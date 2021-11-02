COLERAINE — The ski jumps at Mt. Itasca near Coleraine operated by the Itasca Ski & Outing Club received a huge improvement this summer.
Club members, under the direction of Richard Larson, built artificial tracks on their junior ski jumps. The tracks are three inches deep and have hard plastic edges.
According to club officials, you just put snow in the bottom of the tracks and they are ready to use. As noted by Doug Maki, project chairman, this will save a tremendous amount of labor to get the ski jumps ready for use every year and provide a perfect track during the ski season.
The club has been dreaming about these state-of-the-art tracks for some time now, said Maki. “This will get our athletes on the hill two to three weeks earlier every year as the labor to prepare the tracks will be significantly less than it has been. Area ski jumpers are anxious to try out the new tracks this season,” he explained.
The ski jumping club would like to thank everyone who made donations to help see this project through.
