” said the former wrestler who notched over 100 career wins. Trunt is the son of Dennis “Hawk” and Jackie Trunt. He has a twin sister, Amy.


