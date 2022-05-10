Ed. note: This column was printed in the May 5, 2002 edition of the Herald-Review.
The fishing opener is coming up next weekend, Saturday, May 11, and the weather is not cooperating.
Those of us who have fished more than a few openers know that the chances are very good that there will be significant precipitation on opening day. The bad weather on the opener is something that always rankles me.
I mean, on a typical opening day on Lake Winnibigoshish, where else can you see hundreds of boats bobbing on gut-wrenching waves in gale-force winds and driving rain to catch fish (other than the movie “The Perfect Storm?”)
I have done that and I must admit that I hate it. And, most importantly, I doubt that I will do it again. I can’t count the number of openers I sat in drenching rains and cold winds just for the opportunity to get skunked, or at the very best, to do poorly.
I don’t fish very much, and in many years the only time I did get out for the year was during the opener. I was together with a group of guys for the traditional opener, and it was a fun time of year.
I have some really good memories of past openers. While a lot of them included the drenching rains and howling winds, all the openers also had special moments. My fishing buddy was the late Jeff Beasley, and only Lord knows what I put that guy through with my ineptitude with the rod.
Let’s see: there was the time I got about 150 yards of line stuck into the outboard motor on Jeff’s boat, finally realizing that it wasn’t a fish taking out all that line. To compound matters even more, it was one of those rainy and windy days and waves were pounding against the boat as Jeff worked to remove my line from the motor. A few minutes later, as Jeff worked, we were in shallow water, swamped by the waves. Jeff looked at me with “kill” in his eyes.
I proved to be very adept at bailing out water from the boat with a coffee can. If I hadn’t, I really do believe Jeff would have put me on his stringer.
Another memory that stands out is the time Jeff and I caught a nice bunch of northern pike on Hill Lake near Taconite. For some reason, I was given the task of tying the stringer back onto the boat. Wrong move, for inevitability struck as Jeff soon noticed our stringer was gone from the boat. I was lucky there were no dragging operations being performed on Hill Lake later that day.
I guess the main thing is to have fun out there. Whether you envision yourself as a fishing pro, or you are just like me and hope something big will somehow find your hook, have fun and be safe.
