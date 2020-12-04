HIBBING — When will the high-school sports pause come to an end?
The Minnesota State High School League met Thursday to discuss that matter.
When the meeting ended, the high school league came up with three proposals: starting on Dec. 21, with games beginning after the first of the year; starting on Jan. 4, with games beginning at Jan. 18; or starting on January 18, with games scheduled for two weeks after that.
All of this is contingent on if Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ends the state shutdown, but at least, there seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel.
That would be a welcome relief for Hibbing boys basketball coach Joel McDonald, who has already been in contact with his players about the possibility of resuming practice and play.
“We’re keeping the players aware of everything,” McDonald said. “They hear a lot of rumors floating around on social media. We’ve talked about being responsible, so things happen the right way.”
According to McDonald, there were talks between a state committee and the state high school league for a return to participation.
“Many people don’t realize how many people were putting this together behind the scenes to make it work,” McDonald said. “It’s there for us to take advantage of it. Of course, we can only control our part of it by keeping it safe.
“Now, we wait until the governor decides when the pause with sports will come to an end, be it on the 19th or if it continues on. It’s a waiting game. At least there’s something ahead of us for a potential start date.”Hibbing/Chisholm boys hockey coach Eric Rewertz is all for playing, but he’s aware that it has to be done safely.
“You have to think about everybody and their safety,” Rewertz said. “I know the toll the virus is taking on people. I would never put anybody’s well-being over a hockey game. I’m passionate about hockey, but I don’t want to do that at the expense of anybody getting sick or spreading it out to other people.
“We have to do the right things and take the proper precautions. Who knows? The team that stays the healthiest might be the last one standing at the end of the year.”
Rewertz, who is in his first season as Bluejacket coach, would have liked to have seen the season start on time because there’s going to be a lot of learning going on between coach and players.
“We’re going to be teaching them a lot of things,” Rewertz said. “I’ve told them to be patient and work hard. One of the key things for us is we’ll be learning together, learning our systems.
“Not having a preseason is going to make that tough. We won’t get any scrimmages, so how do you evaluate players? It makes a big difference when you’re playing Greenway in a scrimmage than playing against your buddy. They’re different. We’re starting from ground zero.”
The basketball team hasn’t been meeting in-person, but they’re holding voluntary virtual practices, where they’re doing a lot of ball handling drills and skills of that nature.
“We’re hoping for the best,” McDonald said. “This is a special group of kids, and some of them are culminating their careers. We want the best for them. Every team feels the same way.
“If the pause is extended, we’ll have to make other adjustments that could give us a season that’s fair.”
As far as scheduling goes, if it’s a Dec. 21 or Jan. 4 starting date, the Bluejackets will play 18 games, with section playoffs, and possibly, a state tournament.
If it’s Jan. 18, it’s anybody’s guess as to how many games the teams might play.
“It’s going to be crazy,” McDonald said. “You might see teams playing the same team a couple of times during a week, or playing one team numerous times during the course of the season.
“We have an exciting schedule. We want to keep that in play as much as possible, but we may have to get creative as we move forward. From a scheduling perspective, all of that is up in the air.”
Hibbing wrestling coach Ray Pierce is also excited to get back to work, but only under the safest of conditions.
“Our staff is informed, educated and committed to providing a safe and productive season for our athletes, even in these challenging times,” Pierce said. “We have the support of the Hibbing Athletic Department and Meghan Potter.
“We know our athletes have and will continue to do what is asked of them in the community, at home and during practice and competition. We understand the need to be safe, and we also understand the need for our athletes to be able to compete.”
