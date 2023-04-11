ANNANDALE — Aaron Trunt enjoys sports – a lot. So much so that he was a three-sport athlete throughout high school. He played football in the fall, wrestled in the winter and rounded things out on the spring with baseball. Growing up in Goodland, and as a student at Nashwauk-Keewatin High School from where he graduated in 2013, he said sports were always good to him.
“Growing up in a small school I was able to compete in three sports,” said the former wrestler who notched over 100 career wins. Trunt is the son of Dennis “Hawk” and Jackie Trunt. He has a twin sister, Amy.
“I’ve always liked the sports environment,” he said. “It’s the competitive nature of it, always wanting to win, putting your best effort forward. Higher level athletes show up every day, and they have a higher drive level, and it’s always been interesting to me, and I’ve always been drawn to it.”
Yet even in his teens, Trunt knew that he couldn’t compete at the higher levels, but he figured there must be a way to remain in sports while not being an athlete.
“My athletic and physical abilities were limited,” (he wrestled in high school at 126 pounds) but I had my brains, so I figured I could perhaps use both to make a career in a sports related field. While today Trunt, 28, can casually hit a golf ball over 250 yards and has run a half marathon at under eight-minute mile pace, he did not pursue sports in college. “I was recruited D3 (Division 3) for wrestling out of high school,” but Trunt decided to focus on academics in college, and in 2017 he graduated from Bemidji State University with a double major in exercise science and applied mathematics.
At that point, Trunt was considering a career in physical therapy or other health related field, but over time he became increasingly interested in biomechanics - movement of the body, especially in sports.
He went on to receive his master’s degree in biomedical engineering in the spring of 2019 from the University of South Dakota, Vermillion (USD). While he considered other schools, he wanted to remain fairly close to his family and his home state. Trunt’s master’s degree included work with the Sanford Sports Science Institute, which is part of Sanford Health. The institute has done groundbreaking work in sports science and invested heavily in its facilities in Sioux Falls, where Trunt soon became a part of a team of other specialists who help high level amateur and professional athletes but also weekend warriors and those in between. Were you to go there, Trunt and his colleagues could analyze your golf swing, running gait, or tennis game. If it’s baseball you love, it might be your swing or how you throw the ball. They’ll take the data and give you a recipe for more success or for returning from injury. Sanford has worked with pro athletes from all of the major sports.
But Trunt wasn’t done when he got his master’s. In 2019, with help from Sanford and USD, he began pursuing his Ph.D. (doctorate degree), and in November of 2022 that goal was achieved when he received his doctorate in biomedical engineering. At the same time, he was advancing his career at Sanford and moved from sports science specialist to senior sports science specialist to the lead biomechanical engineer. Not bad for a kid from Goodland.
The three-year journey to reach that milestone included (as required) a research project and paper, his doctoral thesis. For his subject, Trunt went back to the diamond and some of the things he knew best – the pitcher’s mound. He has pitched off and on since his high school days and recently pitched town team baseball in an amateur league in Sioux Falls. Through his work and research, Trunt noticed the high number of injuries that pitchers at all levels have compared to other baseball positions and even other sports.
“It’s a fast, crazy movement,” he said. “Baseball injuries have increased a lot over the years, and they continue to go up. We haven’t figured out why,” he said, even though there are plenty of theories including that pitchers continue to throw at increasingly faster speeds.
The pitching motion is difficult, to say the least, Trunt said. “It’s a violent movement. Humans weren’t made to do anything close to that. It’s unnatural.”
It’s the stress and torque that is placed and displaced over the body that makes pitcher injury prone, Trunt said. “The majority of the stress is on the shoulder and elbow. We looked at shoulder strength and things like that and came up with some interesting findings”.
The stress of throwing a baseball at 95 miles per hour is 7,000 degrees per second that the arm is rotating compared to a world class sprinter who is rotating his or her legs at 400 degrees per second. “There’s no comparison to other movements,” like a golf swing, Trunt said. Not only does the body have to produce those high speed, it is also tasked with slowing the pitching movement down very quickly.
For his research, Trunt took 60 pitchers at the high school, collegiate and pro level and studied their movements and motions. “Sandford backed me with all the resources,” he said, and he credited his manager and mentor Lisa MacFadden, also a Ph.D., for her guidance and support.
“She helped me navigate it all and knocked over some barriers, and then got out of the way and let me do the work, but she was always there if I needed help.”
Trunt’s data affirmed and may have even added to the injury puzzle. He’s now been published in three professional journals. Sports injury specialists can use it to form a baseline for treating and perhaps preventing injuries.
“We’ve gotten pretty good at fixing some of the pitching injuries, but if we can take steps to prevent them in the future, we can keep pitchers in the game at various levels.”
There will always be outliers, Trunt said, like the Nolan Ryan’s who can seemingly pitch well into the late innings and get along fine a few days later to do it all over again, but even the casual baseball fan has noticed that starting pitchers go far less innings into a game than even 20 years ago.
Biomechanics has become a vitally important part of almost any serious athletic endeavor. While Trunt enjoyed working with athletes at all levels at Sanford Sports, the thought of working at the professional league level was always on his mind. In January he was offered and accepted a biomechanics position with the Chicago White Sox. He will be one of two such specialists within baseball operations and will soon be headed to spring training in Phoenix, Arizona. After spring training, he will be based out of Chicago, where he and his fiancè
Stephanie Prinsen, a physical therapist who works in pediatrics, will make their home. For Trunt, he said the reward is being a piece of the puzzle that works toward achieving excellence, in this case perhaps a World Series championship. “Coming from sports, competing, helping athletes achieve their goal is very gratifying.”
While Trunt won’t be a pitcher on the mound this summer for the Sox, he might be the reason more pitchers are on the mound longer and fewer are in rehab. After all, he enjoys sports – a lot.
